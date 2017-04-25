Brookfield Canada Office Properties' (BOXC) CEO Jan Sucharda on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jan Sucharda – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Davis – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jan Sucharda

Good morning and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2017 conference call. I will be chairing today's call and with me is Bryan Davis, our Chief Financial Officer. I will begin by addressing the definitive agreement we entered into with Brookfield Property Partners pursuant to which BPY would effectively acquire the approximately 17% equity interest in BOX that it or its subsidiaries do not already own for $32.50 in cash per unit.

An annual and special meeting of BOX unitholders, will be scheduled for late June 2017 to consider and vote on the transaction. The BOX Board of Trustees intends to unanimously recommend that unitholders of BOX approve the transaction. Unitholders are urged to carefully review the management information circular that will be mailed to them within the next few weeks. And that will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov and our website www.brookfieldcanadareit.com.

Assuming unitholder approval is received and the closing conditions are met, it is currently expected that closing of the transaction will be completed in late June or early July.

I will now discuss the highlights for the quarter. Bryan will then take us through the financial results after which I will provide some commentary on the conditions of our markets and concluding remarks. We saw positive momentum in the Toronto market carried through from year-end as we completed several deals in the region. Overall occupancy remained at 94.7%, which compared favorably to the national market rate of 88.3%.

During the first quarter, we leased approximately 195,000 square feet with Toronto accounting for the majority. Highlights were as follows: A 15-year lease with Harlequin Enterprises Limited for 57,000-square foot at Bay Adelaide East. A seven-year renewal with Public Works & Government Services Canada for 34,000-square foot at Exchange Tower. And a six-year lease, with EventMobi for 21,000-square foot at Queen's Quay Terminal.

With respect to operational initiatives, construction at Brookfield Place Calgary East continues to be on schedule and on budget. The pavilion and lobby finishes are well underway and commissioning and testing of base building systems has commenced. The building is on track to be delivered by the third quarter of this year.

I will now turn the call over to Bryan to review our financial results.

Bryan Davis

Thank you Jan and good morning. But before I begin, let me caution you that our discussions will include forward-looking statements. These statements that relate to future results and events are based on our current expectations. Our actual results in the future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we believe are material are outlined in our news release that was issued yesterday.

As noted in our news release, we reported trust funds from operation totaling $39.4 million or $0.42 per unit for the first quarter of 2017. This compares to $39 million or $0.42 per unit for the same period in 2016. The increase of $0.4 million in Trust FFO over the prior year was largely driven by same store NOI increase of $1.4 million due to higher rent and net recoveries from new tenants and expansions in Toronto offset by natural expiries at Fifth Avenue Place.

We had lower interest expense of $1.3 million as a result of lower average outstanding corporate revolver balance and the sale of Royal Centre. And this was offset by the disposition of Royal Centre, which resulted in a loss of net operating income of $1.5 million dollars.

Compared to last quarter, Trust FFO increased $5.2 million dollars primarily due to increased occupancy in Brookfield Place Toronto. Adjusted funds from operation for the first quarter was $31.9 million or $0.34 per unit. This compares to $31.6 million or $0.34 per unit for the same period in 2016. The increase was mainly due to changes in trust FFO as previously discussed. Compared to the prior quarter AFFO was $31 million or $0.33 per unit in the prior quarter.

As for changes to the balance sheet our commercial property values increased by $89 million during the quarter. The majority of this increase reflects the recognition of the final contractual $56 million payment on Bay Adelaide East as it nears stabilization. In addition, we had $20 million in valuation gains across the Toronto and Calgary portfolio as a result of higher terminal net operating income, driven by reduced down time and improved rental rates.

And with $13 million in capital expenditures and leasing costs primarily in the Toronto portfolio relating to the completion of Bay Adelaide East and the redevelopment at Queen's Quay terminal. On a square foot basis, our portfolio is valued at $468, an increase of $7 from the prior quarter.

