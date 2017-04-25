Ensco Bags Big Contract With ConocoPhillips

Following fleet status reports by Rowan (NYSE:RDC) (read it here), Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) (read it here), and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) (read it here), Ensco (NYSE:ESV) has published its own fleet status report. Ensco's fleet status report was the most eventful this season, so let's look at what the company had to report.

Ensco 106 got a four-well contract with Sapura Energy in Malaysia. The duration of the work is from March 2017 to September 2017. The dayrate is undisclosed. Ensco 106 successfully filled the gap before start of the contract with BP (NYSE:BP), which will keep the rig busy from January 2018 to January 2023.

Ensco 121 got a three-well contract with INEOS in the North Sea. The rig will work from July 2017 to February 2018. The contract has five one-well options and comes in almost direct continuation of the previous contracts with Wintershall, which now ends in April 2017. As usual nowadays, the dayrate remains undisclosed.

Ensco 68 got a one-well contract with Ankor Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work from June 2017 to July 2017. This is another short-term job for the rig, which is on a contract with Enven from February 2017 to May 2017, and will work for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from May 2017 to June 2017.

Ensco 92 got a contract extension with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). This is the most important news in the report as the rig got four additional years of work, which will keep it busy until December 2022. The previous dayrate for the rig was around $95,000.

Ensco 107 got a three-month contract extension with Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The rig will now work until July 2017 at a dayrate of $129,000. Chevron has three one-month options, so there is a possibility that Ensco 107 will work into autumn.

Ensco 80 contract was extended to April 2017. The rig will later work for Repsol-Sinopec from June 2017 to December 2018.

Ensco 104 received a notice of termination from Wintershall. The rig was originally expected to work until January 2018. Ensco did not mention what termination payments are expected.

Lastly, Ensco 56 was sold for scrap value.

This is a very interesting fleet status report that highlights the fact that $50+ oil price environment is sufficient enough to support some activity in the jackup sector. Customers are ready to secure long-term deals at rock bottom dayrates. While there is no reason to expect any pickup in dayrates in the near future, the contracting activity in the jackup sector is definitely a "green shoot."

I believe that the news is positive for Ensco, which might outperform its "survivor group" peers in the coming months. Unfortunately, this does not necessarily mean great upside for Ensco shares, as a lot depends on oil prices. Current oil prices are hardly sufficient enough to spark any major interest in drillers. A sustainable return to $56-$57 for Brent oil (NYSEARCA:BNO) is needed to break the current downside trend in Ensco shares, while a successful break of $57.50 is a must for the development of the upside trend.

Judging by the fleet status reports that we've seen so far, the divergence between the jackup and floater market segments has widened. Jackups start getting work, although at low dayrates. Floaters hardly see any work. This might lead to a divergence in stock performance in the "survivor group," with Ensco and Rowan getting more support than floater plays Transocean and Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.