Select Income's (SIR) Management on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Christopher Ranjitkar - Director, IR

David Blackman - President and COO

John Popeo - CFO

Analysts

Bryan Maher - FBR & Co.

Vikram Malhotra - Morgan Stanley

Scott Freitag - Bank of America

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Neil Malkin - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Select Income REIT First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Christopher Ranjitkar, Director of Investor Relations.

Christopher Ranjitkar

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are President, David Blackman; and Chief Financial Officer, John Popeo. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the first quarter of 2017. We will then open the call to your questions.

First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company.

These forward-looking statements are based on SIR's beliefs and expectations as of today, April 25, 2017, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which can be accessed from our website, sirreit.com or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP numbers during this call, including normalized funds from operations, or normalized FFO, and cash based net operating income, or cash basis NOI. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the component to calculate cash available for distribution, or CAD, are available in our supplemental operating and financial data package, which again can be found on our website.

And now, I will turn the call over to David.

David Blackman

Thank you, Christopher. Select Income REIT continues to focus on driving solid leasing results during the first quarter of 2017. We executed new and renewal leases for 484,000 square feet for a 20.9% roll up in ramp or weighted average lease term of 10 years and leasing concessions and capital commitments of only $0.23 per square foot per lease year.

Additionally, since the end of the fourth quarter we acquired land to expand a building for an existing tenant and entered agreements to acquire two properties. These events demonstrate SIR's ability to meet the strategic needs of our tenants with the full service real estate capabilities of our manager and our ability to identify compelling investments in a challenging acquisition environment.

SIR ended the quarter with 362 buildings located in 35 states containing 44.8 million square feet that were 95.9% leased on both a consolidated and same property basis. Consolidated occupancy declined 90 basis points in comparison to the previous quarter and same property occupancy declined 190 basis points year-over-year. Our decline in same property occupancy is the result of two tenants vacating Mainland office properties during the second quarter of 2016 and a 500,000 square foot Mainland industrial vacancy that is the result of a tenant bankruptcy this quarter.

Now let's review our leasing detail. During the first quarter we executed seven lease renewals for 250,000 square feet that resulted in a 20% roll up in rent or weighted average lease term of 12.8 years and leasing concessions in capital commitments of only $0.10 per square foot per lease year. We also entered eight new leases for approximately 234,000 square feet that resulted in a 23.3% roll up in rent or weighted average lease term of 7.1 years and leasing concessions in capital commitments of $0.50 per square foot per lease year.

Turning to acquisitions, as discussed on numerous occasions we believe asset prices are aggressive and as a result we have maintained a disciplined approach to underwriting new acquisitions. We do however continue to evaluate numerous acquisition opportunities principally focused on mainland properties that we believe are strategic to tenants and that provide compelling risk adjusted returns relative to market opportunities and our long term weighted average cost to capital.

Since the end of the fourth quarter we have committed to three investments that we believe are compelling. In February we acquired a land parcel abutting a property we own in McAlester, Oklahoma for approximately $225,000 in order to expand the building for an existing tenant. Simultaneous with acquiring the land we extended our existing lease and entered a new lease for approximately 35,000 square feet [indiscernible] through August 2027. The [indiscernible] expansion is based upon a 10% return on costs.

In March we entered into an agreement to acquire a single tenant net lease office property located in Norfolk, Virginia for $57 million excluding acquisition costs and closing adjustments. This 289,000 square foot property is 100% leased to an investment grade rated tenant for 10.3 years.

In April we entered into an agreement to acquire a single tenant net leased office property in the Houston submarket of Channelview for $20.3 million excluding acquisition costs. This 84,000 square feet property is also long term leased through an investment grade rated company. The acquisitions of the Norfolk and Channelview properties remained subject to completion of due diligence and other closing conditions. As a result we can provide no assurance that we will acquire these properties.

