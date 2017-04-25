AutoNation Looking Cheap From Cyclical Worries

AutoNation (NYSE: AN) in 2013 started an initiative to rebrand all of their regional brands under the AutoNation brand. Management saw synergies here and has been able to leverage this through marketing efforts. The company has been pushing the brand into other opportunities now, through their collision centers and parts & accessories business. The main competitive advantage and what I consider their moat is AutoNation's cost structure, which would be hard to replicate. Over the past four years, the company has provided strong operating margins of over 4%.

The cost structure has been created through size and economies of scale. The company currently owns 260 stores and franchises 371 stores. 64% of their revenue comes from three states - Florida, Texas, and California. With such a large network they are able to balance inventory more efficiently compared to smaller competitors. This large network allows AutoNation to move car inventory around where the most demand is. Smaller dealerships don't have this ability and put them at an extreme disadvantage.

Within the life of a vehicle, AutoNation has many points of contact with the customer that generates profits. Let us say a customer first buys a vehicle from one of their dealerships, and then probably has them do the routine service on the car annually. As the car gets older and issues start to arise, they provide more services and sell parts to the customer in order to fix the vehicle. All of this is creating a moat; when a customer buys a car from one of their dealerships, they view that dealership as having the expertise to work on the car. Not to mention the convenience, most likely the customer bought the car close to where they live.

New vehicles revenue makes up 57% of sales while it only contributes 19% of gross profits. New car sales is a low margin business, but the dealerships make their money on parts and services segment along with the finance and insurance segment.

The parts and services segment equated to only 15% of revenue or $3.3 billion, but brought in 43% of the gross profits. This segment also helps on some of the cyclical risk within the auto industry for selling new and used cars.

The auto dealership business is still a highly fragmented sector. CEO Mike Jackson has been an excellent capital allocator over his term at the head of the company. He's always been on the hunt for new stores that would provide excellent returns on capital and if that's not available, he would buy back large amounts of stock if the share price was cheap. Over the past 10 years, AutoNation has bought back roughly 100 million shares or 50% of the shares outstanding.

Over the past four years, AutoNation has averaged 13% returns on capital with an estimated WACC of 7%. This proves the durability of the business and excellent economic metrics the company has been generating. Total capital invested has grown over $1 billion in the last 4 years, while net operating profit after taxes has basically kept up, providing adequate returns management wants to see along with shareholders.

From a peer valuation standpoint, AutoNation looks cheap.

AutoNation sells for 6.8x EBITDA when their competitors have an average EBITDA multiple of 15.4x. This discount doesn't seem warranted especially when compared to Penske Group (NYSE: PAG). CarMax (NYSE: KMX) strategically has a few competitive advantages, since they mostly focus on used car sales, which provides higher margins than new car sales. This is reflected in the EBITDA margins above and could be one reason why it sells for a higher multiple. Penske Group, though from my research, has only averaged 6-7% returns on invested capital over the last few years while providing less EBITDA margins. This peer valuation shows AutoNation sells for a discount while providing higher ROIC against a main competitor. If AutoNation did sell for 12x EBITDA this would imply almost 100% upside.

Since AutoNation has also been a huge allocator to buybacks, the following model shows if net operating profit after taxes grows 6% annually less capex, less capital contributed for future growth, what type of returns could shareholders see if management used this excess cash to repurchase their stock.

The analysis does show around 100% upside or a 15.98% IRR over 5 years. The analysis, though, does make some major assumptions on capex needs and future capital allocated for growth.

The U.S. demand for cars looks healthy and on the last earnings call CEO Michael Jackson gave guidance on new-vehicle industry sales to be 17 million plus in 2017. The company's roll-out of AutoNation USA looks attractive from growth metrics and an operating standpoint, but does carry some execution risk and a major capital outlay. These stores will be direct competitors against CarMax. AutoNation USA will only be selling used-cars at these dealerships and they plan on opening 5 of these stores in 2017 and see up to 100 stores at full scale.

As of February 2017, ESL Investments ran by Eddie Lampert owns 16.5% of the company. It's also worth noting that Bill Gates owns 20% of the company through his two investment vehicles. AutoNation looks attractive with a margin of safety from a peer valuation standpoint, which was created from the 30% decrease in value over the past year.

