Exco Technologies. Regulations Favor The Value

Exco Technologies has good liquidity position with the ability to fully cover all liabilities. The company is constantly increasing it’s dividends paid with payout ratios being in line with earnings growth.

Exco Technologies showed a strong growth over the last years by expanding it’s business in Automotive Solutions segment (Interior trim products) through successful acquisitions with ALC and AFX industries.

Exco Technologies is the leader in the die casting market in North America with a total market share of around 30%.

Exco Technologies has a strong market share in designing and producing die cast moulds for the aluminum parts (engines, blocks, etc.).

The increasing Miles Per Gallon (MPG) requirement for the major automakers makes them to change powertrains to lighter versions with the use of aluminum alloys.

EXCO Technologies

I am initiating coverage on Exco Technologies (OTC:EXCOF) with a buy recommendation based on a one-year target price of C$16.8.

Business Description

Exco Technologies Limited is a designer, developer and manufacturer of dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. The Company's segments include Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Revenue Breakdown 2012-2016

Source: Annual Reports 2012-2016

Geography Markets and Customers

Exco Technologies has a market presence around the globe. It's Casting and Extrusion facilities are located mainly in North and South America, while Automotive Solutions are in North America and Europe. Main Sales contribution comes from U.S. customers with 49% share of total Revenues. Second biggest contributor is Europe with 35% share. Management of the company is building strong relationships with it's key customers, which are well-known OEMs in the auto industry such as BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF), FCA and Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCY). These three corporations contributed more than 30% to total Sales in FY 2016.

Revenue Contributions (Geographically) 2016

Source: Annual Report 2016

Industry Trends and Competitive Positioning

1) CAFE Standard

The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) are regulative standards, which were introduced in 1975 to improve the average fuel economy of cars and light trucks produced for sale in the U.S. The main metric, which is used to measure fuel efficiency by CAFE is MPG (miles per gallon). During the last 40 years the requirement for MPG has increased. In 2011 President Obama signed an agreement with major automakers to reach fuel economy of 54.5 MPG for cars and light trucks by 2025.

CAFE Standards 2012-2025

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "2017-2025 Model Year Light-Duty Vehicle GHG Emissions and CAFE Standards Supplemental"

Due to environmental standards and regulations, automakers continue to invest in the development and production of more innovative and fuel-efficient solutions for vehicles. Major corporations are changing the design of their powertrains in order to achieve weight reduction.

Exco has a competitive position in producing die-cast molds for light-weight structural parts that use aluminum alloys. The management of the company uses the advantage of an already established business of manufacturing molds for light-weight structural parts as an opportunity to increase it's market share.

2) Business Strengths

Casting and Extrusion

Exco is the largest independent manufacture of die-cast molds in North America.

Its estimated share of the casting market is around 20%.

The company is capable of producing heavy molds up to 75 tons. The extrusion business has an estimated market share of 30% in North America.

Automotive Solutions

Exco Technologies is expanding it's Automotive Solutions segment through acquisitions.

Five businesses provide various product offerings from leather seat covers to other interior trim components (brake handles, armrests, etc.).

The company is constantly increasing efficiency of the production units by locating them in cost-efficient countries such as Mexico, Morocco and Bulgaria.

Financial Analysis

Revenue

Exco Technologies' Revenue for FY 2016 stood at C$589 million, growing at a CAGR of 19.42% over 2012-2016 period. Annual Sales increased by 18% over the last year. The main driver of revenue was the acquisition of AFX in April 2016. Excluding AFX's contribution to the Consolidated Statements, Revenue would end up C$66.9 mm. lower or 5% YoY growth instead of 20.62%.

Revenue 2012-2016

Source: Annual Reports 2012-2016

Profit Margins

Over FY 2016 Gross Profit Margin decreased by 2%, driven by higher intensity of direct materials (petroleum/natural gas based resin and plastic products). EBITDA Margin remained flat over the last years, however, over FY 2016 it decreased by 1.28% driven by an increase of 10% in SG&A expenses. Half of this contribution was related to the AFX acquisition. Net Profit Margin stood at 8.07% compared to an industry average of 5.7% for FY 2016.