Now let's discuss our existing leases. In March we had a tenant with leases on two properties file for bankruptcy in order to reject those leases. In aggregate the two properties comprised approximately 4.3% of our square feet and 2.9% of our annualized rents. The larger of the two properties which comprises 3.2% of square feet and 2.2% of our annualized rent is subleased to a large multinational company that fully utilizes the building and desires to remain in occupancy. As a result, the bankruptcy filing for this property will have on impact on our aggregate occupancy or our cash NOI.

The second property which is approximately 500,000 square feet or 90 basis points of our aggregate square feet is vacant. But we hold security deposits from the tenant equal to approximately one year's rent. We expect to retain that security deposit as part of our banks to claim which should offset some of the costs associated with realizing the building or disposing of the asset. Bankruptcies take time to resolve, so while we are committed to concluding this matter as quickly as possible the matter is not completely within our control.

John Popeo will discuss the accounting impact on SIR from this bankruptcy in a few minutes. So as lease expiration schedule continues to be exceptionally well laden with only 10.3% of our annualized rent expiring between now and the end of 2021. During the next 12 months we have only 1.1% of our annualized rent subject to lease expiration. While renewal negotiations remain ongoing, our current expectation is to continue to maintain a relatively high retention rate.

Overall, we continue to focus on executing our operating plans, driving leasing volume and making strategic acquisitions.

I'll now turn the call over to John Popeo to provide more detail on first quarter results.

John Popeo

Thank you, David, and good morning everyone. I'll begin with a brief review of the income statement. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $116.3 million down 8% from the first quarter 2016 reflecting two previously discussed mainland office property vacancies that took place during the second quarter of 2016. Mainland revenues decreased by 1.3%, while Hawaii revenues grew by 1.2% year-over-year.

Real estate taxes increased by 5.4% year-over-year to $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase in real estate taxes primarily reflects real estate taxes that were previously paid by one of our former tenants and are now paid by us and tax valuation and tax rate increases at our Hawaii properties.

As David noted, during the quarter one of our tenants occupying two properties filed for bankruptcy. To account for this event we recorded a $12.5 million write off of net accumulated straight line rents and a $4 million loss on asset impairment reflecting the write off of unamortized lease intangibles in 2017 period. Both of these items affect our operating income, but as indicated in our financial statements released this morning the loss on asset impairment is added back when calculating current quarter normalized FFO of $0.59 per share.

Excluding the non-recurring write off of non-cash straight-line rent normalized FFO for the first quarter of 2017 would have been $0.73 per share. As David mentioned earlier, bankruptcies take time to resolve, but as we work through the process in court we continue to receive rent from the subtenant occupying the larger property equal to previous rent amounts. The prospects for receiving rent during the next few quarters from the second property are a bit less certain and I expect a decline in new mainland industrial NOI from the bankruptcy totaling approximately $1 million per quarter beginning with the second quarter of 2017 until we can either re-lease the space in Pennsylvania or sell the building.

In addition this quarter we received approximately $650,000 of annual percentage rent from one of our tenants in Hawaii. Listeners should understand that excluding both amounts from current quarter NOI would reduce our normalized FFO run rate by approximately $0.02 per share.

Now moving on to operating income, for the first quarter 60.4% of SIR's GAAP NOI came from mainland office properties, 19.6% from mainland industrial properties and 20% from properties in Hawaii. Consolidated NOI decreased by 1.5% year-over-year to $92.6 million and consolidated cash basis NOI decreased only slightly by 0.6% to $86.5 million.

Same property cash basis NOI decreased by around 1% year-over-year, primarily reflecting a decline in mainland office occupancy during the second quarter of 2016 and the decline in annual percentage rent earned from one of our Hawaii properties offset by the decline in mainland industrial property operating expenses during the current quarter.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2017 was $27.4 million, down from $53.5 million for the first quarter of 2016. The $26.1 million decrease primarily reflects the non-cash bankruptcy related write-offs that I discussed earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $73.8 million, down from $87.4 million for the first quarter of 2016. The $13.6 million decrease primarily reflects the non-cash write-off of accumulated straight line rents discussed earlier.

