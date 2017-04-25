Valeant: The Math Doesn't Add Up

The company announced its 2017 revenue guidance; total revenue is expected to be $8.9 to $9.1 billion, which is 7% less compared to 2016.

At the halfway mark (9 months), Valeant has reduced its debt by 3.02%, but the goal is 17% within 18 months.

During the 2nd quarter of 2016, Valeant (NYSE:VRX) said that they would sell non-core assets to reduce their debt by more than $5 billion within 18 months. Since they had $30.77 billion in debt existing as of August 09, 2016, $5 billion translates to a 17% reduction by January 09, 2018 in order to meet their goal. So far, with 9 months gone, they have reduced their debt by 3.02%, or 0.93 billion only. At this rate of progress, is this achievable?

Debt Goal $5B Debt Reduction in 18 Months % of debt reduction (Goal 17%) Q2 2016 Month 1 Aug-16 $30.77 $5.00 Month 2 Sep-16 $30.77 $5.00 Month 3 Oct-16 $30.77 $5.00 Q3 2016 Month 4 Nov-16 $30.38 $4.61 1.26% Month 5 Dec-16 $30.38 $4.61 Month 6 Jan-17 $30.38 $4.61 Month 7 Feb-17 $30.38 $4.61 Fiscal 2016 Month 8 Mar-17 $29.84 $4.07 3.02% So far Month 9 Apr-17 $29.84 $4.07 Q1 2017 Month 10 May-17 Month 11 Jun-17 Month 12 Jul-17 Q2 2017 Month 13 Aug-17 Month 14 Sep-17 Month 15 Oct-17 Q3 2017 Month 16 Nov-17 Month 17 Dec-17 Month 18 Jan-18 Goal 17% $30.77 Billion - $5 Billion = $25.77 Billion (=about 17% debt reduction)

There seems to be conflicting statements from the company. The company earlier (Q2 2016) said that they would reduce their debt by more than $5 billion within 18 months. The company now (Q4 2016) is saying that they will reduce their debt by (just) $5 billion within 18 months.

One of the reasons share prices continue to drop is Valeant's slashing of its revenue guidance. Revenue guidance for fiscal 2017 is $8.9 to $9.1 billion, which is 7% less compared to the previous year.

Here is why math doesn't add up

The company expects interest expenses for fiscal 2017 to be $1.85 billion, compared to $1.84 billion for fiscal 2016. If the company reduces its debt by about 17% by the end of this year, interest expenses should go down, not go up. The math simply doesn't add up.

Conclusion

At the half way mark (9 months), the company managed to reduce its debt by 3.02%; however their stated goal is 17%. The company also changed its stand from more than $5 billion to (just) $5 billion debt reduction. For fiscal 2016, the company posted a net loss of $2.41 billion. Since the company slashed its revenue guidance by 7%; we can expect that losses should be the same or more for fiscal 2017.

Based on my analysis, I recommend Valeant as a sell. It would be too risky to go with long or short positions without hedging (options with 3- to 6-month expiry).

