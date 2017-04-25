AbbVie: Pursuing Outperformance With This Undervalued Healthcare Stock

Several weeks after my initial article for my "Pursuing Outperformance" series where I laid the ground work and explained my fundamentals-driven investment approach, it is now time to take the next step and discuss specific investments that not only pass the fundamental tests, but also exhibit a compelling investment thesis.

This first company-specific article will discuss AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), which in recent months has not received the love that I believe it should. I will discuss all the key elements of my diligence process that ultimately drove me to build a position; hopefully, it will help you form your own view on the Company.

Company Overview

Headquartered in North Chicago, AbbVie, Inc. is a drug developer and manufacturer that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in January 2013 in a strategic move by Abbott to unlock value by separating its drug-related activities from the device business (which continues under the traditional Abbott Laboratories name), which are highly different business models with varying margins and corresponding valuation, thereby allowing investors to more effectively be exposed to the specific business activities and their corresponding risk profiles.

Below are 2016 revenue breakdowns by drug (left) and geography (right):

Source: 2016 10-K Financials

For the sake of some context, below are also some brief descriptions of the main drugs and their respective treatment areas:

Humira: Used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, and pediatric Crohn's disease, among others.

Imbruvica: An oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Viekira: An interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Lupron: Product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia.

Synagis: Used to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Recent Financial Performance (2013-2016)

AbbVie exhibited strong financial performance growing revenue and EBITDA, achieving CAGRs of 10.9% and 16.6%, respectively, over the 2013 to 2016 period.

Approximately 50% of the $6.8 billion revenue growth was attributable to AbbVie's main drug Humira, with the remaining growth driven by the post-acquisition integration of Imbruvica, as well as strong organic growth of Viekira sales as well as modest gains from Lupron, Creon, and Synthroid (feel free to review the latest 2016 10-K here for additional color for performance drivers).

EBITDA over the same time frame largely grew as a result of operating leverage across operating expenses including more traditional SG&A as well as R&D while gross margins remained relatively steady in the high-70% range.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Despite its short history, AbbVie has shown that meaningful dividend contributions are a key element of its value proposition for investors, evidenced by the Company's consistent dividend increases at a 13.7% CAGR since its spin-off, shown in the chart below:

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Similar to other companies in the healthcare sector, AbbVie boasts a dividend yield that significantly exceeds that of other industries as shown when comparing its yield to broader indexes such as the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Since the first days of being listed independently, the Company maintained a dividend yield exceeding that of the S&P 500 by anywhere from 40% to 110% (using the effective dividend yield of the index as the benchmark). More importantly, though, AbbVie is currently trading at a compelling dividend yield of ~4%, which is significantly above its historical average of 3.36% and 3.85% in 2015 and 2016, respectively, making now a relatively compelling point in time to build a position as an investor with a primary focus on effective yield.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Performance Across Axia's Test Metrics

Having laid some groundwork and providing some financial context, let us now tie this company-specific diligence and analysis session back to my original article and the two metrics/tests: recession resistance and free cash flow generation.

Recession Resistance

As could reasonably be expected from a healthcare company whose product demand is generally acyclical, AbbVie managed to grow straight through the recession, achieving meaningful revenue and EBITDA growth at CAGRs of 8.9% and 11.4%, respectively, from 2009 to 2012.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

In light of my high degree of cautiousness given the mature state of this ongoing bull market, I feel significantly more confident in making a purchase when knowing that the company I am invested with has proven its ability to deliver in an adverse macroeconomic environment - because in that case, any price fluctuations that are driven by general market selloffs and fear should not be of material concern as this would only lower the valuation, thus providing me with an attractive opportunity to average down my cost basis.

Free Cash Flow Generation

As outlined in my prior article that explained my fundamentals-driven investment approach, I place a great emphasis on businesses that have proven to consistently generate outsized free cash flow due to superior profitability, an underlying asset-light business model resulting in minimal capital expenditure requirements to maintain ongoing operations, minimal working capital needs, or any combination thereof. AbbVie is a strong example of what I believe to be a compelling asset to own as shown by its performance across my two free cash flow tests discussed in further detail below:

EBITDA less Capital Expenditures

As mentioned in my prior article, any company needs to achieve a ratio of EBITDA less capex divided by EBITDA in excess of 70% over the last six years on a cumulative basis. Due to the minimal capex required to maintain operations as a drug manufacturer and the strong EBITDA margins of over 40%, AbbVie has been a standout performer, achieving a cumulative conversion rate of 94.3% (low of 90.3% in 2014 and high of 95.7% in 2012).

