Could Diageo Finally Buy LVMH's Stake In Moet Hennessy Drinks Business?

With Moet Hennessy's importance for LVMH declining and DEO's inflection point apparently reached, it may well be time sooner rather than later to revisit a deal.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) may well be the largest spirits maker in the world. With brands such as Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan, Don Julio, Smirnoff and Tanqueray, it has global names across the spirits family. Yet, it is always on the look-out for more attractive brands to supplement its portfolio. High on that list is undoubtedly those luxury brands owned by Moet Hennessy, which itself is majority owned by luxury goods giant LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), on which I recently wrote.

A Foot In the Door

The appeals of Moet Hennessy are fairly obvious. It has in its portfolio a number of luxury drinks brands from the eponymous Moet & Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac names through to Glenmorangie whisky and Belvedere vodka. With premium spirits an increasingly hot segment, these luxury brands are even more attractive.

Specifically, there is little doubt that Diageo would be keen to get the Hennessy cognac brand aboard. Its main rivals all have a foothold in this growing space. Amongst the "big four" cognac houses - which control 90% of the global retail market - Beam Suntory owns Courvoisier, Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) owns Remy Martin and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) owns Martell. Hennessy is, therefore, the only one "in play" for Diageo to acquire. It is also not just any old cognac brand but the dominant one especially in key markets like the US.

What is more, it already has a foot in the door when it comes to potentially acquiring the family of brands: it already owns 34% of the company alongside the majority owner LVMH. Diageo is thus a third of the way to full ownership of a dazzling array of attractive brands (Source: Adapted from LVMH 2016 Reference Report)

This stake is a result of some rather complex history dating back to before Diageo came into existence in 1997 through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan. Since 1987, Guinness held a 24% holding in the whole of LVMH with LVMH holding the same in Guinness.

Yet, in 1994, it engaged in a rather complex unbundling of its shareholding in which Guinness exited any interest in the LVMH luxury goods business for £1.3 billion but instead took a 34% holding in its drinks business Moet Hennessy for which it paid £906 million. This deal also gave Guinness the right to first refusal, meaning that it would be informed first should LVMH wish to sell its drinks division.

LVMH still held a 20% holding in Guinness, though (after having to reduce it to this level before 1995). By the time of the 1997 merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan, which formed Diageo, LVMH still held 14.2% of the business which was almost used to scupper the deal.

Nonetheless, the end result is that Diageo inherited a valuable minority stake in some of the most iconic beverage brands in the world. So should or could Diageo make a move for LVMH's share of Moet Hennessy?

Good Sense for Diageo, Tough Sell for LVMH?

The deal would make excellent sense for Diageo. Firstly, it would be able to pull Moet Hennessy's cash flow within its own rather than just receive the dividend that it does at present as a minority shareholder. Similarly, at present, it operates a separate distribution network between companies. Yet, owning it outright means it could plug Moet Hennessy's brands straight into Diageo's staggering broad distribution network.

Yet, the sticking point in the past has been this: LVMH and its long-time CEO (and largest shareholder through Christian Dior (OTC:CHDRF)) Bernard Arnault have not been keen to sell.

Of course, why LVMH would be particularly keen on selling the company may not be entirely clear. After all, the company has seen its drinks division grow both its top line and bottom line more than twice since the start of the millennium:

Arnault's history has also been marked by many acquisitions, but few disposals. Nonetheless, despite this undoubtedly strong performance, Moet Hennessy has been a laggard within the larger LVMH group throughout that period:

Although part of this gap was due to large acquisitions across the other operating segments of the company, the opportunities for accelerating growth at Moet Hennessy by the same M&A means is limited. It may well be, therefore, that LVMH would start to see some value in a Diageo approach arguing that it could unlock value by selling its stake to it.

Similarly, the importance of its drinks division to its total revenue and profit figures has been dwindling:

After all, LVMH could still put the cash to very good use within its core business. It recently announced, for instance, that it was buying Christian Dior Couture from Christian Dior for an enterprise value of €6.5 billion to help strengthen its fashion and leather division. Moet Hennessy could certainly attract a very generous price from Diageo, which would provide LVMH with plenty of dry powder for further acquisitions in the near future. An often mooted target being suggested is Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), which has no major single shareholder to protect it from an attractive bid.

How Much?

Pricing is the big challenge. Attractive assets like this invariably attract high valuations. The most recent large-scale "portfolio" acquisition in the industry was Suntory's acquisition of Beam Inc in 2014. The valuation of that deal was around 20 times its profits. Yet, the sector average for acquisitions has been around the 18 times mark in recent years. Between those two may suggest a price somewhere between €27 billion and €30 billion (£23 billion to £25.5 billion). Setting aside Diageo's already 34% holding suggests that it would have to find around €17.8 to €19.8 billion (£15.1 billion to £16.8 billion).

