Tile Shop: Q1 Earnings Set The Stage For More Upside

That allows the market to trust the story - and particularly with some macro help, that story has room to run.

In the case of Tile Shop's(NASDAQ:TTS) Q1 earnings last week, it matters not just that the numbers beat expectations, but how. A well-received 2012 IPO turned into a disaster, as operational miscues proliferated and the company proved unaware that its founder and CEO's brother-in-law controlled a China-based company that was its largest supplier. TTS fell some 70% between mid-2013 and early 2015. So poor was execution that the company itself, in its 10-K, attributed a disappointing negative comp in 2014 to high employee turnover.

New CEO Chris Homeister clearly has focused on blocking and tackling - what I've called in the past "Retail 101" efforts. But I'll admit my skepticism hadn't completely abated, even though I thought TTS was tempting in the teens. After a mildly disappointing Q4, and with valuation still rather high, I backed off the bull case for TTS ahead of a Q1 that spiked the stock 8%+.

To be honest, valuation here still isn't perfect, although it's not quite as sky-high as forward P/E multiples might suggest. But what's notable out of Q1 is that the quarter put a lot of the management questions to rest for good. And that alone should allow the Tile Shop story to be the focus of investors going forward. If TTS gets some housing/macro help, that story is good enough to drive shares higher from $21.

Why Q1 Was A Big Quarter

Fundamentally, Q1 was a strong quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 14% to $0.16, off a 9%+ gain in Adjusted EBITDA. Most notably, same-store sales rose 4.9%, which doesn't sound that great against recent results - comps rose 7.6% in 2016, for instance. But TTS was comparing against a 13.2% print in Q1 2016, and a two-year stack near 19% in a decent but hardly torrid housing market is a nice performance.

But it's in the details where Q1 looks even better. Q4 comps were a bit concerning, with a 3.1% print disappointing even by management's own admission. TTS management said on the Q4 call that the revenue miss was driven largely by mature stores, which faced lower traffic toward the end of the quarter for reasons unclear to TTS itself. With much of Tile Shop's expansion in existing markets, there seemed a real risk that the company was cannibalizing legacy stores more quickly than it had expected, which would pressure same-store sales growth going forward.

The comp performance in Q1 appears broad-based, however. Older stores performed sequentially better, per the Q1 conference call. Stores 1-4 years old were consistent, and new store productivity has improved over the past few quarters. If the Q4 traffic numbers in mature stores were a blip - and it looks more like that is the case - then the company's individual market strategy looks like it's on point. TTS already has 12 locations in metro Chicago, for instance; if there were legitimate cannibalization problems, that in turn would materially change white-space projections and out-year revenue growth potential.

Meanwhile, the new management team focused intently on reducing turnover and those efforts have been successful. Turnover in the sales staff declined 25% year-over-year, and is down by nearly half over the past two years. (Tile Shop hasn't disclosed the actual figure.) For assistant and senior assistant managers, the drop was 40% YOY, and nearly 60% over the past two. TTS developed additional assistant manager positions to create room for promotion and aid retention, and it looks like that's working as well.

That's not a minor improvement relative to Tile Shop's business model, either. From commentary in 2015, in particular, it was clear that Tile Shop's execution was just a mess: salespeople didn't answer any rebuttals without a price reduction, for instance, and shrink was out of control. Getting those issues fixed was a case of harvesting low-hanging fruit (and generating incremental margins), but it didn't exactly cement the bull case, either. The business model at Tile Shop is based on service: the company has to find the sweet spot between having more assortment (and better pricing) than small independent dealers while still offering more expert service than big-box peers like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). That's particularly true for 'Pro' business, a recent focus where comp sales are outpacing those to retail customers.

The broad sense out of Q1 is that investors finally can trust The Tile Shop to execute. Over the past few quarters, it had become clear that at least, as I wrote last year, "finally, the grownups are in charge." But the performance against a tough comparison in Q1, the normalization of Retail 101 metrics like turnover (and likely shrink, though the Q hasn't been filed), and clever new initiatives like adding outdoor pavers to the assortment and building smaller, cheaper, and more efficient new stores all add to the sense that management isn't just better - it's actually good. Given that Tile Shop is competing against HD, Lowe's, and Menards, not to mention independent dealers, and that smart expansion is a key part of the long-term bull case, that's a comforting thought.

Valuation

To be sure, TTS' stock price already incorporated at least some of these improvements. Even before the Q4 report, TTS had risen rather steadily off early 2015 lows, gaining about 130% in the process. Even moving toward the high end of 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.50-0.57 (reaffirmed after Q1) suggests a ~37x forward multiple; doing the same on an EBITDA basis puts the forward EV/EBITDA multiple above 14x.

Both figures obviously are a premium to both HD (~21x '17 EPS, ~13x EV/EBITDA) and LOW (~18x '17 EPS, ~11x EV/EBITDA). But TTS has stronger growth opportunities - its store count will increase double-digits this year - and it's worth noting that TTS hasn't outperformed either stock since the election:

TTS data by YCharts

There's certainly a case that TTS should have benefited both from post-election macro/broad market optimism and from clear operational improvements. Even though TTS is less leveraged from a balance sheet perspective (net debt is under 0.2x EBITDA), it has more to gain in terms of operating leverage from higher top-line growth projections.

Even though the multiples seem high, there's still a case for TTS to get to $23-25, double-digit upside from current levels. Low double-digit revenue growth (aided by both new stores and 3-5% comp growth), a 100 bps improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin, and an HD-type 13x EV/EBITDA multiple in 2020 put fair value discounted back (8%) at $22.70. That's not huge upside, obviously, or necessarily a conservative case. But Tile Shop's expansion won't be finished at the end of the decade: Homeister said on the Q1 call that a 400-500 store count level suggested by an analyst was "right on target with what we're thinking."

That makes Tile Shop a classic growth stock: as long as the story is working, the numbers generally will take care of themselves. And why Q1 matters is that it should give investors much more confidence in that story and in the executives leading it. The valuation isn't perfect - but it rarely is for good growth stories. And Tile Shop more and more looks like it is a very good growth story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.