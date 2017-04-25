Is Mattel A Good Buy Under $22?

Q1 2017 results were simply AWFUL, and I can't recommend the stock. I would wait for the dividend to be slashed or wait for a lower entry point.

We haven't owned Mattel for quite some time, so after the big leg down, I took another look at it.

I wrote up Mattel, way back in November 2015, when the stock was just under $24. I got my short squeeze and MAT's stock popped by 40%.

"In the olden days", way back in November 2015, I wrote up Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) as an interesting short squeeze play. As my regular readers know, I love turnarounds and short squeeze plays. And by the way, I got the phrase "in the olden days", from our 3.5 year old who enjoys watching the popular British kid's cartoon, Peppa Pig.

When I originally wrote up Mattel, it was then trading just under $24. My timing was actually quite good, I am not sure it is was luck or skill, but the stock did go on to move from $24 to $34 (it peaked in April 2016). In the interest of full disclosure, we sold it, in my parents' account, well before $34 for a quick profit. In today's piece, as we haven't owned Mattel for quite some time, I am going to take another look to see if we might reconsider buying it, here under $22 per share.

Source: My November 23, 2015 article

Here is the historical price data, to show, the stock was under $24, at the time of publication.

Source: Google Finance

As you can see, the timing of the original piece was good (or maybe lucky) as it increased by more than 40%, if you high ticked your exit.

Source: Google Finance

Before we take a closer look at Mattel, for investors not up to speed on the name, here is some background information.

Here are Mattel's financials for the past five fiscal years. As readers can see, MAT hasn't been earnings its dividend for the past two years. Also, MAT's top line and gross margins have been problematic since 2013.

If we look at FY16 vs. FY15, the segment, "Other Girls" was down 52% or by $493 million dollars. If you refer to the chart listed the brands (above), you can see that "other girls" consists of Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, and DC Super Hero Girls.

If we turn to Q1 2017 results, there is much to be desired. Gross margins were down 680 basis points, and sales were down 15%. Double Yikes! Yes, SG&A improved by $33 million, but that certainly didn't help the top line. Here is the link to Mattel's Q1 2017 financial press release.

If we look at results by segment, there are few bright spots.

Geographically, the only silver lining was that International results weren't' terrible, but North America results were.

North American sales were down 24%.

Takeaway

These results were so bad, I didn't even bother reading the conference call, as I have no interest in Mattel's stock at its current valuation. With 342.444 million shares outstanding, Mattel has a market capitalization of $7.4 billion. As March 31, 2017, there is $1 billion in positive working capital, but the company has $1.855 billion in long term debt (less current portion). Mattel's $520 million dividend is completely unsustainable given its operating travails. Moreover, there seems to be an underlying threat of kids preference away from physical toys to electronic and other more interactive forms of entertainment.

Therefore, I can't recommend shares of Mattel at $21.60. Notwithstanding an often rumored merger with Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), I understand why the Masters of the Universe were short Mattel. Incidentally, short interest was declining into the April 20, 2017 print. And BTW, look at how much higher short interest was when I originally wrote it up in late October 2015, hence the magnitude of the stock squeeze.

Source: GuruFocus

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.