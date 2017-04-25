Bank Of America: It's All About Oil Now

It may sound odd, but Bank of America's share price performance will be held hostage by oil prices and OPEC's policy in the near term.

However, there are concerns that investors may eventually give up on the reflation trade.

Bank of America is one of the main beneficiaries of this reflationary paradigm, thanks to its balance sheet structure.

The so-called reflation theme has dominated markets since Donald Trump won the elections. While most US banks got a nice boost from higher bond yields and rising inflation expectations, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been one of the main beneficiaries of this new reflationary paradigm, thanks to its balance sheet structure. Historically, there has been a strong positive correlation between the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note and Bank of America's net interest margin. In a prior article on BAC, we argued that, despite strong 1Q results, the stock is likely to remain a hostage to the Treasury yields, which are a key component of the reflation trade.

Source: Bloomberg

The reflation theme is losing its momentum

The recent data indicates that the reflation theme is losing its momentum, and investors may eventually give up on the trade.

First, the US yield curve has flattened significantly since the peak in December 2016. The chart below demonstrates the spread between the yields on 10-year Treasuries and 2-year Treasuries. Notably, the spread has almost reached its pre-election levels.

Source: Bloomberg

Second, the real 10-year yield, which is the difference between the 10-year nominal Treasury yield and the US CPI Index, is back in negative territory. While it should have a supportive effect on the economy, it is negative for banks/financials.

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps most worrisome of all is the fact that inflation expectations are also dropping. Below is a chart of the so-called US Breakeven Rates, which are considered to be a good indicator of US inflation expectations. The rates are calculated by subtracting the yield of TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) from the yield of the nominal Treasury note.

Source: Bloomberg

Higher oil prices could revive the reflation trade

It should come as no surprise that oil prices are a large part of consumer price inflation in the United States. The chart below illustrates that there has been a strong correlation between WTI oil prices and the US CPI Index.

Source: Bloomberg

More importantly, as the chart below shows, oil prices have a substantial impact on inflation expectations, as measured by breakeven rates.

Source: Bloomberg

If oil prices increase to high-$50s/low-$60s, inflation expectations will rise again, prompting a steeper yield curve. It is important to remember that OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers agreed to meet on May 25 to discuss an extension of output cuts. One can argue that US fiscal stimulus could be a game-changer for the reflation trade. While it is a valid point, we believe the healthcare debate raised legitimate concerns around tax cuts and infrastructure spending under the Trump's administration. As such, the future path of the reflation trade will be determined by oil prices/OPEC's policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.