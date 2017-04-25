The 3 Faces Of Chinese Globalization

What doesn't get as much attention, however, is what is happening in small- and medium-sized manufacturing, as it hones its competitiveness to export into a global marketplace.

China is progressing on both trade and finance as the Chinese Yuan moves to become a respected reserve currency and Chinese funds move around the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared that China is going to defend and encourage globalization, although some of his actions seem to contradict this position.

Chinese leaders have contended since the 1990s that they were going to be a major factor in world trade. Since then, they have accomplished a lot in their move into global markets.

Then, in January, in Davos, Switzerland, Chinese President Xi Jinping stood up and indicated to the rest of the world that he would become the defender of economic globalization. In doing this, he argued he was just continuing the push to make China competitive in world markets and a major player in global finance.

The problem with this claim is that Mr. Xi, himself, has not presented to the world a clear picture of this effort. I think this dilemma needs to be examined a little more closely.

Ben Bland writes in the Financial Times:

"While his speech in January won plaudits from western commentators, Mr. Xi is not a very convincing poster boy for free trade, as he looks to increase state control over the Chinese economy and makes life harder for foreign investors."

This, I believe, is just one face of Chinese globalization that the leaders of China feel they must adhere to. This is the face of control, of not letting either politics or the economy get "out of hand."

Chinese leadership is very concerned about losing control. They observed the Russian attempt to build a strong economy within a socialist framework and saw it fail. In their minds, the Russians failed for two reasons.

First, the Russians believed that they had knowledge of the "true" system and could run their economy on the basis of this foundation. This "true" system did not work, and when it broke up, the government lost control of its people and, as a consequence, the government collapsed.

The Chinese were determined not to meet the fate of the Russians. They decided that they had to work in world markets and, therefore, had to be competitive with others in order to play a major role in world trade and finance. They understood that there was not a "true" socialist system that could be competitive in global markets.

But, they also did not want to lose control of their people, and so Chinese leaders felt that they needed to keep a tight control over people, businesses, and politics.

The Chinese leaders believed that they could fit these two objectives together but under a long-term time framework. As I have written before, my understanding is that the time horizon of the Chinese leaders is in decades whereas those in the West tend to think in terms of years.

Thus, the Chinese framework is to work toward more open markets, to more competitive enterprises, but to do this while maintaining sufficient control to avoid upheavals or disruptions. They wanted to avoid what happened to the Russians at all costs.

So, this is the first face.

However, the Chinese leaders also maintained a second face…the face of opening up to world trade and financial markets. Perhaps the best known efforts here relate to the advancement of the Chinese currency, the Yuan, and the attempts to get the International Monetary Fund to allow the Yuan to be used as a reserve currency, worldwide, thereby joining the US Dollar, the British Pound, the Euro of the eurozone, and the Japanese Yen.

China has also opened up its financial markets more, and even though the environment is not everything we might wish, the times are changing here.

And, there are the Chinese inroads into rest of the world in big business, in commodity markets and so forth.

However, it is the third face, a face that doesn't often get seen that is an intriguing part of the picture that is starting to have a major impact on the world. This is what Mr. Bland writes about in his piece in the Financial Times. For one, "China is the world's biggest exporter of manufactured goods…."

And, Mr. Bland quotes an executive from a Chinese toy factory that supplies leading companies such as Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) puts it like this:

"No country can compete with the track record we have of producing to high standards, year in and year out, despite the ups and downs of the economy, the retail industry, and commodity prices."

Mr. Bland writes from his experience at the biannual Canton Fair where 20,000 Chinese manufacturers promote their wares to 200,000 international buyers. These manufacturers are, to quote Mr. Bland, "much better role models for globalization." He continues:

"While some of the exhibitors are state-owned and many have benefited from some form of government support, they live and die by global demand for their exports." "So their sales managers learn English, their technicians re-engineer assembly lines to cut costs and manufacturing times and their product development" teams keep tinkering until they work out how to satisfy the needs of their customers." "As wages - hence production costs - have risen rapidly in China over the past decade, manufacturers have had to become even more nimble. They have started using more industrial robots, rolling out products more quickly to meet the demand for fast-moving retailers such as Amazon and taking on more research and development work." "For electronics, industrial machinery, and many other segments, production is becoming further concentrated in China because the depth of the supply chain, the size of the workforce and the decades of experience competing in global markets give it a strong gravitational pull."

Mr. Bland closes by writing:

"No matter what Presidents Trump and Xi say, China's exporters will continue growing in the global marketplace."

And, this is really the bottom line: the ultimate factor that determines a country's presence in global trade is the competitive nature of the people driving the companies. This is the third face of the Chinese drive toward becoming a major force in world trade, the opportunity for small- and medium-sized manufacturing firms to compete against others in the broadest and most competitive markets that exist.

As Mr. Bland adds "Many fail. But more succeed. And exporting forces them to become competitive."

China is not only planning to be a major global force, it intends to stay there for a long time. Looking at all three faces helps us to understand how it hopes to achieve it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.