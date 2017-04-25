Neuroderm: A Top Momentum Biotech For 2017

Management estimates over 350,000 severe Parkinson's disease patients in the US and EU eligible for treatment, while the moderate PD market equates to over 900,000 patients in both regions combined.

Strategy of pursuing new formulations of existing drugs involves significantly less development risk and potentially reduces time to regulatory approval.

Shares have risen almost 50% in the past year and over 20% year to date.

Shares of small cap biotech firm Neuroderm (NASDAQ:NDRM) have been looking pretty strong, rising almost 50% in the past year and over 20% year to date.

NDRM data by YCharts

The company is pursuing new formulations of existing drugs, seeking novel administration methods that overcome current limitations. While these novel drug candidates could command high pricing, at the same time a potentially accelerated path to regulatory approval with arguable lower risk involved make the company's operation model appear quite enviable.

Their pipeline is focused on Parkinson's disease (advanced and severe stage), as well as other CNS disease cognition disorders.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

As mentioned in some of my other Parkinson's disease related articles, one of the greatest challenges with standard of care levadopa therapy is fluctuations in blood levels, which almost all patients develop within 5 years. In the past levadopa only existed in solid form, thereby needing to be administered via the GI tract. The company however, is the first to develop a liquid formulation, one which would be a welcome alternative to other highly invasive treatments.

Importantly, they have considerable intellectual property, with patents expiring between 2028 and 2036.

Figure 3: Intellectual property (source: corporate presentation)

In terms of market opportunity, management estimates over 350,000 severe Parkinson's disease patients in the US and EU eligible for treatment, while the moderate PD market equates to over 900,000 patients in both regions combined. investors would do well to keep in mind the total market for PD drugs is estimated to be closing in on $4 billion.

As the pricing of Duopa/Duodopa equates to around $80,000 per year to treat a patient, management expects their lead candidate would be able to command a similar price point.

At the beginning of March the company reported that a preliminary analysis of an international open label phase II study of ND0612H successfully met its primary endpoint, which was the change from baseline to day 28 in daily OFF-time as assessed by a blinded rater.

Figure 4: Summary of 006 results (source: corporate presentation)

CEO Oded Lieberman had the following remarks to add:

"The very prominent responder effect, as well as the significant reductions in OFF-time and troublesome dyskinesia observed in trial 006, are extremely encouraging and demonstrate the substantial potential for ND0612 to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients living with Parkinson's disease. we believe that restarting and amending the iNDiGO trial, incorporating both an ND0612H arm and new endpoints that reflect these very positive preliminary results from trial 006, should support a broader label in the EU and increase the clinical and commercial potential of ND0612 while not affecting our clinical timelines."

Lastly, while anecdotal evidence should be taken with a grain of salt, the nugget below is too good to pass up.

Figure 4: Anecdotal evidence (source: corporate presentation)

The company's projected development timeline appears feasible, with definitive PK studies and a long term safety study ongoing to support an NDA submission in late 2018, while the amended iNDiGO study would also serve for their MAA submission around the same time.

Final Thoughts

As of December 31st the company had cash and equivalents of $152.2 million, while they reported a net loss of $32.5 million for the entire year. As they just raised cash only four months ago or so, I wouldn't expect further dilution until mid 2018.

For investors interested in the story who have done their due diligence, I believe a pilot position should be purchased in the near term, while waiting for future opportunities throughout the year to add to that position with patience. With all of the recent good news and the stock price basing in the mid 20s, I believe it's only a matter of time before this one benefits from increased attention from Wall Street and is revalued accordingly.

It appears I'm in good company, as Venbio, Redmile Group, Scopia Capital Management, and Baker Brothers have been adding to their positions.

While the development path appears significantly derisked, investors would do well to still manage risk accordingly in determining position size. Risks include clinical setbacks, disappointing data, regulatory downthumb, and significant competition, to name a few.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher. I categorize ideas into near-term, medium-term (months to a year), and long-term (multi-year), based on when I expect outperformance to potentially occur. I also highlight intriguing dividend picks for my 20/20 model income portfolio, a strategy that balances diversification, yield, and capital appreciation in a unique manner. If that interests you, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article, next to my name. For my real-time followers, on my blog I also post bi-weekly watch lists to discuss names on my radar and fielding your suggestions, as well as a weekly market/sector overview and occasional interviews with corporate management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.