888 Holdings: Still Execution Vs. Risk

I've been too cautious in the past, but I'd like to see a pullback with the stock at all-time highs.

Still, a bull run coming off full-year 2016 results and even more potential pressure raises questions about whether 888 can continue on this pace.

888's execution has been absolutely impressive over the past few years, as the company has shrugged off numerous external headwinds to grow revenue and profits.

(Author's note: 888 Holdings stock has limited liquidity on U.S. OTC markets. The London listing, 888.L, is preferable.)

The performance from 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) over the past few years has been downright impressive. The company has dealt with myriad external headwinds, including several nearly completed merger dalliances; increased taxes, most notably, the point of consumption tax implemented in the UK in early 2015; the ever-changing regulatory landscape, particularly the jumbled mess that is European iGaming regulation; a weak macro economy in most of Europe; declines in the worldwide poker industry; and to top it off, the impact of Brexit on the UK, which generated over 40% of 2016 revenue.

And yet, 888 has just kept on executing:

Source: 888 Holdings 2016 earnings presentation

Indeed, 888 stock now trades at an all-time high:

Source: Google Finance

At current levels, there's a case for more upside. 888 stock remains reasonably valued, trading at 19x trailing adjusted EPS plus cash on the balance sheet (net of customer deposits). But those headwinds persist, and even though I've been too cautious on 888 in the past, I'd like to see the stock a little cheaper.

A Strong 2016

If you look at 888 purely from a fundamental standpoint, the stock looks like an absolute steal, particularly after a strong 2016. Again, the valuation is hardly prohibitive, and from an earnings/cash flow standpoint, more befitting a company growing revenue and profits in the single digits.

Yet in 2016 [pdf] 888 increased revenue 13%, despite 5 points of currency impact. 888 is based in Gibraltar and reports in USD, but 43% of 2016 revenue came from the UK, and another 44% from the rest of Europe. As such, the strong dollar - and the post-Brexit move in the pound in particular - provided a stiff headwind to top-line growth. Adjusted EBITDA rose 12%, but the modest margin compression came solely from FX: constant-currency growth was 24%. Adjusted EPS rose 9.4% year over year, though cash flow did decline due to working capital changes.

It was a solid performance, to be sure, and investors have responded positively: 888 shares are up 21% since the annual report was released just over a month ago and 34% over the past year. Looking forward, the view is a bit more mixed, however. 888 appears to have room for continued revenue growth. The core question remains how much of that revenue governments will allow the company to keep.

Revenue Growth But Margin Concerns

There's plenty of room for 888 to continue to grow revenue. Earlier this decade, it was poker - where 888 moved from #5 worldwide share to #2, behind only Amaya's (NASDAQ:AYA) dominant PokerStars - that provided a growth engine for what was then a much smaller company. Looking forward, sports betting is 888's biggest opportunity.

Casino games remain the workhorse, generating over 60% of B2C revenue in 2016 and growing at a healthy 21% rate (26% constant currency) year over year. 888 had a big year in both Spain, where revenue grew 45%, and Italy, where the launch of Sport and (apparently) casino strength drove revenue growth of 66%. 2015 launches in Romania and Denmark appear to have added a point or two of overall growth as well. Sports betting revenue increased 49% (58% ex-currency) and generated over 11% of B2C sales.

Poker and bingo both are much weaker - though that's little surprise. Amaya, which has ~70% market share, saw flat constant-currency poker revenue in 2016 against 888's 3% decline. The poker business simply isn't growing and hasn't been for some time. Bingo was up 7% in local currency, but the stronger dollar led to a reported 5% decline.

From a vertical standpoint, 888 still looks reasonably well-positioned going forward. The core casino business can't be expected to grow 20%+ in 2017. But increasing mobile penetration (60% in 2016 vs. 47% in 2015) and continued improvements in Spain (now the second largest market) and Italy provide potential growth drivers in 2017. Most notably, Sport has plenty of room to expand. CFO Aviad Kobrine said in the 2016 results presentation that "in no time" Sport would become the company's second-largest business, passing poker, which, at the moment, is over 60% larger.

Top-line growth did slow in the second half for the B2C business, even in constant currency, dipping to ~17% from 23% in H1. Fully lapping the launches in Romania and Denmark, along with the Q1 2016 launch in Sport in Italy, likely implies further deceleration this year. But through the first two months, constant-currency revenue still was up 11%, per the Q4 release, and there's room for continued high-single-digit growth at least. 888 continues to have success in cross-selling - even off its relatively stagnant poker base - and combined with further share gains and a "good enough" economy in UK and on the Continent that should drive top-line growth in 2017 and 2018. 888 apparently is exiting its poker operations in Australia but seems likely to provide a small (sub-1%) headwind toward 2017 revenue.

