DryShips Inc: What Is GE's End Game

So what is the purpose to jamming stock into the market? What is GE's end game? Why is he consciously hammering the stock to ever lower prices?

With its stock price sinking 32% in 5 days and the equity market value shrinking below $80 million, DryShips will not be able to complete the current continuous equity offering.

Kalani's finger prints were evident on the day's two minute interval volume chart with 100k+ blocks of stock trading after the open, around noon, and then around 2:30.

April 24th was an ugly day for DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) stock price. It was more than the 15.5% decline that made it ugly. What was really disturbing about the day was that the price decline was exacerbated by DRYS dumping stock into the market. The 15.2 million shares traded on the day was 80% higher than the average volume for the preceding 5 trading days and Kalani Investment's finger prints were evident. The two-minute trading volume chart showed blocks of 100k+ shares trading after the open, around noon, and then around 2:30. This has been Kalani's modus operandi in executing DRYS' continuous equity offerings.

With a callous disregard to price, DRYS has been hell-bent on jamming equity into the market. But to what purpose? It has been readily apparent for at least two weeks that DRYS will not be able to complete its current continuous equity offering, which had $167.5 million remaining at April 21st. The lower issuance volume during the prior two weeks reflected this fact but the volume and price action April 24th appeared to suggest a change in strategy.

Even if shares issued April 24th equaled 20% of volume traded, it is unlikely that dollars of equity raised exceeded $3.5 million. $3.5 million equals a bit less than 4% of the April 21st equity market value, but equity market value declined at least $10 million, probably closer to $12 million, on April 24th . That math does not work. Raising $1 million of equity and driving down equity value by 3 to 3.5 times the amount raised is unsustainable. It has been unsustainable for quite awhile, but the issuance seemed relentless yesterday and it begs the question why.

Debt Capital Financing

It remains possible that DRYS will raise debt capital and relieve the pressure on the common stock price sometime in the near future. I italicized "in the near future" because it is really the operative term. DRYS will undoubtedly raise debt capital at some juncture but it needs to be done in a timely manner if current equity holders are to benefit from it. It is clear that GE (NYSE:GE) does not care about DRYS' stock price and will continuing to accept whatever price the market will bear. So what happens if the equity market capital sinks to $70, $60, or $50 million and $140 or $150 million of equity issuance remains under the current Prospectus Supplement?

Management Buyout

GE could decide to purchase the outstanding shares of DRYS. A $50 - $70 million equity market value would result a $265 million to $285 million enterprise value on a company that arguably has a fair value well in excess of $500 million. DRYS would still need to raise an additional $150 million of capital to close the announced acquisitions. Post capital raise the enterprise value would be $415 to $435 million. That represents a 1.5 to 2+x multiple value on the equity invested. This would be a decent trade.

There is a time and regulatory hassle associated with doing a buyout and it gives shareholders a means of publicly resisting. It would also result in DRYS losing its access to the equity market, at least until GE brought the company public again. A NewCo would not be an F-3 filer for a time and this would limit its ability to execute continuous common stock offering. For these reasons, I believe there is a more attractive alternative for GE.

Fund the Remaining Equity

The simpler alternative may be for GE to fund the remaining equity. Consider this scenario. DRYS continues to jam equity into the market and pushes the equity market value to $50 million (yes that is extreme but it establishes a "worst case scenario"). Assume there is $150 million of equity remaining to be issued. GE funds the $150 million at a 10% discount to the equity market value. This means that GE would own roughly 79% on a post money basis ($150/(($50*90%)+$150)). A $190 million post offering equity value plus the outstanding debt would yield a $415 million enterprise value. If the fair value of DRYS was $550 million, the implied equity value (fair value less debt of $215 million) would be $335 million. This would equal a 1.78x multiple to the equity and GE would keep DRYS trading in the public market.

The F-3 shelf filing allows the issuance of warrants and preferred stock so GE could structure the financing as debt plus warrants or preferred stock. It would put him in the same position economically while enjoying the benefits of being structurally senior to the common stock.

Conclusion

It is impossible to predict what will happen with DRYS. I am merely highlighting this as a possibility that is worth consideration if you are trading this stock.

Miscellaneous

A reader commented that I disclosed I was long on the article I wrote over the weekend. I purchased some DRYS late Friday at $1.55, which ended up being the closing price, as a flier on a financing announcement on Monday morning before the opening. My thinking was that the upside of a debt financing would be quite significant and the risk, if I moved fast to get out of the position early Monday, would be limited on the downside.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last several weeks on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will likely aggressively trade DRYS over the next several days, increasing and decreasing my position based on the stocks performance. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

