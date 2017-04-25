Volatility Crashes, Timely Investors Win

With volatility collapsing yesterday, we saw the VIX (VXX, XIV) post a decline of nearly 25%. For a single session, that's an incredible loss and it's a reminder to investors that selling the VIX when it escalates above its moving averages and towards levels not seen since other major risk events, like the election or Brexit. With a confluence of risk factors escalating the last several weeks, a surge in volatility was justified; however, there are clear opportunities to short volatility and investors, whether short-term or long-term in nature, have to take advantage of these opportunities in order to supplement portfolio returns.

Source: Express

Volatility Elevates Out Of Six-Month Range

In the weeks past, volatility elevated on the back of a few global macro factors. First, the situation between the United States and North Korea has escalated such that multiple nuclear missile tests by North Korea placed the United States on guard. As such, Vice President Pence even took a trip to the DMZ to signal strength. On the other side of the world, an incredibly close race according to the polls in France for their election was creating a lot of uncertainty in the markets. Markets were also still pricing in the aftermath of the situation with Syria and trying to gauge the relationship between the United States and Russia, in light of recent events. Throw in more complications from President Trump saying the USD is too strong against a basket of currencies and a weak jobs report, there's ample reason to see an increase in volatility.

Let's take a look at the chart below. The markets have not seen a large amount of volatility since the Presidential election back in November. The funny thing about volatility is that it has an almost perpetual resolve. So, as it spikes, at some point in the very near-term, it'll come back down as macro factors sort themselves out. Thus, it's rare to see long, sustained period of elevated volatility. That means that spikes in volatility can be shorted and investors can make timely profits.

Source: Bloomberg

Trade Recap: VMIN

I've been keeping an eye on a few ETFs that are a bit different from normal VIX-linked ETFs. With volatility-related strategies, timing is a double-edged sword. On the one-hand, volatility post-crisis has had a way of spiking and within a few sessions, with the maximum being a few weeks, so selling short volatility after spikes is the easy trade to make. On the other-hand, trading volatility-linked ETFs needs to be performed in a timely manner as getting in too early or too late can cause undue losses to have to be absorbed.

After it became identified that on April 10, volatility broke through its 200 DMA just above 13 on the VIX, it was time to wait to see how high the peak would go. The breach of 15 on the VIX was also critical, but when the pacing of the increases in volatility started to slow, it was time to go short. REX VolMAXX Short Weekly Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEMKT:VMIN), in particular, is an ETF that aims to give investors an inverse correlation to the VIX by trading futures contracts that are less than thirty days until maturity. VMIN, normally, has a straight uptrend and has performed quite well in the last twelve months. Even on a YTD time frame, this ETF is up an incredible 62.15%.

The situation with volatility got tricky, however, when this ETF declared a near 30% dividend. The ex-date was April 12, which came at a great time considering volatility was already starting to pick up. Interestingly enough, this ETF paid its dividend just six days later, indicated in the chart below. The real money was made right after the dividend. The VIX peaked on April 17. While I was in before the ex-date, I had to absorb a few days of losses before this ETF started to be generous. Since the dividend was paid out, the ETF trekked up 21%. On an annualized basis, it's not even worth computing how large that return is. Taking home a 21% return in 12 days is exceptional. While I've likely exited the trade too early, as I sold out late yesterday morning, seeing as volatility continued to trend down through the session and is down today, no trade is perfect.

Source: Bloomberg

It may not even be fair to calculate what the annualized return is because there are so few major increases in the VIX every year. For example, in the past year, we've had Brexit and the election be two major binary risk events, with added volatility in September 2016 from uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's future policies. The spike that just happened really is the first portion of real volatility we've seen in the last six months. So, while the opportunities are few, the gains that stand to be made are plentiful. It's identifying when the VIX breaches its moving averages and when the first sight of the VIX not being able to hold a higher level, it's time to sell.

One tool I like to use is Bollinger bands. These bands essentially say how volatile the underlying asset is and when the asset exceeds the volatility bands, reversal trades can be set up. While it may be hard to see, the chart below is a one-month chart of the VIX. While the decline in volatility had already been going for the few days, the slide yesterday could have been somewhat predicted. During Friday's session, the VIX edged outside of its upper band and with the fundamental support this weekend from the resolve of the French election, volatility had both fundamental and technical resistance. Thus, the crash is fully explained and, furthermore, justified. Even smaller reversal opportunities, like the one yesterday morning that the red arrow below is pointing to, makes for a quick intraday profit. Seeing as how a majority investors are long-term, however, I'll refrain from discussing that further.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Selling volatility when it elevates out of a range is a quality trade that would have worked several times over the past year when major risk events hit the global markets. This time, there was a confluence of global macro factors at work, with uncertainty around the French elections, North Korea, and fuel from tensions with Syria and Russia, all allowing the VIX to spike. Even long-term investors should look for these opportunities because gains like what VMIN provided over the past ten days really help to supplement any losses that may be occurred while waiting for a core holding's thesis to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VMAX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.