General and administrative expense for the first quarter of 2017 was $14.9 million, up from $7 million in the prior year. The increase primarily reflects $7.8 million of estimated business management incentive fees recognized for the 2017 period and an increase in business management-based fees resulting from the increase in our average share price partially offset by lower professional fees.

Incentive management fees will be calculated at the end of this year based on our common share total return for the past three years in excess of a comparable period index. The estimated fee for this quarter is based on SIR's total return as of March 31, 2017. And although we recognized this expense in our income statement during the first three quarters of the calendar year we don’t include the expense in normalized FFO until the fourth quarter when the actual fee amount is determined and subsequently paid.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2017 was $21.1 million, up from $20.6 million in the prior year. The modest increase primarily reflects the increase in LIBOR. During the quarter, we paid $2.4 million on recurring CapEx which reflects tenant improvements and leasing commissions related to a lease that was executed last year plus elevator and phasing upgrades throughout the portfolio.

Normalized FFO attributed to SIR for the first quarter of 2017 was $52.4 million or $0.59 per share compared to $66.3 million or $0.74 per share for the first quarter of 2016. This $0.15 decrease primarily reflects the write-off of the cumulative straight line rents discussed earlier. Again, excluding this non-recurring, non-cash write-off normalized FFO for the first quarter of 2017 would have been $0.73 per share.

As of March 31, 2017 we had $342 million outstanding on our $750 million revolving credit facility. As of today, we have $327 million outstanding on our revolver with $423 million of borrowing capacity. If we close on the two acquisitions David discussed earlier we will have around $394 million on the revolver with $356 million of capacity. We expect to drive down on the revolver to repay a small $17 million, 5.95% mortgage that’s due on September 1st. We also have $350 million of 2.85% senior unsecured notes that come due in February 2018. We continue to weigh our refinancing options for these notes.

Finally, our fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.5 times as of March 31, 2017 while our total debt to adjusted EBITDA was 8 times. Excluding the non-recurring, non-cash write-off of our cumulative straight line rents, our fixed charge coverage and debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios would have been 4.1 times and 6.9 times respectively.

That concludes our formal remarks. Operator, would you please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bryan Maher with FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Good morning, David and John. Quick question on this property with the bankruptcy, the new subtenant, is that a different entity than the entity that filed bankruptcy?

David Blackman

Yes it is. About two years ago we consented to a sublease to an entity that was basically buying a portion of the primary tenants business. And they are in occupancy and fully utilizing the space and really desire to continue staying in that space.

Bryan Maher

Okay, I just wanted to clarify, that there wasn’t like a period in which the older tenant moved out and the new ones moved in, they were already in place when this all happened?

David Blackman

That is correct.

Bryan Maher

My second question is, were you surprised that this tenant filed bankruptcy or was it something that you were expecting and how do you think about tenants who are potentially in precarious situations and their potential to file for bankruptcy as you continually analyze the portfolio?

David Blackman

So Bryan, we were not expecting this bankruptcy. We do as part of our consent to sublease we received ongoing financial statements on that company and really didn’t see any indicators in the financial statements that they were insolvent. We do a lot of analysis on potential acquisition opportunities that relates to tenants. So, you obviously can never know for sure how a company's business is going to evolve, but we definitely try to price tenant risk into acquisition opportunities and you know on an ongoing basis.

Our asset management group also tends to monitor the health of our tenants on ongoing basis. You don’t always have the right to get financial information from a tenant in a non-default situation, but because we self manage our properties our real estate services group spends a fair amount of time visiting with tenants so they can tell whether the buildings are fully utilized and to some extent based upon how they maintain assets you can get a sense for how they might be doing.

So, you know, all that said, I think we do a pretty good job of monitoring our tenants in the portfolio, not to say we're never going to have another surprise, but I think we do a pretty good job of staying on top.

Bryan Maher

That’s helpful. And then just lastly on the Hanover property, can you give us a little color on what that property is kind of structurally and what you think the prospects are for that?

David Blackman

Yes, the Hanover property, it’s an industrial building; it’s really more of a distribution facility. With that said, it doesn’t have, what I would consider you know the normal cubic square footage that you would typically expect in a modern distribution facility. It was a building that was added on to over time, so we have different ceiling heights throughout the building. It’s in a market area where there is some other industrial tenants, although it’s not what I would consider a high growth high demand market.

