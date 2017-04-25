Buy S&P Into French 2nd Round Elections

There is a high probability he will become the next president of France as I expect Fillon's supporters to now support him.

The equity markets are reacting positively after the first round of the French elections, where both centrist Macron and far-right Le Pen will proceed to the second round of voting on May 7. The former enjoyed a 23.9% lead, while the latter came in second place at 21.4%. The graphic below provides a snapshot of the election results.

The markets had viewed Macron and fellow centrist Fillon as market-friendly as they had marketed themselves as pro-EU, while Le Pen and far-left Melenchon were viewed as relatively uncertain variables - Le Pen especially, as she was pushing for France to leave the EU during the buildup to the elections.

As such, with Macron coming on top in the first round of elections, the markets turned risk-on, despite the prospect of Le Pen winning presidency still being very possible as Macron's winning margin was extremely slim. With the equity markets trading softly leading up to the polls due to ongoing tensions in North Korea, part of the equity strength we are seeing now could be attributed to that of a relief rally.

Going into the second round of voting, it is fair to say a Macron presidency would please the markets more than a Le Pen presidency. I have two points on why a Macron victory is more probable than a Le Pen one:

First, the French polls are very different from what we observed in the UK and the US, both of which produced black swan events - the former resulted in Brexit and the latter ushered Trump into the White House.

The French elections consist of two rounds, where only the top two candidates from the first round can progress to the next. The results of the first round are far more accurate and representative of what to expect in the second, as any voter who wants to make his or her vote count would have voted in the first round. In the UK and US, however, the unofficial media and TV polls were misleading as not everyone might have participated in them.

Second, Macron and Fillon, both being centrists, enjoy a fair bit of common ground in terms of policies championed, and hence voters of Fillon might now swing over to support Macron. Both Macron and Fillon advocated spending cuts and lower taxes for businesses and individuals. Macron's policies were less harsh, however, as he pushed for a stimulus package to soften the blow of the spending cuts.

Le Pen had also pushed for lower taxes, although her appeal largely lies in getting France to leave the EU and advocating anti-immigration laws. Melenchon wants to increase spending and raise public sector wages, which will lead to higher debt and taxes.

It is difficult to guess how Melenchon's supporters will vote, but considering how his policies are more focused on rebuilding the economy, his supporters might now favour Macron at the expense of Le Pen. After all, exiting the EU common market represents a tremendous gamble.

Now for the S&P 500. The S&P 500 has been trading in the 2,300 to 2,400 range since February and is currently just about 10 points off its all-time high.

This is an extremely bullish market and arguably the strongest equity market around the world, given it has repeatedly made new highs. Despite what investors may say about its unreasonably high valuations, I prefer to focus on the fact that its price action is the strongest, and I would rather put my money into something that has a high probability of going higher.

For me, the market has been focusing on the French elections, worrying about what a Le Pen presidency might do to European markets. With the Netherlands out of the way, and France hopefully soon in May, we could see the S&P 500 making new highs and more. The next political tail risk comes a few months later in September for the German elections. For now, buy the S&P 500 before the second round of elections and if you want to be nimble, set a stop loss slightly below the 2,300 base which price action has been consolidating above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.