Yet, there are reasons to believe that any valuation would be slightly tempered. First, with a 34% stake, Diageo is really the only realistic buyer for the assets. It can (and invariably would) block any attempt for another to swoop in and take a stake in the business which ties into its own portfolio so well.

Another reason may be this: established distribution. Although Diageo having sole ownership would mean it could extend and enhance distribution to some extent, the reality is that it already has quite extensive distribution connections, meaning that the benefits of this to the synergistic savings boost to a valuation is mitigated to some effect, compared to one in which neither parties had an established relationship with one another.

LVMH's recent Christian Dior Couture deal was valued at 15.6 times profit. Assuming a similar level for any Diageo deal for Moet Hennessy would suggest a price of around €23.5 billion (£20 million). Again, accounting for Diageo's 34% already would suggest it would have to find around €15.5 billion (£13.2 billion).

Pivot Away from Beer?

Diageo could, of course, use any such acquisition as an opportunity to pivot the portfolio entirely towards its spirits and other luxury drinks business by selling out of its beers segment, which includes the likes of Guinness.

This could be possible. Nonetheless, this still seems unlikely as the company still finds a lot of strategic value in its beer business. Ivan Menezes stated in 2016 Annual Report, for instance, that:

Our beer business has grown for seven successive quarters and continues to provide a strong distribution platform for our spirits ambitions in Africa.

This is an important point. The beer business is a much more mass-focused business and thus comes with it an impressive distribution network. In regions such as Africa where spirits demand has yet to fully mature, retaining access to such an extensive network through its beer holdings is clearly invaluable for the long-term strategy of spirits growth on the continent.

Nonetheless, elsewhere in the globe it does still seem to make sense to sell its beer business in order to consolidate its focus on spirits. It could well be that any move for Moet Hennessy would require the crystallization of any potential sale plan in order to fund the move. After all, even for a company of Diageo's financial firepower, between £13 and £17 billion is hardly small change.

Conclusion

I have little doubt that Diageo continues to covet the remaining 66% of Moet Hennessy it does not currently own. Is the time right for it to try and encourage LVMH to loosen its grip? Perhaps. Yet, it is unclear how keen Arnault and the company more generally will be to lose their valuable wines and spirits business.

That being said, Moet Hennessy has been the laggard at the LVMH group in recent years. What is more, Arnault has been making moves in recent times to consolidate control of its brands. The bringing together of Christian Dior Couture with Parfums Christian Dior under LVMH ownership is a good example.

Does this mean that perhaps they will be more open to a sale to Diageo than in the past? This is quite possible. Of course, the opposite could also be true and LVMH may look to buy out Diageo's stake (less likely as Diageo brings valuable skills to the partnership).

However, perhaps the best time to approach LVMH about a sale would coincide with a time at which rival luxury goods companies' share prices are depressed. Why? Well, Arnault may well see that as an ideal time to pick up luxury brands on the cheap using his beverage money. LVMH became the luxury goods behemoth it is during a €10 billion M&A spree between 2000 and 2013, which saw it pick up the likes of watchmaker Bulgari and cashmere-maker Loro Piana whilst prices were depressed. Yet, since the latter acquisition in 2013, LVMH has been quiet on the large M&A front presumably due to valuations amongst luxury goods companies.

I suspect that Diageo will be looking closely, however. Its recent restructuring was largely required due to the brand empire-building undertaken under its previous CEO Paul Walsh. Now that it seems to have finally hit the inflection point in its restructuring period it may well be looking for potential, valuable acquisitions once again. Moet Hennessy has to be near the top of that list.

Yet, the cost is likely to be massive despite its obvious value to Diageo. Even though Moet Hennessy's growth has been slower than the company as a whole, it will remain a tough sell for Diageo to persuade LVMH to part with its wines and spirits business. Nonetheless, should LVMH be happy to sell its majority stake in Moet Hennessy to Diageo at a higher point in the luxury goods cycle as today, Diageo will undoubtedly be keen to snap it up. Although the brands within Moet Hennessy are clearly valuable additions, I hope that if a bid is put forward it will manage to at least get a reasonable price. Should its offer for the remaining stake creep over €20 billion, I suspect many investors will find it hard to swallow even if the brands bought make easy-drinking. Price caution, therefore, has to remain very much in their mind.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user js473.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, BURBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.