Noble Could Be A Good Buying Opportunity Down From Paragon Offshore Empty Threat?

This sudden weakness is entirely understandable because many shareholders are very nervous about the offshore drilling situation especially after the recent oil prices weakness.

On April 24, 2017, Noble filed an SEC 8K indicating that Paragon has abandoned the Settlement Agreement as part of the New restructuring Plan.

Image: Drillship Noble Sam Croft.

Investment Thesis:

Noble corp. (NYSE:NE) is one of the five stocks in the offshore drilling sector that I identified recently as "good investment grade" even if the offshore drilling industry is battling a terrible downturn as we speak.

These five offshore drillers represent the "core" companies that will eventually keep a financial structure where shareholders are spared from going through a "wipe out" process, which is the likely scenario in a bankruptcy.

Quick comparative table:

Company EV/EBITDA Ratio Backlog estimated (fun trading) as of 4/16/2017 In $ billion Revenues 2016 in $ billion Cash in $ billion Total Debt in $ billion Total debt - cash = Net debt in $billion Shares outstanding in million Transocean 5.0 10.8* 4.164 3.052 8.46 5.41 390.92 Ensco 3.9 3.2 2.776 2.602 5.27 2.67 303.62 Noble* 4.1 3.9 2.302(2) 0.726 4.34 (4.04) 3.61(3.31) 244.68 Rowan 3.5 1.4*** 1.843 1.256 2.68 1.42 126.14 Diamond Offshore 5.9 3.0 1.600 0.156 2.09 1.93 137.18

* $10.65 billion excluding the jack-up segment.

** $300 million of senior notes due in March 2017, paid in cash.

*** The backlog is not really reflecting the new 50/50 JV with Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO).

My first choice is of course Transocean (NYSE:RIG) with its unique business model and solid backlog. However, Noble, Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) present a good balance sheet and above all a fleet versatility with comfortable backlog.

The question is to identify a stock price that could be considered as an opportunity. Today, I am looking at Noble particularly because I believe it has reached a good value just below $5.

Yesterday news:

Tom Terrarossa on TheStreet wrote on April 24, 2017, an interesting article about why Noble fell 7% on Monday.

The U.S.-listed shares of London-based offshore drilling contractor Noble fell 7% Monday after the company announced bankrupt offshore driller Paragon Offshore plc had abandoned a settlement agreement between the companies relating to the August 2014 spin-off of Paragon by Noble. Paragon on April 2 filed an updated disclosure statement and a revised plan of reorganization in its bankruptcy proceeding in which it said it no longer would seek approval of a settlement agreement between it and Noble.

On April 24, 2017, Noble filed an SEC 8K indicating the following:

.... Under the New Plan, including Paragon's revised business plan, Paragon will no longer need the Mexican tax bonding that Noble was to provide under the Settlement Agreement. As a result, the Settlement Agreement is no longer applicable to the anticipated ongoing business of Paragon. Consequently, Paragon has abandoned the Settlement Agreement as part of the New Plan, and the Settlement Agreement has been terminated effective as of April 21, 2017. Noble continues to discuss its continuing relationship with Paragon, including the possibility of entering into a new settlement agreement. There can be no assurance that the Company will reach any settlement agreement with Paragon. If we do not enter into a settlement agreement with Paragon, we expect Paragon or its creditors would pursue claims against Noble in litigation relating to the spin-off, including any alleged fraudulent conveyance claims. The Company continues to believe that Paragon, at the time of the spin-off, was properly funded, solvent, and with appropriate liquidity and that any fraudulent conveyance claim or other claim related to the spin-off that may be brought by Paragon or its creditors would be without merit and would be contested vigorously by the Company.

Noble has spun off Paragon offshore on August 1, 2014. Paragon Offshore Plc owned 42 active rig units (plus one labor contract and another cold-stacked rig) at the time of the spin-off.

Noble Chairman and CEO, David Williams said in 2014:

Noble will exit this process with a top tier fleet, a substantial contract backlog and a sharp focus on the high-specification drilling market, elements that when joined with our exceptional crews position Noble as a leader in the business for many years to come. At the same time, Paragon is positioned to excel in the standard specification drilling sector, with well-maintained and efficient rigs, highly-competent crews, a strong customer base and a talented management team.

Of course, hindsight is 20/20. We know now that Paragon offshore had no chance to survive this downturn, due to a serious deterioration of the business environment and an unprecedented crash of oil.

Noble warned that if it does not enter into a settlement agreement with Paragon, it expects Paragon or its creditors would pursue claims against Noble in litigation relating to the spin-off, including any alleged fraudulent conveyance claims.

However, to prove any wrongdoing from Noble in this matter, may be extremely difficult or impossible to prove in court.

The direct effect of this new "uncertainty" has weighted heavily on the stock yesterday closing the day at $4.92 opening a new trading/investing opportunity for me.

My opinion:

This sudden weakness is entirely understandable because many shareholders are very nervous about the offshore drilling situation especially after the recent oil prices weakness. Adding uncertainty about a potential lawsuit is not really what Noble needed. However, I am sure that the negotiation will produce a settlement satisfactory for both sides.

I see this "episode" as a good opportunity to accumulate NE at a good entry-level and I have used this recent slide to buy from below 5.50 and as low as 4.92 so far.

A recent negative is that Apache (NYSE:APA) announced four days ago, that it came up dry in Suriname at the wildcat Kolibrie-1 where it used the drillship Bob Douglas.

I recommend a prudent accumulation at or below $5.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on Noble and the offshore drilling sector. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I recently bought back a position that I may keep for the long-term depending on the oil prices.