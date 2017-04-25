Apache's Alpine High Update: Damn The Skeptics - Full Speed Ahead

Fourteen wells were spud in Q1 2017. Results from five of those wells could be disclosed in Apache's earnings call on May 4, 2017.

APA has had five new completions, 35 new permits and 14 new wells spud since my last update article on the company.

"Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead." -- Admiral David Farragut, Battle of Mobile Bay, August 1864

This article is an update to the Alpine High article I wrote in February. For additional background on Apache's (NYSE:APA) important new play, you can find that article here.

It seems there is little doubt that the bloom is off the Alpine High rose. After peaking on Dec. 12, 2016, at $69.00, Apache's stock price has retreated over 25% to the $50.00 range, which is almost exactly where the stock price was last September the day before Apache announced its Alpine High discovery.

While some of the price action is no doubt related to the post-election general stock market euphoria and subsequent discouragement, investor sentiment towards Apache is pretty low as well. For example in March, Barclays downgraded Apache from "equal weight" to "underweight" stating, according to news reports, that investors "will likely be disappointed that Alpine High will drive strong gas growth and disappointing oil volumes". More recently, in early April, Stifel initiated coverage with a "hold" stating in part that they expect Apache to trade at a discount to its peers until it can demonstrate to investors the value of Alpine High.

Against this backdrop of verbal salvos, Apache sails firmly on with development of Alpine High, and if anything, has redoubled its activity over the past 3 months. To help illustrate and explain this activity, I have broken this update into five separate sections:

Q1 2017 well completions, Q1 2017 permits, Q1 2017 spudded wells, 2016 spuds/waiting on completion, and impact of new Alpine High field rules.

But first, to help reorient you, Figure 1 is a general location map showing Reeves County, surrounding counties, Apache's Alpine High acreage and the two main towns within the Alpine High footprint: Toyah, Texas, and Balmorhea, Texas. I use these two towns as geographical landmarks.

Figure 1 - Alpine High General Location Map

New Completions

No new full well completion reports have been filed with the Texas RRC since my initial Alpine High article. Indeed, all of the completion reports filed to date with the RRC have been for wells completed in 2016. However, at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit on Feb. 14th, Apache disclosed initial results from five new wells: King Hidalgo #9H, Spruce State #1H, Weissmies #3H, Weissmies #5H and Redwood #3H. These new wells are listed on Figure 2 and mapped on Figure 3 (which also shows every Alpine High completion disclosed to date).

Figure 2 -Alpine High Recent Disclosed Completions Chart

Key Points:

The King Hidalgo #9H is significant because it confirms the extension of the play to the southern end of Alpine High. All these wells (except Spruce State #1H) are very short laterals, which will change in the near future due to the approval of new field rules for Alpine High. Both the Weissmies A #3H and Weissmies #5H were connected to a gas transmission line in January, 2017 but the vast majority of the gas produced is being flared. The Spruce State #1H and Redwood #2H are producing but all gas is being flared (as of latest production reports).

Figure 3 - Alpine High Recent Disclosed Completions Map

Q1 2017 Permits

Thirty-five new permits have been issued thus far in 2017. This is an extremely important metric as it foreshadows where activity and production are going to come from in the second half of 2017. Figure 4 is a list of the twenty new permits for the production area which I'll label "SW Toyah/Culberson County." These new permits are mapped on Figure 5.

Key Points:

The Mesquiste State Unit #101H, Mesquite State Unit#102H, and Redbud Unit #101H are the first permits for Culberson County at the extreme west end of Alpine High. This opens up the potential for a whole new area of the play. The Cypress State #402BH and Leo #401DH are 3rd Bone Spring or Wolfcamp tests. Planned lateral lengths on Woodford and Barnett permits issued after Feb. 14, 2017, are significantly longer due to new specific field rules. (I'll discuss these new rules later.) The median lateral length is 5,565'. The Oak State Unit #101H, Spruce State #101AH and Spruce State #102CH all have planned laterals over 7,250'. Eight newly permitted wells were also recently spudded and are discussed in Section IV.

Figure 4 - Alpine High 2017 Permits SW Toyah/Culberson County

Figure 5 - Alpine High 2017 Permits SW Toyah/Culberson County Map

Figure 6 is a list of the 15 new permits for the production area I'm labeling "Balmorhea/Pecos County." These new permits are mapped on Figure 7.

Figure 6 - Alpine High 2017 Permits Balmorhea/Pecos County

Key Points:

The Aries State #401D, Orion #1 and Pegasus #1 are all vertical test wells to the west of Balmorhea. Results from these wells will dictate the future development (or not) of this acreage. The King Flicka #101AH and King Flicka #102CH will test two separate benches of the Woodford. These two wells will have the longest laterals to date in Alpine High, over 9,200' (i.e., 1 3/4 miles). Permits approved after February all have laterals longer than 5,000'.

