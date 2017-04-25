Morningstar On Financial Ill-Health: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A new study by Morningstar concludes that financial health cannot have a merely economic definition but must also include emotional well-being.

Morningstar behavioral economist Sarah Newcomb, PhD, has put out a new research paper designed to help financial advisors address "financial ill-health" among their clients. Her primary conclusion is that financial health cannot have a merely economic definition but must also include emotional well-being. This point will not be lost on readers of this forum, which has aired this discussion numerous times including as recently as last week.

On the basis of a survey of U.S. adults together with several focus groups with financial advisors, Newcomb found three predominant patterns of financial ill-health: investors who are doing well financially, but whose fear of not having enough denies them the peace of mind needed to enjoy their wealth; those whose fear of making a wrong financial decision keeps them from investing; and those whose excessive spending reflects a live-for-today mentality at the expense of long-term solvency.

In contrast to these unhealthy approaches, Newcomb found that the healthiest investors - particularly those exhibiting the emotional capacity to think for the long run - had better outcomes that went beyond their mere financial capacity and demographic variables. "In other words, life circumstances matter some, but perspective matters more," as she puts it. Here's a bit more:

"Our analyses showed time horizon had a significantly greater impact on economic behaviors than income. Yes, a person must have income that is adequate to their needs if they are going to be able to save. Our study suggests, however, that regardless of paycheck size, having a future-oriented mindset can make the difference between allowing expenses to crowd out one's income or finding ways to save money."

Based on the above, Newcomb thinks advisors should not just manage assets, but also help clients (via onboarding and follow-up discussions) think further into the future and understand the efficacy their life decisions can have over their financial outcomes.

Basically, for Newcomb, financial health comes down to emotional well-being plus financial stability. I think she's largely correct, though I quibble with the term "financial health" and embrace her characterization, quoted above, that it's a matter of perspective. We're dealt all kinds of cards in life, and those who balance these considerations will do well as a result of the perspective they bring to evaluating their situation. Life has a non-negotiable material basis, and thus financial stability is of paramount importance. But an emotionally well-adjusted person uses financial stability to build his life - with its family, community and values. The money is just a tool, and thus this issue goes beyond mere "financial health."

