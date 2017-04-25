Salesforce.com: No News Is Good News

I previously expressed the view that Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was likely to remain range bound. The proposed implementation of this idea involved selling higher-strike calls at $90 and lower-strike puts at $75, and limiting the potential downside by buying options still further out of the money. This strategy was aided by the perception that the implied volatility of CRM options was rich relative to how the shares tended to move historically. It also was notably higher than that of its major competitors. The idea has performed well, earning a 39% absolute return, which translates to a 227% annualized figure. In this article, I will discuss the fundamental factors behind the idea's risk profile. I also will contemplate whether this strategy should be attempted again, given the current market environment. Finally, the question of the optimal timing relative to earnings announcement dates will be considered.

Sold options forecast to be out of the money indeed end up worthless

The idea involved selling two options and buying two options at market close on February 17:

$75 puts were sold at the bid price of $1.45, expressing the belief that shares were unlikely to drop below $75;

$90 calls were sold at the bid of $1.26, as the stock was seen likely to remain below $90;

$70 puts were bought at the asking price of $0.63 as a risk-limiting measure in the event of an unexpected price drop; and lastly,

$95 calls were bought at the ask of $0.67, again to limit the downside in case the most bullish analysts' price targets were reached.

With shares closing at $83.79 on April 21, all calls' strikes are safely above the stock price and all put strikes are safely below. The strategy may be viewed as a combination of two vertical spreads, a call spread at $90-$95 and a put spread at $70-$75. I assume the position size of 20 contracts of each of the four options. This makes the amount at risk in either vertical spread equal to $10,000. Scaling the trades, potentially involving underlying stocks trading at wildly different prices allows one to compare results of strategies in options on these stocks within a single portfolio.

All options expire out of the money, meaning that one will keep the entire amount $2,820 of initial proceeds. The following chart illustrates how this mark-to-market value was accumulated since the strategy was proposed as of the February 17 market close.

Source: author's analysis

Relevant news tends to emerge mostly around earnings announcements

From the fundamental standpoint, there are several reasons CRM share price moves. They include the release of new information about the underlying business or its growth prospects. The Q4 2017 earnings announcement on February 28 was expected to move the stock. In principle, statements by competitors, such as cloud-oriented plans of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), could have had an impact on CRM. The company could have chosen to update guidance mid-quarter. Everyday trading by informed (or speculating) market participants is another source of volatility.

Despite the plethora of possible factors, the underlying belief was that, aside from everyday trading activity, there was only one specifically identifiable source of volatility: the Q4 2017 earnings announcement.

The shares' performance supported this point of view. The stock price did not change substantially the day or the week preceding the earnings date. The largest positive return during the period occurred immediately after Q4 2017 release, with the following day seeing a 2.98% uptick. Interestingly from the perspective of the total return for a shareholder, CRM shares saw a very similar return of +2.85% over the entire duration of the strategy from February 17 to April 21. In other words, a single trading day from February 28 market close to the close on March 1 effectively encapsulated much of CRM news' information content over a much longer period.

The analysis in February suggested that the impact of a typical earnings announcement was likely to remain within the bounds set by a 8.27% drop needed to reach the $75 strike of the sold put and a rally by 9.96% that would get to the $90 strike of the sold call, relative to February 17 closing price of $81.47. On this scale, the 3% move following Q4 2017 announcement can be safely called a non-event.

Volatility, forecast to be lower than market expectations, turned out even lower

The original article took the position that CRM options were overvalued - that is, priced using a higher than fair implied volatility. Market activity that occurred since then supported this view. The realized volatility, at 14.2% per annum, was much lower than the implied volatility of options being sold, 30.2% (mid-market) for $75 puts and 29.9% for $90 calls at February 17 close.

Shares traded within a comparatively narrow range for the entire period the strategy was in progress, with daily closes being in the range of $81.35-85.34. This was far tighter than the widest range of $75-90 permitted by the strategy in order to produce the best outcome.



Source: Quandl

Should this strategy be repeated immediately?

Back in February, April options had about two months left to go. The market valued at the money (ATM) options at the implied volatility of a little over 29% per annum. I saw the fair value at about 24%, meaning there was an edge of 5 volatility points for a net seller of volatility.

If we were to construct a comparable strategy as of now, we might use options expiring June 16. As of April 20, I saw June 16 ATM volatility at about 26%, very close to where I perceived the fair value to be. In other words, taking ATM volatility to represent the typical level of the volatility curve, selling volatility appears unattractive.