The concern has to be on margins. Adjusted EBITDA margin compressed only 10 bps in 2016, despite 100 bps of currency impact. But gaming duties are rising steadily, rising to $60.5 million in 2016 from $50 million the year before and just $15.8 million in 2014. The key driver in 2015 was the UK's point of consumption tax; it now appears that tax will be extended to customer bonuses, driving duties higher in 2017. An EU value-added tax took $10 million off gross revenue last year. 888 wrote in its annual report [pdf] that UK operations could be exposed to a diverted profits tax, which would raise the effective tax rate to 25% from the 10% rate paid in Gibraltar. And no one really knows what the terms of Britain's exit from the EU will be, or how they will impact iGaming.

Outside Britain, the regulatory situation is murky at best. 39% of revenue still comes from unregulated markets. Even in regulated markets, questions abound in Europe, where European Commission regulations are supposed to allow for free movement of services across member countries. But the EC has been loath to put any enforcement power behind that dictum, and the result is a confusing patchwork (most notably in Germany, which is an absolute mess). 888 is the only operator with exposure to all three U.S. markets (Nevada, Delaware, and New Jersey), but U.S. revenue has been extremely disappointing (888 hasn't broken out its share). Rumors are flying that new Attorney General Jeff Sessions could consider reversing the interpretation of the Federal Wire Act that laid the groundwork for those state-level regimes, taking away a possible future catalyst, even if recent contribution from the U.S. has been minimal.

All told, there are two broad themes. The first is that gambling operators will continue to be a tempting target for higher taxation, as has been seen in the continuing increase in U.K. gaming duties. Even 2017 consensus estimates of $0.19 in EPS are below 2015 levels due almost solely to the PoC tax. The second is that the regulatory constructs surrounding the industry are such that risks are myriad. 888 isn't exactly in line for the 70%+ one-day haircut that PartyPoker faced in 2006 when it exited the U.S. market. But there are substantial regulatory costs and limited regulatory certainty - not necessarily a compelling combination as far as stable margins.

Valuation

Of course, those two themes were why I backed off 888 stock in the past - and personally, anyway, I've missed out on a great deal of upside. At under 14x EBITDA and ~19x EPS on an enterprise basis, 888 isn't terribly expensive or pricing in all that much growth going forward. Paddy Power Betfair (OTCPK:PDYPY) trades at 16.6x EBITDA and ~25x EPS, but that stock always has merited a premium multiple (and the combined company is far larger than 888). Ladbrokes Coral Group (OTCPK:LDCOY) is at the other extreme, at ~11x forward EPS and 8x+ pro forma EBITDA, but worries about that company's physical betting shops are compressing those multiples. GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) seems a reasonable comparison, with a similar multiple despite slightly lower revenue and profit growth last year. A modest premium for 888 could get the stock to 300p or so, ~7% upside from current levels.

But I'm not sure comparables are all that useful, given the broader risks to the industry as a whole; if Continental tax rates increase, for instance, profits (and likely share prices) for the entire group are going to come down. I'd rather have 888 than GVC, but that's largely a 'feel' argument (and perhaps related to my long-running distaste for bwin.party, for whom GVC outbid 888).

As far as 888 goes, the argument essentially comes down to whether the company can drive the margin expansion that should arrive - in theory - from the operating leverage inherent in the business. And my chief concern is that those incremental profits will wind up in government coffers rather than in 888 dividends.

The one potential offset is whether 888 can - finally - make a big move in M&A. The company has been rumored to tie up with William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) for years now, and indeed each company has tried to buy the other one. First, a major 888 shareholder held out for a price near 300p (wisely, in retrospect, given the stock is at 280p at the moment), breaking up WH's takeover bid in early 2015. Then, Rank Group (OTCPK:RANKF) and 888 tried to buy William Hill, even raising a cash-and-stock offer before walking away in August.

888 management still remains keen on M&A, but there isn't a natural dance partner left for a material deal. Jackpot Joy plc (OTC:JKPTF) might be an interesting target from a scale and size standpoint, but its bingo focus is a step away from 888's current growth in casino and sport. Smaller operators like 32Red don't really move the needle. It's not a terrible position for 888 - and surely shareholders don't regret the way the M&A efforts have played out so far. But there is a catalyst question for the stock as well.

There's an argument to simply buy 888 and ignore the external noise. 888 has managed the PoC tax just fine so far, after all, and potential growth in Sport and on the Continent offers a multi-year runway for top-line expansion. But - and perhaps I'm being greedy - I'd like to see a little bigger discount and (again from a 'feel' standpoint) a multiple that incorporates less growth. I don't doubt that 888 can drive that growth - the problem is that I don't know where that money is going to wind up.

