Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Where To Next?

SGYP has fallen about 40% since Jan 31 — a head-scratcher for many who thought the sky (or at least $10) would be the limit following approval for Trulance.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) has taken investors on a wild ride over the last year. The topics of consideration regarding the company's future once centered around the probability of an acquisition in the near term, and the would-be catastrophic possibility of a CRL (rejection) from the FDA regarding its flagship drug plecanatide (Trulance) for either CIC, IBS-C, or both. The question that no one seemed to ask throughout 2016, and which seems all too relevant today, was how Synergy's valuation would change in the event of a (qualified) approval for Trulance, coupled with scarce buyout scuttlebutt and (gulp) a poop emoji marketing campaign.

The story that SGYP's price movement tells following FDA approval is that long-term investors, and perhaps especially traders, are losing confidence in the probability of a big price move by SGYP, catalyzed either by a buyout or by successful marketing/sale of Trulance. The result has been a slow, sad march towards $4 dollars for the share price, following what was supposed to be GOOD news!

And so, as SGYP's market cap reenters <$750M territory, the omniscient market finds itself asking: Where to next? The logical response, in my opinion, is: way up or way down.

A Bleak Scenario

On one hand, A market cap of $750M for a company with about 52 million in debt, $-582 million in retained earnings, a balance sheet kept afloat by ever-increasing public paid-in capital, zero history of profitability or even revenue, unproven intellectual property which includes CIC medication (with a mandatory severe diarrhea warning) and fecal emoticons seems inappropriate, bordering on speculative or even philanthropic.

Couple this with what many might consider a concerning start to the long marketing effort to bring bowel health (and Trulance) to the light of day, in the form of a poop emoji marketing campaign. The emoji set consists of piles of feces, appropriately named "The Poop Troop," of various shapes, sizes, and moods, and is intended to be used in casual conversation to digitally describe the state of one's most recent bowel movement. This chess opening has raised eyebrows, and for many, has lowered the confidence in Synergy's ability to "go it alone" in regards to Trulance's launch.

If Synergy cannot successfully establish Trulance in its sector, if it cannot effectively compete with already-established drugs like Linzess in the coming quarters, and if the prospect of a buyout remains a non-story, expect the share price to fall further, and rightfully so.

A Rosier Picture

On the other hand, a market cap of $750 million is incredibly low, given an alternative, and in my opinion more probable, future for the company. We the People have a relatively wealthy, aging Baby Boomer population that is increasingly willing to discuss the litany of health problems that come with bigger birthdays, and this means a growing sector for drugs treating conditions such as IBS. If you've been following Synergy's progress with Trulance, you know that in many ways it has a superior safety and efficacy profile to its main projected competitor, Linzess, and has strong potential to compete in both the CIC and IBS-C markets. A recent article by SA contributor Life Sciences Millennial does a nice job of laying out these differences.

Forecasting what successful full-swing sales of Trulance would look like is a tricky enterprise, complicated all the more by its probable approval for IBS-C in late 2017 or early 2018. Of course, sales data for its main competitors and trends regarding CIC medication rates are a good place to start. Regarding the former, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)'s Linzess sales continue to grow at an impressive rate, with sales of 455M and 626M, in 2015 and 2016 respectively. If Synergy's product is truly superior and can leverage this fact with an effective marketing campaign, it stands to make quite a name for itself in the relatively uncrowded prescription market for CIC.

Granted, it is difficult to predict how much of the existing market share Trulance will capture from Linzess and other competitors in the CIC treatment space, but the projected growth rates of the condition and its market value (expected to become a 2.5 billion dollar market by 2022), warrant enthusiasm. Couple this market potential with the projected 1.6 million dollar IBS-C market by 2022, and Trulance's current $750 million dollar market cap begins to seem silly for an entirely different reason.

There is great speculation involved in trying to predict the if's and when's of an acquisition, but Synergy certainly still seems a great candidate. Given these projections, the much-anticipated scenario of a larger company eventually trying to enter this market through the acquisition of Trulance, either before or once it has developed a more mature presence, seems plausible. Or perhaps Allergan (NYSE:AGN) may try to corner the IBS/CIC market by seeking the rights to Trulance, to accompany its interest in Ironwood/Linzess, as was speculated around this time last year. Regardless of the much-discussed prospect of a buyout, with proper guidance and successful market entry, Synergy should have the financing resources and the intellectual property to succeed alone.

Herein lies the difficulty in assessing SGYP's correct valuation, and the reason we see such a wide range in analysts' price targets and recommendations. Given the facts we have today, the company's future outlook is decidedly binary. I invested in SGYP at a particularly fortuitous time, probably due in greater part to luck than prescience, in March of 2016. I believe that the company has the potential to grow hugely in the years to come, but history has proven that it may not be the optimal investment for the near-term investor or the impatient/easily frightened. Perhaps using options to increase your leverage (or protect yourself) in the near term is a viable risk management strategy for those of you who are weighing the pros and cons of joining the Poop Troop on the cheap.