Figure 7 - Alpine High 2017 Permits Balmorhea/Pecos County Map

Q1 2017 Spudded Wells

Figure 8 is a list of all wells spudded in Q1 2017. Most of the wells are in the SW Toyah area and they are mapped on Figure 9.

Key Points:

The five wells spud in January 2017 are all potential candidates to be highlighted in Apache's upcoming earnings call on May 4, 2017. Results from the seven wells spud in March could be disclosed in the Q2 earnings call in August. The Sycamore Unit #401AH is the longest (7,390') lateral spud in this area to date.

Figure 8 - Alpine High Q1 Spudded Wells

Figure 9 - Alpine High Q1 2017 Spudded Wells Map

V. 2016 Spuds - Waiting on Completion

Figure 10 is a list of nine wells known to have been spud in 2016, but which are still listed as "waiting on completion." They are mapped on Figure 11.

Key Points:

Results from the Alta #3H, Black Hawk State #5H, Black Hawk State #7H, and Weissmies #7 may be disclosed in the upcoming Q1 earnings conference call, as they were probably all completed in January 2017. I suspect we will never hear about the other wells - probably they were never completed or the results were subpar. Note that all the laterals are less than 5,000', which is due to Apache using "Wildcat" field rules on these early wells.

Figure 10 - Alpine High 2016 Spudded Wells/Waiting on Completion

Figure 11 - Alpine High 2016 Spudded Wells/Waiting on Completion

New Alpine High Field Rules

On Feb. 14, 2017, the Texas RRC approved new temporary field rules for Alpine High for a period of 18 months. The new field has been named "Alpine High (Consolidated)" and it covers a correlative interval of approximately 1,820', which includes the Pennsylvanian, Barnett, Mississippi Lime, Woodford and Devonian formations. Apache convinced the RRC that there was no clear boundary between these formations making "consolidation" of the entire interval appropriate.

Ordinarily an article that discusses "field rules" is guaranteed to put everyone to sleep, but there is one important point worth making: Prior to Feb. 14, 2017, all Alpine High wells (except Bone Springs and Wolfcamp) were drilled under "Wildcat" field rules, which required a 467 foot 'setback' from the lease line for the first and last take points. The new field rules reduce this setback to just 100 feet. The net effect of this rule change is that it instantaneously enables a 734' increase in every lateral permitted and drilled after Feb. 14th.

To illustrate this point, Figure 12 is a part of an original plat map for the Dogwood State lease (an important lease to follow because it is a six-well spacing test). As shown on Figure 12, both the first and last take points are 467' feet from the lease line. Because of this required setback, the lateral could only be 4,744'.

Figure 12 - Original Dogwood State Plat Map

Figure 13 is an amended Dogwood State plat map filed after Feb. 14th. As you can see, the first and last take points have been modified to just 100', thus increasing the lateral length to 5,478', a 15.5% increase "instantly."

Figure 13 - Amended Dogwood State Plat Map Under New Field Rules

In sum, the new field rules will have a measurable effect on all Alpine High (Consolidated) wells going forward as it will facilitate the potential for longer laterals on every well drilled.

Concluding Thoughts and Investment Thesis

Investor sentiment toward Apache is pretty low right now. Analysts do not seem particularly impressed with recent results from Alpine High and are taking a "wait and see" attitude. In the meantime, Apache presses ahead with logical step-by-step development of the play and is clearly playing the long game. It is also clear to me that Apache is willing to sell some decent assets in order to pay for development of Alpine High. We can see that demonstrated in January when Apache sold its prime Waha lease in Reeves County and leases in northern Reagan and southern Glasscock counties to Parsely Energy. Using the proceeds from this sale to help fund Alpine High development tells me Apache believes this new play will have a higher rate of return than these assets.

Indeed, I keep coming back to Apache's projected economics for Alpine High, which are pretty compelling. As shown in Figure 14, Apache projects a minimum 55% rate of return on its short lateral Barnett and Woodford wells due, in part, to a low "breakeven" gas price of 40 cents.

Figure 14 - Woodford and Barnett Economics

This projected rate of return is enough to keep me interested. However, like everyone else I have low expectations for Apache's Q1 earnings. I expect overall production will continue to decline and revenue may as well. But low expectations equals opportunity, and I plan to use any earnings disappointment as a potential buying opportunity because I believe Alpine High is ultimately going to make good money for Apache. A risky move, to be sure, but as Admiral Farragut would accede to, sometimes the prize requires a bold and chancy maneuver.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. This is not an investment research report. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.