We do, there are a couple of companies in that building that were under subleased with [indiscernible], but they were not documented and we are having discussions with them to see what the prospect might be for them to stay in the building longer-term. We are also going to think about potentially disposing of that asset based upon getting into the marketing kind of reviewing the opportunities to fully re-lease the building.

Bryan Maher

Okay, thank you very much.

David Blackman

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Vikram Malhotra with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Vikram Malhotra

Thank you. Just staying on that topic, I wanted to get some senses there. What percent of your tenants or what type of tenants do you actually get financials for on a quarterly or monthly basis?

David Blackman

It’s a good question Vikram. I don’t know that I could answer that with great accuracy. I would guess that it’s a relatively small percentage of tenants because the norm in the commercial real estate is you typically only have a right to get tenant financials in a default scenario.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay and if you were to sell the property what do you think pricing would look like?

David Blackman

We haven't done enough analysis around that building to answer that accurately right now Vikram, but we do that analysis and we do get into the market we will definitely update people once we have an answer.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay, great thank you.

David Blackman

Yep.

Operator

Our next question is from Scott Freitag with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Scott Freitag

Hey guys, good morning. Can you guys please provide an update on investment yields, potential asset sales beyond that bankruptcy and also an update on targeted leverage?

David Blackman

John, you want to leverage and then…

John Popeo

I guess all I can say at this time on our leverage is that, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks we have a small mortgage that will pay off in September, actually between June and September the park call period, but we also have $350 million of senior notes. I can say, we're going to have to refinance those senior notes at some point between now and February, but I would much rather not issue equity at the current price to refinance the senior notes that come due in February.

So if we chose to issue another $350 million of senior notes probably worth mentioning that, if we did go 10 years we're probably looking at 200 basis point rate increase over the current bond rate of 2.85% or so and that would probably have a $0.03 per share impact on our normalized FFO.

As far as sort of giving you all a tentative picture of how we're going to deal with refinancing those 2018 notes, I will probably have a lot more to share with you over the next quarter or two, but as of right now we don't feel any undue pressure to take immediate action on those 2018 bonds.

Leverage, yes it is a bit high right now. I mean we've addressed this on probably the past four or five conference calls. We've also mentioned that we have a level of comfort that we could bring debt to total of book capital up closer to 55% with a degree of comfort. But as David as mentioned in prior calls and alluded to today, that the market is still very competitive, prices are still very high, cap rates still continue to be very low and there really aren't a whole lot of investment opportunities out there other than a couple that we have mentioned in the prepared remarks.

So yes we're comfortable where we stand right now, but we're well aware that at some point we're going to have to refinance those bonds and then over the longer term take leverage down a bit.

Scott Freitag

And I guess following the lost EBITDA on the bankruptcy, how does that impact the target range when you guys think about net debt to EBITDA for the future?

John Popeo

Well the impact on EBITDA, again there were Q2 leases, or two buildings occupied by this one tenant, the smaller the larger building. The tenant is paying the same rent as the prior tenant, the sublet tenant that will end up going directly with hopefully. The smaller building really it doesn't really account for a significant portion of overall revenue so, it doesn't have a significant impact on our EBITDA figures in our fixed charge and leverage ratios. I'm not overly concerned with the impact, but again hopefully we will get that space either re-let or sell the property.

David Blackman

Yes, the Hanover property I think, what John was probably 70 basis points of annualized rent? So not material. Kind of working backwards with your questions we really don't have anything from a disposition perspective that we have sought approved from the board to move forward with at this point. We've certainly have got some things in the portfolio that we are looking at, but at this point we really don't have anything further to announce.

Acquisition yields, I mean we're really looking for assets that we can buy on what we consider a GAAP acquisition yield, so kind of the average rents over the term of the lease in the kind of 8 to 8.5% range and that is partly why we look at a lot of deals because we're trying to find 8 to 8.5% returns with buildings that we think are strategic to tenants that have long-term value and those are harder to find. Hopefully that answers your question.

