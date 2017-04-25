Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Granting The All-Clear For New S&P Highs?

How to get a better understanding into the behavior of "vega".

That said, VIX is just cratering, and these kinds of large sell-offs tend to indicate big run-ups for equities.

We're hitting an area that has represented resistance for S&P bulls over the last couple months.

CNBC: 9:00 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are bullish in the overnight session as traders await April's Consumer Confidence Report, as well as New Home Sales numbers from March, both to come out just after the opening bell. Futures market participants posted session lows at 2368.25 almost immediately after the Asian open, climbing steadily since. S&P bulls are looking to retest and likely break through highs from April 5, which were rejected firmly by sellers in Sunday's overnight trading.

Spot VIX is extending losses in the overnight session, down nearly another 3.50% after yesterday's 25%+ beat down. The VIX closed yesterday at its lowest since February 14.

CNBC: Monday Close

Stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) were likely led higher yesterday by a mix of strong earnings and positive sentiment stemming from the French election results. After the first-round, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen head into a May 7 run-off election to determine the winner. Though there is still plenty to potentially send markets spiraling downward, the current appetite is risk-on.

Nearly every sector posted a strongly bullish day yesterday; financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) led the charge, gaining 2.25%, while industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) jumped a firm 1.42%. Real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) fell nearly one-percent.

Source: Sector SPDRs

Shout-Out

Today we highlight a weekend piece from Bespoke Investment Group: 'Irrational Exuberance' Reading Explodes Higher. The Yale International Center for Finance regularly surveys both retail and institutional investors regarding their market views. Of the four major questions asked, the authors at Bespoke focus on only two: "one-year confidence" and "valuation confidence."

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Shown above, investor confidence for the next year has jumped over the past several months. Bespoke notes that less than 2% of institutional investors do not expect the Dow Jones to be trading higher in 12 months. Individual investors are the most bullish they've been since February 2004, when 93.4% expected gains over the following year. Currently, over 90.9% expect further gains.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

While investor's bullishness has grown recently, it is not due to attractive valuations. A historically low percentage of investors think the market is cheap, while "Valuation Confidence" among both individual and institutional investors in near record lows.

The authors at Bespoke Investment Group created the "irrational exuberance" indicator shown below, subtracting "Valuation Confidence" from "One-year Confidence."

From the authors:

The key takeaway from our combined "irrational exuberance" indicator is that investors think simultaneously that the market is over-valued but likely to keep climbing: that's the exact phenomenon famously described by former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan in a December 1996 speech. Robert J. Shiller, the originator of the Yale Investor Confidence series, is rumored to have first invented the term; he later wrote a book with the same title.

We agree with the authors that the market's current "psychology is fragile" due to a large share of investors' expectations of gains over the coming year, teamed with a view that the market is quite expensive.

Thoughts on Volatility

As we noted over the weekend, despite the move back into firm contango for the VIX term structure, we see the reasonably tight range from the low to high month as worrisome. Higher than yesterday, the current F1-F8 (May-December) spread currently sits around 3.85.

Spot VIX is currently sitting at 10.45, down over four-points from Friday. F1 (May) is trading at 12.45, while F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) changes hands for 13.15.

With spot well below F1, it appears that the traditional pattern we've observed so many times over the last few years is about to reassert itself: very low levels of volatility, with stronger contango setting in. Naturally that does not have to happen, but it sure looks as though the term structure is setting up that way.

Over the weekend we stated that we believed that the shape of the curve may soon be setting up to change a lot more frequently. To be clear, these changes would not necessarily favor either volatility bulls (NYSEARCA:VXX) or volatility bears (NASDAQ:XIV). What it meant (to us anyway) was that volatility would wrestle back and forth a lot more than either side has been used to since say mid 2012.

Vol certainly could reassert itself here shortly. But for now, it appears that it has been successfully been locked back up in its cage.

Given how massive the VIX sell-off was yesterday, not just in spot, but futures too, it should not surprise investors that the F1-F2 spread has widened considerably. After tracking close together for much of last week, the front-month spread has jumped to around $0.70.

Source: The Balance of Trade

We mostly expect this spread's movement to diverge from spot VIX movement. That is, if spot continues downward, we'd expect this spread to continue to widen. If the spot VIX attempts to rally though, we are looking for this spread to tighten.

Will VIX test a sub-ten handle? Sure looks that way! It's a little too early to say whether we inhabit a range again like we did mid December through late February. What's important however is that such outcomes look far more probable than just a few days ago.

Oh how the mighty have fallen!

Organic at-the-money S&P vol is down still more since yesterday's large move lower. We could tell you that the front end was bloodied, but then we'd be leaving out pretty much everything else; look at that monthly and quarterly vol (rows two and three above)!

Frankly, these are the settings where the S&P has had - and taken - permission to launch. These conditions have traditionally heralded huge moves to the upside. Over the last several years, big moves up in the S&P were only accomplished after volatility was smashed. These past couple of days most certainly qualify.

