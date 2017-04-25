Sprouts Farmers Market - Stay The Course, As Market Fundamentals Are Set To Improve

There are signs that deflation is subsiding, and that a return to inflation is on the horizon.

While I would not be shocked if a larger entity acquired Sprouts, investors need to keep focused on the near-term investment potential.

Source: Google Images

There has been some consolidation speculation in the grocery market. Recently, this has pitted Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) against Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) as Albertsons Cos. initially was reported having preliminary discussions with Sprouts back in March, to only have the same claim made today regarding Whole Foods.

The daily volatility witnessed Sprouts falling as much as seven percent intraday, and close down 3.3 percent to $21.98 per share. For Whole Foods, the stock closed up two percent, near its intraday highs. Consolidation has and will likely continue. Just recently, SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU) announced that it had reached a definitive merger agreement to acquire Unified Grocers, Inc.

SUPERVALU will pay approximately $375 million for the deal. For Unified Grocers fiscal year 2106 results, the company reported $3.8 billion in sales and $40 million in EBITDA. Essentially, SUPERVALU paid 10 times EBITDA for a company with a one percent EBITDA margin.

A company like Sprouts, with an EBITDA margin greater than seven times would likely command a premium. From management's perspective, I can't see this being less than the 15 to 18 times EBITDA level, placing a buyout price tag closer to $4.5 to $5.5 billion. This type of premium is reason enough for Albertsons Cos. to test the waters elsewhere.

I am not so sure things are going to get much better in the preliminary talks with Whole Foods. I don't see Whole Foods taking an offer lower than 15 times EBITDA either, putting a buyout price tag around the $20 to $21 billion level. This would take investors back to Whole Foods 2013 stock price levels. Either way, I would assume that both Sprouts and Whole Foods value their respective businesses and would command stiff premiums to sell (we are looking at around 60 percent premium levels from today's prices).

But right now, I would like to stay focused on Sprouts business opportunities for the balance of 2017, irrespective of the consolidation speculation swirling around. On the last call, management made the following statements:

"…..our tougher comps will be in the first half of the year as we cycle the higher gross margins in 2016 when deflation started to set in for many categories."

"We expect EPS to be slightly positive in the first half of the year, with stronger EPS growth in the back-half of this year."

"We anticipate that the deflationary environment will continue for at least the first half of 2017….expectation that we cycle through the higher points of deflation in many categories as we enter the third quarter"

The other important statement on last quarter's call was management's explanation that deflation intensified during the fourth quarter. Next week, Sprouts will be reporting their first quarter results for 2017. Management has set expectations conservatively for comp sales growth at zero to one percent, for diluted EPS growth at four to eight percent, and for net sales growth at 12 to 13 percent.

Management has also stated that the company's mid-term guidance, setting expectations for double-digit diluted EPS growth, was established with the assumptions of a normalized operating environment and inflation between one and two percent.

To these points, the data is suggesting that we may be turning the corner, sooner than later. There are three pieces of information depicting this.

The effects of deflation on grocery store sales year-over-year (Y/Y) can be seen as lower prices led to strong sustained volumes and improving performance from 2015. For the first quarter in 2017, YOY performance has subsided. There of course could be a variety of reasons, of which inflation could be one.

To illustrate what management has been talking about over the past four quarters, the graphic above provides the consumer price index (NYSEARCA:CPI) for food at home as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

For the first half of 2017, management has conservatively guided the company's performance based upon the fourth quarter of 2016. On a Y/Y basis, September through December of 2016 were the worst performing months for the year. The fourth quarter of 2016 saw Sprouts worst net sales, gross and profit margin performance in a long time. The profit margin was the lowest since December 2013, while net sales and gross margin performance was lower than what had previously been reported since the company went public.

Since the worst month in October of last year, the trend has reversed with March performance dipping below the -1 percent level for the first time in the past 10 months. The positive news from this trend is that Y/Y performance has already improved from the previous quarter, which management used to base its guidance for the first half of 2017.

The other way we need to look at the CPI is to compare the quarter-over-quarter (Q/Q) performance. Last year, deflation for food at home ended up at -2 percent versus 2015. Through the first quarter of 2017, inflation has occurred at 0.8 percent. It is the first time that three consecutive months have witnessed inflation since August through October of 2015.

This type of performance is important as it is a good start to get Sprouts back to stronger financial performance, typical of a more normalized one to two percent inflation environment. As an example, Sprouts was able to average 10 percent comparable store sales growth during 2014, which inflation was at 3.6 percent for food at home. Even during 2015, when deflation was marginal at -0.4 percent, Sprouts still maintained an average comparable store sales growth above five percent. It was not until 2016, that Sprouts witnessed the substantial decline in net sales and margins.

When reviewing another peer in Whole Foods, we see Sprouts has clearly weathered the storm much better, irrespective of each company's scale. Today, after Whole Foods got a nice bump up in stock price from acquisition speculation, Sprouts trades at a discount on a forward earnings basis.

The goal here is not to argue whether Sprouts is the best investment between the two, but to simply illustrate that Sprouts has consistently proven that it is positioned to outperform Whole Foods. If and when inflation becomes sustainable at a normalized level, Sprouts will likely witness outperformance once again, and that sets the company up to regain its premium valuation level.

Whole Foods is trading 28 times 2018 adjusted diluted EPS. If inflation remains, actual earnings results should improve. Additionally, the buyout speculation has inflated the stock price. With Whole Foods trading 25 times trailing twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) adjusted diluted EPS, I would assume that Sprouts would be able to attain this valuation level, as the company has and will continue to outperform Whole Foods in the near-term.

Analyst estimates call for $0.89 and $1.01 per share for 2017 and 2018. The key for investors is to pay attention to the trends for inflation and review Sprouts net sales and margin performance this upcoming quarterly report. In the event the deflation cycle turns sooner, rather than later, and Sprouts conservative guidance may be beaten. In the event this occurs, an increase in diluted EPS to $0.95 could justify a stock price approaching $25 per share irrespective of buyout speculation.

If this momentum carries forward to 2018 and earnings expectations improve towards the $1.15 level, the stock price could once again see the $30 per share level as well, giving the company substantial upside potential around the 30 percent level over the next year and a half.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.