Scott Freitag

Yes thanks guys. I appreciate it.

David Blackman

Certainly.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Mitch Germain with JMP Group. Please go ahead.

Mitch Germain

Good morning guys. So David you talked, you and John have talked about some pretty competitive dynamics continuing within the investor sales markets yet, you're able to find two deals this quarter, is there anything specific to those deals that stands out that enabled you guys to get them under contract?

David Blackman

It's a good question, Mitch. There's really nothing I don't think in particular other than I mean we're looking a lot of deals. Our hit rate is probably about 1% or 2% and so I think if you look at enough deals and I guess, well, let me I guess we've stepped back a little bit. We have local real estate offices in 36 markets around the country. So we have some pretty good insight into a lot of local markets and I think in both of these deals it probably took some local insight to understand whether or not these were compelling deals or not.

I mean Norfolk is not a market that has high institutional coverage from a research perspective, so our local Virginia knowledge helped us get comfortable with that potential acquisition opportunity, same thing kind of in the Channelview. I think a lot of folks have shied away from the Houston market, but if you look at the staffs around Houston, oil prices have kind of doubled over the last year or so. The number of rig counts have more than doubled over the last year or so.

Population continues to grow, you've got employment growth there, so I mean it's an easy market to redline, but I think if you kind of dig down into the stats and you understand the dynamics of the tenant and the strategic nature of the building, you can kind of get comfortable with buying Select buildings in Houston. Hopefully that helps answer your question.

Mitch Germain

Yes absolutely and I guess one quick one on supplement from 4Q, it looked like you guys had five land resets in Hawaii this quarter, it looks like you have four for 2017, I didn't see anything reset, so anything changed there that I should know about?

David Blackman

Mitch we reclassified that one of those reported resets as a normal renewal. It did not fit squarely into our definition, it was just basically a reclassification, I apologize for the confusion.

Mitch Germain

That is okay, thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Neil Malkin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Neil Malkin

Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just going back to the tenant bankruptcy that was the tenant involved in the retail space and was the industrial buildings just sort of part of their distribution channel any color on that or the sector or the industry they had competed in would be helpful?

David Blackman

Sure Neil, the company was a manufacturer and really kind of a plastics manufacturer and neither one of these buildings were really used in the distribution of their product, it was all manufacturing.

Neil Malkin

Okay, great. That is helpful and the tenant who is in the larger of the two buildings, did they I know that they took the same rent, are they – are the rest of the terms the same as far as duration rent bumps all that, is that the same do you have any color on what their plans are or what the terms are currently?

David Blackman

Sure. The duration of the lease is the same, the rent bumps are the same, so it's substantially the same lease.

Neil Malkin

Okay great and then lastly what leverage or what do you guys think that you can do to address your discount to NAV?

David Blackman

I mean that's something that we focus on very hard. I mean what we try to do is get out in front of the investment community as often as possible either through non-deal road shows and participating in all the regular events available to the REIT sectors.

It's something that we've mentioned in prior calls and ever since early 2015, when we acquired CCIP, again I feel like a little bit of like a broken record, but I mean that's just basically transformed this portfolio increased the percentage of investment grade rated tenants and even though we did report a bankruptcy this quarter, when I looked at the overall portfolio, I don't see any other large tenants or properties that give us cause for concern.

Of course you're always going to have issues, credit issues with tenants when you have over 300 of them, but fortunately for us the only areas that I see any issues is in Hawaii and that happens to be our strongest market.

And we usually have a line of tenants that are ready to take over the space that, that ends up being vacated in Hawaii. I mean, I guess this is just a sort of a long way of me saying just educating people on the quality of the portfolio, quality of the tenants and it's been a little bit of a struggle and a little frustrating for us, but hopefully we can get that NAV up.

Neil Malkin

Okay, thank you guys.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Blackman for any closing remarks.

David Blackman

Thank you for joining us on today’s call. We look forward to seeing many of you at Institutional REIT in June. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

