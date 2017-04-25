Camden Is Poised To Outperform Peer Multifamily REITs

We view the fundamentals of the sunbelt to be better than the coasts.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) presents investors with a healthy mix of stability and growth while trading at a reasonable valuation. Fundamentally, we see CPT substantially outperforming the rest of the multifamily sector due to superior property location and demographics. It has further rent growth upside remaining in this cycle than most of its peers, yet it trades at a lower P/FFO multiple and a discount to NAV. We see Camden as a steady stock which can generate slightly above market returns of roughly 8% to 12% for the next 4 years.

Fundamental foundation

The multifamily REIT sector has fundamental strength from the cultural support of the millennial generation which seems to just not like home ownership. This has and will, in my opinion, continue to drive demand growth.

There are, however, some negative factors which threaten to slow growth going forward.

Late cycle: rents are already far above the previous peak Rent as a percent of tenant income is high

We believe Camden is better positioned than peers to benefit from the sector's tailwinds and to evade the challenges.

Superior locations

Too many REITs focus their properties on what HAS worked rather than what will work going forward. When it comes to multifamily fundamentals, net internal migration is huge. There is no question that New York and California have had phenomenal rent growth historically, but that is changing. These states have strongly negative internal migration with people moving to the sunbelt (other than California). Texas, Colorado, Arizona and Florida are the beneficiaries of US internal migration and this is where Camden's portfolio is positioned relative to the other REITs.

Lower taxes, warm weather and a lower cost of living are drawing young working people to the south. This extra population growth should fuel demand for Camden's properties.

Looking at this map one might say Camden has significant exposure to California, which is true in absolute terms, but it is important to note how they are positioned relative to peers.

The contrast becomes clear when compared to the property locations of other multifamily REITs. Essex (NYSE:ESS) is entirely on the west coast, shown below.

AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), the largest multifamily REIT, has similar west coast exposure along with a concentration in the northeast, shown below.

Finally, if we look at Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) property map it looks almost identical to AVB's.

AvalonBay, Equity Residential and Essex are the 3 largest multifamily REITs and make up a majority of the market cap of the entire sector.

Thus, we conclude that Camden is less exposed to California and New England relative to peers and uniquely exposed to the rest of the sunbelt region and we think this gives it a competitive advantage.

Superior tenancy

Rent as a percent of household income has gone up substantially in recent years. In areas where rent is too high a percent of income, it may be difficult to push rents going forward as the tenants simply would not be able to afford it.

The colloquial rule of thumb is that rent should not exceed 30% of income yet the national average is 30.3%, according to the 2015 American Community Survey. Given the fact that rent growth has exceeded income growth over the past 2 years, this number is likely even higher now. Broken down by state, we can see that bigger cities typically charge higher rent as a portion of revenue as evidenced by the deep hue of California, New York and Florida.

Note that these are precisely the areas in which most of the multifamily REITs have properties. For this reason, I think rent growth will slow down materially for a majority of the sector.

Camden is the exception.

With an average rent to household income ratio of only 18% (source: recent CPT presentation), Camden has far more room to push rents. Camden's apartments are downright cheap relative to its tenant's income. CPT's households are young and affluent with average age and income of 30 years and $95K, respectively.

Why Camden now?

A year or 2 ago the way to gain exposure to multifamily was more clear with some of these REITs trading at low P/FFO multiples. Specifically, NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT), Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS) were at massive discounts to peers, but these discounts have largely evaporated through market price appreciation.

While some upside remains in these names, many investors cannot invest due to the relatively higher leverage. For those seeking investment in more of the quality side of multifamily, we think Camden could be the best choice. In the following sections, we intend to demonstrate compelling growth and valuation.

2 sources of growth

Internal growth can be driven by same store rent growth which has stabilized at around 5% annually. Camden's NOI delta is shown below.

Source: SNL Financial

This SSNOI growth was generated almost entirely from rental rate growth as occupancy at CPT has been quite steady at 95% to 96%.

Due to the aforementioned demographic trends to their submarkets and CPT's low current rent relative to tenant income, we see little barrier to continued rent growth.

Additionally, CPT has a growth avenue through development with nearly 1.4M square feet in construction or pre-construction.

Source: SNL Financial

Due to the laddered scheduling of completions, the FFO growth should be reasonably smooth.

Cap rates in the multifamily sector have become quite low, but much of CPT's construction was started years back when rates were higher. This creates a natural NAV accretion estimated at $250M for the current pipeline.

Source: Camden presentation

As always, I look at data presented by the company with a bit of skepticism, but the assumptions are reasonable. In the fine print, it assumes cap rates equal to current market rates which I believe is fair.

Between organic growth and development, we project FFO/share growth in the mid to high single digits. So what does one have to pay to invest in this growth?

Valuation

Relative to its sector, Camden is somewhat cheap with P/FFO about 3 turns lower than peer average.

Source: SNL Financial

Given a debt to capital of only 25%, it is cheaper than peers on a leverage adjusted basis as well.

Turning to NAV, CPT is trading at a 6.6% discount.

Source: SNL Financial

We find this to be a reasonable price for quality exposure to multifamily fundamentals.

Risks and concerns

A potential risk to multifamily would be millennials on average deciding to own homes at a normal rate. This would be particularly risky for CPT as its tenants are younger and it is a developer which means it has more riding on the future fundamentals of the multifamily sector. A mitigating factor to this is the lack of available homes. Even if millennials want to buy homes, supply is quite low so there would be substantial delay as new homes get constructed. For this reason, I would watch homebuilding volume as an early indicator of potential trouble for apartments.

Summing it up

CPT is not a home run stock, but rather a steady performer. We anticipate slightly above market returns for CPT of roughly 8% to 12% for the next 4 years. With superior locations and tenant demographics, the demand outlook is strong and well timed development provides additional upside.

Disclosure: 2nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long NXRT, IRT and APTS. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CPT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.