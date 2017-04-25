Is The Japanese Yen Rally Over?

The foreign exchange market is getting increasingly unstable. In January 2015, after the Swiss Central Bank announced that they would give up intervention, the Swiss Franc (ETF: FXF) lost more than ten percent intraday against the U.S. Dollar. In June 2016, the British Pound (ETF: FXB) fell a thousand pips within hours after the British voted to leave the European Union. To prevent getting caught by these wild fluctuations, one must keep a close eye on those political events which drive such moves behind the scene.

From a policymaking point of view, the article will argue for the following points. Firstly, the U.S. Dollar is bound to undergo another round of easing sometime in the future due to its inherent problems. Secondly, however, because of political reasons, the Dollar is not going to weaken in the short run. Finally, given that the Japanese government would be reluctant to raise rates proactively, the Dollar is likely to have a rally against the Yen soon.

Since 2012, Japan had pursued a policy to depreciate the Japanese Yen to stimulate growth intentionally. What the government had hoped to achieve is to encourage exports with a cheaper domestic currency and stir up inflation in the form of higher import prices. It sent the Yen into a massive downtrend against the U.S. Dollar. However, since late 2016, the trend was somehow reversed. The value of the Yen (ETF: FXY) has increased significantly since the start of 2017 at the expense of the Dollar (ETF: UUP). It runs counter to the common expectation that the Japanese government wants a weaker Yen to stimulate the economy.

Some pundits explain this rally concerning the economic numbers in both countries. On the one hand, the weaker than expected U.S. data daunts the expectation of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, giving a setback to the Dollar. On the contrary, the Japanese consumer spending has been rising, and inflation in Japan has gone back up into positive territory earlier this year. It gives people some hope of recovery in the Japanese economy in 2017.

Nevertheless, the manipulation of exchange rates is a coordinated movement among central banks around the world, so one must look beyond these numbers and find out what their intentions are. While the Japanese authority would love to keep the Yen cheap, it is worth remembering that when one currency is going down, another must go up. In other words, Japan was devaluing at the expense of other countries. Since they have enjoyed a cheap Yen for almost four years, it is time for them to step back and let others take a turn.

To some extent, the weakening of the Yen is the result of a strengthening Dollar, yet a lofty currency is not in the best interest of the American economy, which is not improving as much as Washington wants to see. To tackle this problem, Mr Trump has vowed to reduce taxes at the same time of increasing spending so that he could make America great again. However, how could he get all the money that he needs if Uncle Sam is going to spend more and earn less? The only answer is to do what Japan has been doing in the last four years: printing money. Therefore, even though Trump was very critical about the practice of printing money, he would eventually have no choice of avoiding it.

In addition to this, economists also worry that China would become a problem if the Dollar continues to go up. On the one hand, since the Yuan pegs partially to the Dollar, it would drive up the Yuan as well and heavily damage their exports. However, if the Chinese allow the Yuan fall against the Dollar, they will come under attack as a "manipulator", so China stands to lose as long as the Dollar is high. As many people know, the world cannot afford to see China implode because they are the second largest economy on the globe.

Therefore, there can only be one solution which works for everybody: to let the Yuan and Dollar fall together. For this to work, other currencies like the Euro and the Yen must cooperate and stop falling further. As a result, the Bank of Japan is unlikely to make the Yen weaker, and its downside against the Dollar will be limited when this plays out.

Having said that, it is only a long-term view of the Japanese Yen. There is one thing which could prevent the central banks to play out the plan mentioned above, and it is the political tension between the new President and the Fed Chairlady. As most of you know, Yellen has been quite pro-Democrats in her policymaking, and Trump has been unfriendly to her since the election and even told the press that he is "most likely" to replace her when he was still a candidate. To topple her rival, Yellen may hike rates rapidly in the short run to delay the recovery, and hence allowing the Democrats to strike back in the mid-term in 2018. The resulting succession of rate hikes would temporarily prevent the Dollar to depreciate ad interim.

It certainly sounds like a conspiracy theory, but you will find some truth in it when you consider the current situation. There are altogether seven seats in the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Three of them are now empty, which means Trump would be able to appoint three people whoever he likes. In addition to that, both the terms of the chairwoman and the vice chairman will expire in 2018, which translates into two pro-Trump members coming to power. Together with Jay Powell, who is for the time being a lone Republican on the Board, Trump would soon control a majority of the seats, and it is hard not to worry if you are not the President's favorite.

Whether it is true or not, it is apparent that the Fed is hiking rates quite aggressively despite the weak economy. For example, even though the Atlanta Fed estimates that first quarter GDP of 2017 would not be very optimistic, the Fed went on with the rate hike last December anyway, which surprised quite a few commentators. They worried that the current economy does not justify any tightening, and one more rate hike in June might well be the last nail in the monetary coffin. Nevertheless, the Fed seems relentless in increasing the rate, consequently bolstering the greenback's value temporarily.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is still adopting a negative interest rate policy, and this difference in interest rate is likely to drive the Dollar higher in the short term. For those who have no idea, interest rate differential is one of the most important factors for big trends in the foreign exchange market. As leading global macro trader Jim Leitner puts it in Inside the House of Money:

The most profitable trade wasn't a trade but an approach to markets and a realization that, over time, positive carry works. Applying this concept to higher yielding currencies versus lower yielding currencies was my most profitable trade ever. I got to the point in this trade where I was running portfolios of about $6 billion, and I remember central banks being shocked at the size of currency positions I was willing to buy and hold over the course of years.

These factors lead me to believe that the Dollar would rally against the Yen in the coming months. Technically, the Japanese Yen ETF has just touched the 200-day moving average, which is right now at around $89 a share. If the price fails to go above it and falls immediately, it could be an excellent opportunity to follow suit and short the ETF (or buy the inverse ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF (NYSEARCA:YCS) if your account does not allow shorting). A reasonable profit target would be around $82 in the CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF because it is where the previous support was.

In conclusion, despite a long-term bearishness on the Dollar, I believe that the Yen will fall against the Dollar in the coming months, at least it will be so until the possible rate hike in June. The reason is that the political tension inside the U.S. could delay another round of Dollar easing. We may soon see a technical reaction against the 200-day moving average in the Dollar-Yen pair, which could present a nice opportunity for shorting the Yen against the Dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FXY.