Profit Margins 2014-2016

Source: Author's Calculations using data from Annual Reports 2014-2016

EBITDA

EBITDA has increased significantly over the last 5 years (CAGR 14.38%). There was a change in the EBITDA composition over the period. For the last few years the Automotive Solutions business has contributed more than Casting and Extrusion to the total value of EBITDA, mainly because of two important acquisitions of ALC and AFX.

Liquidity and Leverage

The company maintains a strong liquidity position. It's most liquid current assets can fully cover current liabilities. Current Ratio stands at 2.03x, while the Quick Ratio, which excludes inventories, stands at 1.43x. The company has a solid current assets buffer.

Exco successfully sustains it's leverage position. The main debt metrics support the fact that company has a healthy balance sheet. Exco has a strong equity position with the ability to bear higher debt levels in future, which might be necessary to fulfill management's plans on future acquisitions.

Leverage 2016

Source: Author's Calculations using data from Annual Report 2016

Valuation

DCF

The DCF Valuation is based on the three-stage FCFF Model. The first stage is based on the explicit growth and profitability estimates for 2017 and 2018. The second stage is based on the conservative growth of 5% and the final stage is based on Terminal Growth rate of 1%. The WACC, which is based on Cost of Equity of 8.24% and Cost of Debt of 7.65% is 7.55%. Based on the DCF model, the Exco's share price is C$20.79.

DCF Analysis

Source: Author's Calculations using data from Annual Reports 2012-2016

Sensitivity Analysis

The Sensitivity Analysis was performed on the DCF derived price of C$20.79 using different Terminal Growth Rates and WACC values, as shown below.

Sensitivities

Source: Author's Calculations using data from Annual Reports 2012-2016

Multiples Analysis

Source: Author's Calculations using data from Google Finance

Exco is undervalued to comps based on P/B, P/FCF and EV/EBITDA. Based on these valuation multiples the Exco's share price is C$12.80.

Valuation Summary

Risks

Economic Risk

In case the U.S. economy continues to grow, faster than expected monetary tightening in U.S. will decrease the demand for automobiles and that will harm Exco's business, which is an important supplier of top tier auto OEMs.

Exco Technologies operates in a cyclical industry, which is affected by economy cycles and downturns. GDP growth as well as consumer confidence play a crucial role in the automotive industry. The consumer demand for lightweight auto vehicles may decrease if the U.S. economy, which is the biggest contributor to Exco's Sales, starts halting.

Acquisitions Risk

Exco Technologies made five acquisitions during the last five year period (Allper AG, Exco Columbia, Extrusion Texas, ALC and AFX Industries). The last two acquisitions, ALC and AFX Industries, added value to Exco, while some other acquisitions appeared to be not so successful as they were expected. Management is considering all potential drawbacks of the future deals and making pragmatic decisions.

FX Risk

Exco Technologies earns great part of it's profits in U.S. currency. A stronger Canadian dollar will result in lower Canadian dollar profit on translation. Company forecasts that if the Canadian dollar were to strengthen or weaken by C$0.01 in FY 2017, after-tax profit will decrease or increase by C$236,000 correspondingly.

Trade Barriers Risk

Exco Technologies operates worldwide. The current presence in North America, South America, Europe and Asia makes the company dependent on the trade agreements between these countries. During previous years most of the governments were supporting different forms of free trade agreements. However, the era of Trump's protectionism might harm the low barrier trade. The import/export of Exco products as well as raw materials inputs might be adversely affected.

Summary

Exco Technologies has a well-established business model and significant presence in North America. Current environmental standards will favor Exco's profits in future. In the meantime, the company maintains stable dividends and expand it's operations through acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EXCOF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.