"Contango" (looking down the implied vol column) has steepened since yesterday; the organic term structure is taking its more traditional form.

For those looking to get short options (and/or short vol) - the big move has already been made. It's very hard to hope to get short much more and make money on moves lower in vega; from here it's pretty much riding term structure lower and/or theta.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

We wrapped up a sim trade last Friday, and detailed the outcome (gain of $2.60 on the spread) over the weekend.

Yesterday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 24 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

At least for the time being, S&P bulls have broken through the resistance they had been facing for several weeks at ES 2370.

We set out our new strategy just after the first round of the French election.

At-the-money vol looks quite tame at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly time frames. We assert that the weekly vol makes decent sense, but the monthly and quarterly were dragged down too low.

To test this claim, we will short near-dated vol against longer-dated vol.

Our thesis will prove wrong if realized volatility turns out to be quite high over the next several days.

As we initiate this trade, the ES stands at 2375, after following global risk-on assets smartly higher to begin the final week of April.

Update: As of pre-market on Tuesday Apr25, ES is right at 2375, after having tested a modest range the prior day. No movement on the ES, but vol has taken the plunge still more since yesterday.

Tactics:

To open, we will sell one straddle and buy another

Sell the Apr28 2375 straddle

Buy the May12 2375 straddle

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

Max gain on one of these is just what you put into the trade (your debit), and even that is only for rather extreme outcomes. As such, this is not a high-exposure trade.

Note that for most ES levels, the dotted line is above the solid line rather than below it. This means that over the central range, the spread has quite positive theta on it. Essentially, the dotted line pulls the solid line in its direction with the passage of time.

The options exposures display that this spread is really about gamma, vega, and theta. We'll discuss this in greater detail over the next several trading sessions. For now, just take a quick glance over the exposures for the current level of ES, as well as for larger moves up or down.

"How's the trade look?"

The trade is down by $1.50.

"What?! But the ES has gone absolutely nowhere and you're picking up theta at $1.34 per day!"

True. Theta helped us on this spread. But implied volatilities got hammered, and now the spread is tighter still.

Bear in mind what this spread is effectively telling you: how much more it costs for a May 12 straddle than an Apr 28 straddle. $19 (the new mid) is very cheap.

"Why does the trade have positive vega on it in the first place… isn't it a straddle vs. a straddle?"

It is, but all else equal (strikes, implied vols at differing maturities), vega is higher for further-dated options than for nearer-dated options.

We get a great image of this by looking at what happens to the spread's vega one day prior to the Apr28 straddle expiry:

Source: Interactive Brokers

Again, the solid line shows us where vega is, while the dotted line shows us where it would be on close of trade Apr27 (Thursday) if implied vols on all options remained constant.

"It looks like someone chopped the head off a bell curve! Why does your vega exposure take that shape?"

First just so we're all clear, vega represents the change to the spread that occurs from changes in the spread's implied volatility. This itself is a bit tricky, because the figure is essentially telling you what would happen if every option in the spread moved up by the same amount, which is not exactly realistic. Still, it's the metric that we use to gauge this exposure.

Think of options as radio towers that emit signals (delta, gamma, theta, rho, vega). Longer-dated options emit more powerful vega and rho signals than do shorter-dated options. This is why our straddle spread that we traded is vega positive to begin with.

Not only does a longer-dated option have a stronger signal in terms of amplitude: it also travels farther across more distant strikes. This is why the visual above takes the appearance that it does. Weak though it may be, the Apr28 straddle that we're short at least gives off some signal here where we're right at the money. Go one percent in either direction on the ES, and that short-vega signal on the Apr28 straddle effectively disappears entirely.

Because the May12 straddle that we're long carries farther, the vega pops up before maxing out around one percent from the money, after which it too starts to trail off (the signal even for the May12 begins to lose strength).

This is why our spread has lost money in the last 24 hours since initiation: vega on this trade was positive, and vol has received its fair share of stripes over the last day.

"So won't theta help you?"

It already has. And it will continue to help us more and more, especially if we continue to find ourselves in this same tight trading range that began yesterday. We have to sweat out the gamma, but that's another story!

Mechanics (Review from yesterday)

We're not trading anything today, but given that this is a new trade we'll let you see what we were thinking yesterday as we initiated.

We'd look to get this trade done at $20.50 - the mid. There's a couple ways this could happen. First, any kind of real move (temporary or otherwise) off 2375 would accomplish this. Also, if May12 vol ticks down(up) by more(less) than Apr28 vol, there's a solid chance we get the fill. Any of these scenarios are highly possible as ES decides how it wants to behave going into the new week. Does it want to chase other indexes higher, or will the former resistance at 2370 provide reason to hesitate?

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money", and more about showing you how trades can play out, and giving you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like. Yesterday's movements were disappointing from the standpoint of our sim trade making money; more importantly they were fascinating. Nothing to demonstrate just how punished vol got than to just watch a straddle spread that moved nowhere lose that much money when the front-end also took it pretty good.

More importantly, they show you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.