Our average discount and terminal rate of 6.2% and 5.5% respectively remained consistent compared to the prior quarter. Our hold period remains steady at 10 years on average.

In addition to our commercial properties, we incurred $30 million of development costs during the quarter at Brookfield Place Calgary East, which was funded through existing construction facilities.

Our balance sheet remains in good shape with our loan to value level of 46% and our average term to maturity of our debt at six years, which is in line with our average remaining lease term of eight years.

From a liquidity perspective we have $327 million of available liquidity and our next debt maturing at 2 Queen Street East of $29 million is not until December, leaving plenty of time to explore refinancing opportunities.

On the operations front for the quarter, we leased 195,000 square feet, at an average rent of $34 per square foot, which is higher than expiring rents of $30 per square foot and our market rents of $28 per square foot.

With that I'll now turn the call back over to you Jan.

Jan Sucharda

Thank you Bryan. With respect to the market update occupancy levels in Toronto and Ottawa experienced marginal improvements, while Calgary decreased slightly. In terms of specific markets Toronto's downtown vacancy rate for all classes decreased to 3.3% from 4% in the prior quarter.

Class A and AA space in the financial core experienced 165,000 square feet of absorption during the quarter resulting in a 60 basis point decrease in the vacancy rate to 4.6%. Momentum for the Toronto market is expected to continue in the near term supported by expansionary demands and relocation aspirations for tenants currently located outside the downtown core.

We expect new developments underway, and coming to market later this year to be absorbed without significant impact on overall market vacancy. However the mid-to-long term outlook is unclear due to the recent announcements of two new developments that will add approximately 3.8 million square feet of new product between 2020 and 2023.

Box’s Toronto portfolio vacancy rate remained at 4.5% at the end of the quarter. In Calgary overall vacancy in the downtown core ended the fourth quarter at 25.1% an increase of 30 basis points from the prior quarter as a result of negative absorption of 142,000 square feet. Class A and AA vacancy remained relatively consistent ending the quarter with only a 10 basis point increase to 20.2%.

Head lease vacancy represents 43% of the 20.2% of Class A and AA availability, which translates to 8.9% of the market. Global oil prices remain volatile during the quarter due to mis-cuts to global oil production. However prices are significantly higher than the depressed levels at the beginning of 2016.

And drilling activities have increased and capital investments have begun to rise. The Presidential permit approving the Keystone XL pipeline by the Trump administration as well as recently announced acquisitions by Cenovus and CNRL should have a stabilizing effect in the marketplace.

Box’s Calgary portfolio vacancy rate remained at 6.7% consistent with last quarter. Our occupancy rate continues to be well above the market, and we believe that our portfolio will continue to maintain an above market occupancy rate in the foreseeable future.

In Ottawa, the overall vacancy rate in the Central Business District decreased by 60 basis points to 8.9%. Class A vacancy decreased by 80 basis points to 5.7% compared to prior quarter. Box's vacancy rate remained at 5% where it has been since the third quarter of last year.

I'll end with a few closing comments. Our primary leasing objective remains to backfill voids and reduce rollover risk. Since we have minimal rollover exposure at just 0.8% in 2017, we are focusing on converting new prospects and proactively addressing existing leases that are scheduled to expire in the next few years.

The trust average annual roll over exposure for the three year period from 2017 to end of the decade is 3%. Average annual rollover exposure in Calgary is 1.5% during the same period.

With respect to development activity, we continue to make solid progress on the construction of Brookfield Place Calgary East, which has entered its final stage. It is important to remind investors that Brookfield Place Calgary East was acquired from Brookfield Property Partners on an as if completed and stabilized basis where BPY retains development risk including the obligation to construct, lease, and finance the property. The property is currently 81% leased.

In summary, we are pleased with our performance in the first quarter of 2017. Finally, I want to thank you for joining us on today's call. If the going private transaction occurs this may be our last call, and I want to thank you for your support. Please stay tuned with respect to updates on the going private transaction and the unitholder meeting, which we expect to schedule in late June. Thank you once again and this concludes today's call.

