Abbott's First Quarter: Medical Device Segment Grows Over 100%

FDA approvals last year and in this quarter should continue to grow the Device segment going forward, offsetting other weaknesses.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reported first quarter results last Wednesday and topped consensus estimates while providing some mostly predictable segment information. Pediatric Nutritional sales remain weak overseas, while the recent acquisition of device-maker St. Jude Medical made the Medical Devices segment look like it is skyrocketing on a comparable basis.

What were the other data to watch, and how did that data compare to the expected results?

Abbott Beats Consensus on EPS, Revenue

Consensus estimates for Abbott's first quarter report include $0.43 EPS and $6.15 billion in revenue. Abbott reported $6.3 billion in revenue, up nearly 30% yoy, and $0.48 EPS. The dual beats continue the company's EPS streak, which met or exceeded estimates all last year, and improves the revenue performance, which beat in all quarters but the fourth where there was a narrow miss.

Abbott had issued first quarter guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP of $0.19 to $0.21 and reported as slightly higher $0.22. Ignoring specified amortization and integration expenses related to the fourth quarter acquisition of St. Jude Medical, the EPS guidance was $0.42 to $0.44, which the company beat by $0.04.

Key Segment Performance

Abbott's business divides into four key segments with the following first quarter results:

Nutrition: $1.6 billion (-1.7%)

Diagnostics: $1.2 billion (+3.6%)

Established Pharmaceuticals: $950 million (+7%)

Medical Devices: $2.4 billion (+100.2%)

What went into those segment results?

Nutrition

Segment weakness continued to come from the Pediatric Nutrition division particularly the international performance. Reported international sales were down over 12% while operational sales were down nearly 11%. Pediatric's weakness particularly in China was offset a bit by better performances domestically thanks to the recent launches of new infant products.

Adult Nutrition had the opposite problem with sales dropping domestically but rising internationally thanks in part to a growing market in Latin America.

Diagnostics

The Core Laboratory division had gained new products through the fourth quarter acquisition of CE Mark, developer of the Alinity systems that include blood and plasma screeners, clinical chemistry, and immunoassay diagnostics. The first quarter report according showed a 3% growth in reported sales and 4.3% operational growth.

Point of Care had a similar enhancement with the i-STAT handheld testing system launching and marketing. The division increased 7.5% in the quarter in both reported and operational sales.

Molecular Diagnostics was expected to shrink as Abbott continued to reduce the genetics business in favor of infectious disease testing and other more lucrative projects. The division still reported a 3.9% sales increase in both reported and operational though that increase would've been higher without the continuing scale down.

Established Pharmaceuticals

Established Pharmaceuticals, the branded generics division, continued to show strength in the Key Emerging Markets, which contains BRIC: Brazil, India, Russia, and China. BRIC showed a sales growth of 15.2% reported and 12.5% operational.

The overall segment was drug down by Venezuela, which was stuffed in the Other category but the first quarter was to be the last for sales in that region. The ceasing of Venezuela sales during the quarter made for a lopsided comparison to the prior year's quarter. Abbott noted that excluding Venezuela from the narrative would have lifted the overall segment sales to 13% reported and nearly 12% operational.

Medical Devices

The Medical Devices segment showed a whopping 100.2% reported sales increase but the comparable operational increase was a more modest 4.5%. The change was largely related to the recent acquisition of St. Jude Medical, which brought along a few notable, top-selling devices.

The key products from St. Jude included Ensite Precision, a cardiac mapping system with sales filed under the Electrophysiology division, and two products for the Structural Heart division: MitraClip, a treatment for mitral regurgitation and Portico, aortic valve disease device.

The Diabetes segment also predictably grew due to last year's FDA approval of the Freestyle Libre blood glucose testing system. Diabetes Care sales increased 20.2% on a reported basis, and nearly 23% on an operational basis. Note that the diabetes division also benefitted from comparing to a particularly weak prior year's quarter.

Final Thoughts

There weren't any stunning revelations in the first quarter report as far as comparisons to the prior year's quarter. The continued weakness of the Pediatric Nutrition division is concerning. St. Jude Medical will continue to look like a wise acquisition and pushed the Medical Devices year-over-year comparisons through the roof, while the Diabetes division represented more organic comparable growth.

Moving forward, Abbott placed the 2017 guidance at $2.40 to $2.50 adjusted, which is unchanged from the previous guidance. The first-quarter FDA approvals for MRI-Conditional labeling for the Assurity MRI pacemaker and Tendril MRI pacing lead and the submissions for similar approval for three other products should continue to drive that Medical Devices segment enough to offset any weaknesses in other areas.

