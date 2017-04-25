What I Learned From Peabody Energy Is Getting More Shocking

I reached out to Davie Hartie of KCC, Brad Brasser of Jones Day (Peabody's attorneys), and Peabody's executives for their feedback on this situation.

I also have been hearing from more and more retail noteholders who got the short end of the stick with recoveries of $0.06 on the dollar.

Forensic analysis shows no votes (those who didn't submit a ballot at all) appear to be $426 million, or 2x-plus those who voted to reject the Peabody Energy reorg plan.

Some forensic analysis was just done on the Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) reorganization plan balloting, with surprising results. The court file document 2654 only includes ballots actually received. The no votes (NV -- those who didn't submit a ballot at all) appear to be $426 million, or more than 2x who voted to reject. Therefore, about 15% of the notes outstanding rejected the plan.

Peabody Energy 5B Claims senior notes Security Total Outstanding Total Accepted Total Rejected 6% 2018 1555.8 mill 1362.4 50.5 +142.9 NV 6.5% 2020 674.2 mill 517.4 42.1 +114.7 NV 6.25% 2021 1373.6 mill 1196.6 55.6 + 121.4 NV 7.875% 2026 256.6 mill 198.4 11.1 + 47.1 NV Totals 3860.2 mill 3274.8 159.3 +426.1 NV

Notes:

1) Total outstanding sourced from court document 2718, the plan.

2) Total accepted sourced from court document 2654, summary of balloting results.

3) Total rejected sourced from court document 2654. Non-votes (NVs) backed out to balance totals.

I wrote this article as a followup to my previous article, "Peabody Energy: How To Rig The Ballot Box In The Heist Of The Century." Thanks to the power of the Seeking Alpha platform, I also have been hearing from more and more retail noteholders who got the short end of the stick, with recoveries of $0.06 on the dollar for a variety of reasons. For example, one retail noteholder said, "I had a chunk of the Peabody 6% due in 2018. I spend most of my time outside the U.S., and had no ability to choose any rights offering since they physically (rather than digitally) mailed things to me."

Why didn't the Peabody Energy balloting agent KCC Corp. call people if they didn't submit their Peabody reorganization paperwork by a certain date who likely wouldn't be able to make the tight deadline on voting on the plan and participating in the rights offering otherwise? I have received calls (oftentimes numerous ones) when a financial company wanted me to send in my ballot by a certain date. In the case of the Peabody Energy retail notes, no vote meant a much smaller payout of $0.06 on the dollar, all in stock.

I recently emailed David Hartie of KCC (Peabody Energy reorganization plan subscription agent), Brad Brasser of Jones Day (Peabody Energy attorney), and Peabody Energy Senior Executives Glenn Kellow, Charles Meintjes, Amy Schwetz, A. Verona Dorch, and Kemal Williamson. I wanted to give them another chance to provide feedback on my Seeking Alpha article "Why I Didn't Choose 138% Greater Peabody Energy Retail Notes Recovery." I also requested their feedback on what you see below. But I doubt I'll ever hear back.

I learned that many Peabody Energy retail noteholder investors ended up with a $0.06 recovery, which is wrong due to the following reasons:

They never get the information about rights offering.

The information is sent to their message box online and not by paper/snail mail.

They use discount brokers who don't explain anything or understand the complicated rights offering, which even the lawyers involved in explaining the rights offering to affected investors don't fully understand.

They don't have capital at that time to use the rights.

They have the capital, but it somehow enters a black hole between the investment firm and the company with the rights offering.

They submit the paperwork and capital on time, but the investment firm submits it late and thus the investor cannot participate in the rights offering.

The rights are often not transferable (can't sell them), which is profitable for backstop participants.

The terms are too confusing for many retail investors. If a retail investor didn't fill out the paperwork to participate in the rights offering and/or it wasn't received on time, their recovery on the Peabody Energy notes was just $0.06 or $0.07, including the value of the notes and penny warrants.

How could this happen?

There also is the unfinished business of former Peabody Energy retail noteholders seeking justice with their recent $0.06 and $0.21 recovery on their Peabody Energy 6s of 2018, 6.5s of 2020, 6.25s of 2021, and 7.875 of 2026, and no recovery I see on the 4.75 convertibles of 2066. (Please message me on Seeking Alpha if you are a former Peabody Energy retail noteholder and you too would like to explore your options with me and other former Peabody Energy retail noteholders.) Since late last year, I have been keeping the SEC, the U.S. DoJ, the U.S. Trustee, and the Attorneys General of Mo. and N.Y. very aware of how the retail noteholders and shareholders have been getting mistreated beyond comprehension with their investments in Peabody Energy.

I sold most of my BTU shares after they were received as a result of the Peabody Energy retail notes cancellation and rights offering. I have a small amount of shares left in a small Fidelity account. My Peabody Energy notes, which were $0.79 in December, have been cancelled and are worthless. My Peabody Energy investment has dropped $90,000 from the December pricing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long A SMALL AMOUNT OF BTU STOCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.