One way to quantify the skew and smile of the volatility curve is to consider the ATM strike, and then step $10 up and $10 down from this starting point. Given the curve in February (displayed in the first chart in the previous article), out of the money (OTM) calls were priced at implied volatility about 1% higher than ATM, while OTM puts were about 2% higher. I would describe this smile as relatively flat and the skew as comparatively weak.

In comparison, as the following chart as of April 20 shows, the smile has become much more pronounced, as has the skew of OTM puts. ATM market-implied volatility stands at 26%. Calls OTM by $10 trade about 1.5% higher, while $10 OTM puts are a whole 5 volatility points higher at 31%.



Source: author's analysis

This change in volatility smile might superficially appear to support selling OTM options. The larger smile and the much steeper skew for OTM puts do benefit the trade. However, at this point two questions must be asked:

what is the expected return of a similar strategy done in the current market? what do the more pronounced smile and a steeper skew say about anticipated share price moves?

The first one is easy: Given transaction costs, I see a similar strategy done with June 16 options having a negative expected return. In other words, it should not be done.

As for the second, I think the changed shape of the volatility curve reflects the elevated odds of large share price moves. Holders of OTM options, both puts and calls, are betting on arrival of news that would result in the stock making large moves compared to how it has been moving in recent months. The steeper skew is particularly disturbing as it may also reflect investors being worried enough to buy protection via OTM puts.

In summary, the changes in volatility skew and smile are consistent with the market's belief in the share price becoming unstable in the coming months. I would not want to bet against it, and so I believe this strategy should not be repeated with CRM for the time being.

Does the timing of earnings announcement affect implied volatility?

Comments to the original article suggested that the idea's attractiveness was enhanced by the approaching earnings release date. A belief was expressed in the notion of "volatility expansion." Given that, in this type of strategy, the optimal expiration tends to be 2-3 months away, I am going to simplify the question and explore how the ATM implied volatility of April options changed as February 28 earnings announcement approached.



Source: author's analysis

The above image says that volatility was trending down slowly prior to the earnings date, and then dropped off sharply. The rapid decline after February 28 is understandable, as a major source of risk was removed. Volatility did rise in the days preceding the announcement: it bottomed at 27.5% on February 21 and subsequently peaked at 29.6% on February 28. Yet February 17, the reference date as of which the idea was suggested, saw ATM volatility at 29.1%, only marginally lower than the peak on February 28.

I think it is fair to say that having the duration of the strategy include the earnings date likely enhanced the idea's potential return. On the other hand, considering the volatility levels during the weeks preceding the earnings announcement, I don't think a delay in initiating the strategy until just before the news release would have been of much benefit. If locking in a higher level of implied volatility is of interest, the idea could be implemented just as well when it was proposed, or even a week or two earlier.

Conclusion

Considering the prospects of Salesforce.com in February, I foresaw a dearth of share-moving news over the coming months. April options could be sold at implied volatility values that were likely to accommodate the price impact of the approaching earnings announcement. My analysis of the options market yielded a limited-risk strategy, consisting of selling puts at $75 and calls at $90, both being levels the share price was seen as unlikely to reach, and buying $70 puts and $95 calls to limit the potential downside. The strategy has returned the best possible result, a 39% absolute return stemming from retaining the entire amount of initial proceeds.

The article originally proposing this idea resulted in a lively discussion. An interesting question was raised regarding the impact on profitability of having an earnings announcement within the time period covered by the idea, and whether one might prefer to initiate such a strategy immediately prior to the news release. Implied volatility of options of a specific expiration does drop once the earnings results have been announced. There indeed might be a slight pick-up in implied volatility just before the announcement. However, from the perspective of selling at close to highest values of implied volatility, I do not see an advantage in waiting. Similarly high, and potentially higher, sales proceeds might be obtained a week or two prior to the announcement date. Aside from maximizing the proceeds, there are numerous other factors involved in optimizing the expected return. I believe the fuller picture needs to be considered in deciding when to initiate the strategy. On the other hand, waiting till just before the earnings press release is published might be suboptimal.

Aside from the possibility, that indeed materialized, of lower than expected realized volatility, proposing the strategy in February relied on the theoretical edge in the form of the market pricing options about 5% in implied volatility higher than the perceived fair value. Such advantage does not exist today for June 16 options with the comparable amount of time left till expiry, even though the relevant period includes an earnings announcement in May. Further, the current shape of volatility skew and smile indicates an elevated risk of extreme share price moves. A similar strategy commenced in the current market environment would actually have a negative expected return. I believe it would be better to wait for more favorable conditions, or a different perspective on the stock, before initiating another strategy in CRM options.

Note from the author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page and choosing "Real-time alerts on this author" to be informed of my latest ideas.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.