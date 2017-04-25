BioMarin Races Towards Next Rare Disease Approval

CLN2 disease is a rare genetic disease that strikes children and is always fatal; no current treatments exist.

BioMarin (NASDAQ: BMRN), a biotech focused on rare and ulra-rare genetic diseases, is coming up on an April 27 PDUFA date for Brineura (cerliponase alfa) for CLN2 disease, a rare neurodegenerative disease with no approved treatment. This PDUFA date is three months later than the original approval date due to the FDA requesting data from Brineura's ongoing extension trial.

Last week, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended that the European Commission approve the drug. The Commission decision should come in the second half of this year. The drug had previously received accelerated approval status in Europe and Priority Review Status and Breakthrough Therapy designation in the United States.

Will Brineura make it to approval and, if so, how much will the approval matter for BioMarin's overall business?

(Image Source: Company Infographic)

About CLN2 Disease and Brineura

CLN2 disease is neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis Type 2, a form of Batten disease caused by a deficiency of the enzyme tripeptidyl peptidase 1, or TPP1. The genetic deficiency creates an inability for cells to properly dispose of waste materials. CLN2 affects children at a rapid pace with symptoms appearing between the ages 2 and 4 and death occurring between the ages 8 and 12.

Initial symptoms include language and movement delays, vision loss, and memory problems. The symptoms can quickly worsen to immobility, blindness, and then death. No current treatments exist to even slow the progression of CLN2 and the disease is always fatal.

Brineura is a recombinant form of the enzyme deficient in CLN2 disease patients. BioMarin estimates between 1,200 to 1,600 children with the disease reside within the company's commercialization areas.

Brineura's Regulatory History and Notable Trial Results

The PDUFA date was bumped back three months from its original date. BioMarin announced last fall that the FDA had requested updated efficacy data from an ongoing extension study. BioMarin provided the data but the FDA bumped back the PDUFA date regardless.

The BLA was filed with data from a 48-week Phase I/II trial testing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Brineura. The FDA update provided results from the 81-week extension trial.

(Image Source: Company Slides)

The trials included 24 children with a mean age of 4.3 years. One child didn't complete the initial study, due to a severe fear of needles rather than any adverse reactions to the treatment, while two more were discounted from the efficacy evaluation due to those children having normal CLN2 scores at the start. Dosage of Brineura remained stable at 300 mg by ICV infusion every two weeks for the initial 48-week trial. Efficacy of Brineura was measured using a disease-specific scale and compared to natural history data, or the average progression of the disease in an untreated person.

The scale measures mobility and language performance with a score of 3 in each being normal, meaning 6 overall is a perfect score, and a score of 0 equaling no measurable performance. The children in the study had a mean CLN2 score of 3.6. The results from the Brineura trial were compared to a natural history cohort study, which had found a mean score decline of 2.1 over 48-weeks following 41 patients longitudinally.

The key outcomes from the 48-week trial:

Mean decline of 0.43 units in the CLN2 score over 48 weeks, compared to the 2.1 decline in natural history data

No clinical progression in 15 patients (65%)

87% responder rate, or patients achieving a less than 2 unit progression

Adverse events minimal in events and type with fever and hypersensitivity the main issues

(See slide presentation here for trial data; start at slide 46)

In the ongoing extension trial, the first 9 enrolled patients had 5 remain with a stable score, one patient dropping 1 CNS score unit, and three patients having a 1 unit CNS score improvement. At 72 weeks, the patients had a mean CNS score improvement of 0.2 while the natural history cohort had a CNS score loss of 3.13.

(Image Source: Company Slides)

How Much Does Brineura Matter for BioMarin?

Brineura is BioMarin's lead pipeline candidate. The company has five products on the market already but every drug counts, especially following last year's shelving of the pipeline candidates for Duchenne muscular dystrophy following an FDA rejection. The company reported $1.12 billion in 2016 revenues with top-selling product Vimizim representing $354 mllion of the total.

The next pipeline drug isn't running terribly far behind Brineura. If all goes to plan, Pegvaliase could receive approval next year. Pegvaliase treats phenylketonuria, a type of genetic enzyme deficiency that causes mental, neurological, and physical problems. BioMarin estimates that 50,000 people under the age of 40 in developing countries have the disease. Pegvaliase has already received Orphan Drug Status in the U.S. and the E.U. and is undergoing Phase III trials.

BioMarin's Cash Burn and Risks

BioMarin has a TTM negative OCF of $228 million, which makes for a cash burn of around $19 million a month. With $408 million in readily available cash and cash equivalents as of the last quarter, that's a runway of about 21 months. Using total cash, the runway jumps to about 3.4 years.

The risks are in BioMarin not achieving more marketable products and the rare disease nature keeping all product earnings too low to keep up with the cash burn needed to keep developing and marketing new products. But those are typical risks involved with any biopharma company focused on rare diseases and BioMarin does have products on the market already that can help offset these risks.

Upcoming Events and Final Thoughts

The PDUFA date is Thursday and all evidence indicates BioMarin should win that approval. The European approval should come later this year. While the approval decisions wouldn't make or break BioMarin, the rare disease focus makes every drug count and a win could erase some of the bad taste left from last year's Duchenne embarrassment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.