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Operating Cash Flow less Capital Expenditures

Similarly, any company needs to achieve a ratio of OCF less capex divided by EBITDA in excess of 50% over the last six years on a cumulative basis (please refer to the prior article for my reasoning as to why both tests are relevant and why any company needs to achieve a cumulative conversion of 50% for this test vs. 70% for the prior one). AbbVie manages to be a strong performer in this category as well with a 69.9% cumulative conversion rate from 2011 through 2016, nearly 20% above the required minimum. Note that the dip in 2014 was largely due to one-time expenses related to the acquisition of Pharmacylics (which ultimately closed in early 2015) which were captured below the EBITDA line, thus lowering net income and operating cash flow without impacting EBITDA. This also serves as an example for why it is more prudent as a long-term investor to assess the historical performance over a longer time frame as the results in any single year could be misleading. However, if various "one-time expenses" were to occur repeatedly over several years, they are not so "one time" anymore.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

Valuation

As a value-oriented investor, I place a great amount of emphasis on ensuring not to overpay, to find value and quality companies while maintaining a certain degree of price sensitivity to maintain a margin of safety in my portfolio. Particularly over the last three months as market prices have begun to feel quite "bubble-esque", I have become even more concerned with ensuring that I only enter positions where valuations can be justified in the long term, and are adequate at least in comparison to the market and direct comps of the company in question. Therefore, I am trying to assess valuation from two angles, namely in comparison to its peer group and in comparison to the broader market over time.

Trading Comps

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

My main takeaway from the above comp sheet is that AbbVie is, despite its strong operating performance in recent years, valued on the low end of its peer group, with below average EV/EBITDA and normalized P/E multiples in the last twelve month ("LTM") as well as the next twelve month ("NTM") periods. I personally believe this to further make AbbVie a compelling investment opportunity, especially as I believe the rationale for its below-average valuation, which is most certainly the patent expiration of Humira in the United States this year, to be overblown - I will discuss this later on in some more detail.

Historical Valuation vs. Broader Market

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

This chart is as positive to me as it possibly could be given that we are currently at peak valuation levels: Despite AbbVie's current valuation of 19.6x its diluted, normalized earnings per share, which is a healthy appreciation compared to its average valuation of 17.4x during 2013, the Company is trading near its highest discount to the broader market, which reinforces the idea that we are looking at a relative bargain in an otherwise aggressively priced environment.

Share Price Evolution

In future instances of this section, I want to look at various different time frames (3-yr, 5-yr, 10-yr) and assess the target's share price performance versus broader indexes (similar to what I had done in my introductory article to the series) while also assessing the primary drivers of said performance (i.e. growth in earnings per share vs. multiple expansion). However, due to AbbVie's limited history as a standalone, publicly listed entity, I will only assess the performance since inception.

Performance vs. Benchmark

Even before dividends (where AbbVie beats the S&P, as shown before), the Company managed to outperform by 17.4% since inception, which I attribute to its strong financial performance across revenue and EBITDA, the corresponding EPS growth, as well as the compelling free cash flow generation of the business. In this search for sustainable outperformance, it is comforting to see that over the historical period, this high-yielding dividend stock managed to beat its benchmark.

Source: Data per CapitalIQ

However, as we know that past (out-) performance does not guarantee future (out-) performance, we need to ensure that a proper investment thesis is intact that can support outperformance going forward.

Investment Thesis

My investment thesis for AbbVie is centered around several themes, namely:

Acyclical demand characteristics resulting in recession resistance,

a compelling valuation and risk/reward profile,

strong free cash flow generation, and

an R&D pipeline that is currently underappreciated.

With the acyclical demand characteristics and strong free cash flow generation already discussed at length, I will focus on why I believe the valuation and drug pipeline results in a highly attractive risk/reward profile.

As mentioned previously, AbbVie is trading at a comparatively light valuation compared to its peer group largely because investors are spooked by the Company's revenue concentration with Humira and its longevity. Humira represented 63% of total revenue in 2016, with 41% of total revenue generated in the United States, where the patent expired allowing for biosimilars to enter the landscape.

Management of course is fully aware of these concerns and is countering them with highlighting the meaningful drug pipeline which will not only diversify AbbVie's revenue profile, but also spur further growth. See below for two key highlight slides that management is focusing on to tell its story, most recently at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in January this year (link to the full presentation here):

Source: Investor Presentation for JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan. 2017

After studying a variety of equity research reports, I've come to believe management's story and positioning of the growth prospects of the Company. Several analysts covering the Company see that in light of the uncertainty around future Humira sales, the market has underappreciated AbbVie's pipeline, specifically Rova-T, a compound for small cell lung cancer ("SCLC"; accounts for 10-15% of all lung cancer cases) currently in phase III, that is expected to launch in 2018 and is targeted to achieve peak sales in excess of $4 billion - therefore being a meaningful contributor to the total nominal peak revenue the Company targets of $25-30 billion of the eight assets highlighted on the prior slides.

Potential Risks

I see several risks that could negatively impact AbbVie and its investors, which anyone should be considering when they're assessing this opportunity:

Bad news flow tied to Humira or another key drug like Imbruvica

Stronger-than-anticipated competition from biosimilars for Humira

Unexpected negative FDA decisions related to the Company's ongoing studies that may impact AbbVie's future growth potential

Broad pricing pressure on drug manufacturers decreasing profitability and earnings potential for AbbVie and its peers

Final Words

Despite these outlined risks, I believe that the diligence discussed in this article highlights AbbVie's meaningful upside potential, attractive valuation, and its compelling financial profile that make it a highly attractive long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.