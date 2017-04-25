Nasdaq Hits New All-Time Record Above 6,000 Points

The Nasdaq Composite hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, breaking through the psychological level of 6,000 points.

The tech heavy index first passed 5,500 points on December 27 last year and started the thousand-point run from 5,000 on July 11, 2016.

The Nasdaq is up about 11.5% so far this year and - despite initial concerns that Trump administration policies could require tech firms to repatriate production, increasing costs, and make it more difficult for them to hire skilled foreign workers - has gained 15.5% since the close on November 8 election day. The index also boasts a 22% rise from one year ago.

Among the so-called "big 5" tech firms, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) leads the pack with gains of 46.4% since one year ago, followed by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (35.92%), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (31.58%) and Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (19.13%).

At 9:34 AM ET (13:34 GMT), the index was up 0.39% at 6,007.35 points.

