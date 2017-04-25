VIX Update: VXX And Volatility Are Too Low

Since the last time I wrote for Seeking Alpha, volatility, as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index or VXX (NYSEARCA:VXX), returned to the equity market. Although the timing took a bit longer than I was looking for, as it quite often does, the combination of US domestic and economic policies and geopolitical concerns led the VIX higher, peaking in the 16s a couple of weeks ago. The VIX remained in the low to mid teens until yesterday, when the result of the first round of the French election led to volatility being immediately crushed. The VIX dropped by over 25% yesterday, the largest single day decline since 2011.

So, the VIX had a historic decline due to the result of the first round the French election. I find the degree of the decline quite bizarre given that the election result was as expected. Further, a drop into the mid 10s for the VIX on this news implies that no other near term risks warrant any amount of elevated volatility being priced into the VIX or VXX. Below, I outline some of the near term market risks, and I encourage anyone interested to decide whether volatility should be priced at a level that statistically occurs less than 2% of the time.

Near Term Catalysts for Long Volatility

Extreme Market Valuations: Market valuations continue to be at extremes that historically have been unsustainable for extended periods of time. The market rally looks like it is way ahead of itself, especially given the delays in implementation of Trump administration policies. High valuations can be justified at times when there is more certainty surrounding the future of corporate earnings. But, with the delays in policy implementation that do not seem to be getting any more optimistic on their timing, it is not a stretch to say that the market has priced in a lot of policy that has not yet happened and is taking far longer than what was expected.

Low to Non-Existent Investor Hedging: Investors remain largely unhedged on their equity portfolios. This seems to have become the norm recently as portfolio managers and investors shun protection due to the drag on performance that it creates. Of course, it is only a drag on performance when the market is going up. Thanks to central bank provided liquidity over the past several years, the market has consistently moved up. It's not a real surprise that when central banks pump trillions of dollars into markets that there is a constant bid under assets. But, if central bankers are to be taken seriously, accommodative policy is being removed from markets going forward. This will likely lead to increasing volatility, although it may take some time to happen.

Geopolitics: Syria, Iran and North Korea have all become more relevant near term situations that the Trump administration appears very willing to confront. We recently had a missile attack on Syria that has heightened tensions with both Syria and Russia. Secretary Tillerson recently announced that the U.S. is re-assessing its overall Iran policy, and it sounds as if the administration will at least look to further sanction Iran. North Korea continues to test missiles and may be planning a nuclear test soon. Today, North Korea conducted live fire military exercises with U.S. warships in nearby waters, a clearly provocative act.

U.S. Policy Reforms: The Trump administration is attempting to move forward reform plans for taxes, health care and infrastructure. The problem is paying for the reforms. With the recent shelving of the health care bill, funding for tax cuts is in danger, and even Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has admitted that tax reform will take longer than expected. A border adjustment tax has been on the table to finance tax cuts, but this tax will likely meet heavy resistance in congress. In sum, policy reforms are going to take much longer than expected by markets. Toss in the budget ceiling issue coming this week and likely to continue into next week, and policy reforms are set to be pushed back farther. Of course, President Trump is expected to announce some of the details of his tax reform policy tomorrow. But, while the numbers will sound good to markets, the funding and timing issues will still remain.

Given the above considerations, a long volatility strategy through VXX or other means would seem likely to produce a positive return over the next couple of weeks. Markets do not appear to be pricing in any level of risk at the moment, and the French election result alone does not seem to justify the lack of risk premium being priced into the volatility term structure. The VIX and front month VIX futures are at very low levels on any basis, but if you look at near term market risks, a long volatility strategy is even more attractive. In a nutshell, the conclusion of round one of the French elections does not justify the amount of risk premium that has been removed from the market.

As always, I strongly urge anyone considering this type of investment to fully investigate the performance characteristics of any security they are planning to use before implementing any trading strategy. This article is just my opinion, and I encourage all readers to decide for themselves whether they find the contents relevant to their own situation.

