Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical: Discount To A-Shares And Peers Should Narrow Over Time

The delisting of Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical is a potential catalyst that could unlock the value of the Singapore-listed shares in the near term.

Elevator Pitch

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. (OTC:TZHGF) [TIAN:SP] is among the cheapest proxies for growth in the Chinese pharmaceutical industry, particularly the cardiovascular drug market, as it trades at a significant discount to its A-shares and its peers. Its share price (Singapore-listed shares) of $0.98 (denominated in U.S. dollars) is at a significant 64% discount to its A-share [600329:CH] at RMB19.31, based on 1 RMB:0.15 US$ exchange rate.

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's valuation discount should narrow over time, either through a delisting at a premium to the current share price or a valuation multiple expansion over time in line with earnings growth. I arrive at a target price of $1.32 for Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical by applying a 14 times P/E multiple to my estimated FY2019 EPS of RMB0.63, which implies a 35% upside to the company's share price of $0.98 as of April 24, 2017.

Company Description

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical is a Singapore-listed Chinese pharmaceuticals company that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1997, Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical did a dual listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (A-shares listed in China which most foreign investors can't trade in with the exception of Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors) in 2001.

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical operates through two main business segments: Chinese Medicine and Western Medicine, which accounted for 94% and 4% of FY2016 gross profit respectively. It manufactures its own branded Chinese pharmaceutical products under the Chinese Medicine business segment, while it manufactures western pharmaceutical products in collaboration with foreign players in the Western Medicine business segment.

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical also has 10 associated companies (varying shareholding interests ranging from 20% to 40%), including some which are joint ventures with Western pharmaceutical giants, such as a 25% interest in the Sino­American Tianjin Smithkline & French Lab, a joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). The 4% segmental gross profit contribution from the Western Medicine business segment is misleading, as the share of profit from equity-accounted associates represented approximately 29% of Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's FY2016 net profit after tax.

I will be focusing my analysis on Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's Chinese Medicine business segment in the sections below, since it contributes the bulk of the company's gross profit and disclosures on the joint ventures and associated companies are much more limited.

Strength And Potential Of Drug Portfolio

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical boasts a portfolio of approximately 560 varieties of preparations of which 10 products have become state-protected Chinese medicines, 101 product varieties are exclusively produced by Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical, and 267 products are available in the national medical insurance service system. This breakdown points to the strength of Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's drug portfolio.

Close to half of Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's drugs are covered by the national medical insurance service system, which implies a base level of demand from patients, since patients are able to be reimbursed by the public medical insurance programs for money they have spent on the drug. When consumers are faced with the decision to choose between a (reimbursable) drug that is covered by the national medical insurance service system and one that is not, they are likely to choose the former, unless the alternative is significantly superior in terms of treatment efficacy.

Furthermore, nearly a fifth of its drugs are exclusively produced by the company, suggesting that Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical has strong research & development capabilities. This is backed up by the 800-plus patents that the company holds, which includes over 400 for inventions, 60 for exclusive prescriptions and 41 for exclusive preparation formulas.

These exclusive products typically have a unique active ingredient or chemical structure, which allows the sole producer of the products to enjoy significant pricing power. Exclusive products are less susceptible to price cuts, as they have few or no perfect substitutes available on the market.

More importantly, Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical has 10 products, which are state-protected Chinese medicines, including its flagship Su Xiao Jiu Xin Pill used to treat cardiovascular ailments. These state-protected Chinese medicines tend to have a proven track record in the treatment of certain diseases and the state council will restrict production to selected approved manufacturers to maintain the quality of these drugs.

While the company no longer discloses the sales contribution of individual drugs in its most recent FY2015 annual report (FY2016 preliminary financial results are released, but the FY2016 annual report has yet to be published), I expect the top products (with pricing power) to contribute a larger proportion of sales and profits for Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical.

This is validated by the fact that the company's top 23 products represented 40% of the company's revenue in FY2009. (Note: I went through the company's past annual reports and found that the last time the company disclosed the sales contribution of its top drugs was in its FY2009 annual report.)

I will use Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's flagship Su Xiao Jiu Xin Pill product, which accounted for 16% of the company's FY2009 sales, to illustrate the growth potential of the company.

According to a research study by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published in August 2016, cardiovascular diseases have been the leading cause of death in China accounting for 44% of the deaths of people over the age of 35 in 2011. A combination of smoking, an unhealthy diet and the lack of exercise have been responsible for the continued rise in cardiovascular diseases in China. A separate 2014 report by MarketReportsChina.com forecasts that sales of cardiovascular drugs in China will grow by a CAGR in excess of 20% between 2014 and 2018 to reach RMB 45 billion.

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical and its Su Xiao Jiu Xin Pill product are expected to be key beneficiaries. Su Xiao Jiu Xin Pill is one of four drugs (the other three are Niu Huang Jiang Ya Pill for treatment of hypertension, Niu Huang Jiang Ya Capsule for treatment of hypertension and Jing Wan Hong for treatment of scalding) in Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's portfolio whose prescriptions and ingredients are classified as state secret.

Su Xiao Jiu Xin Pill has also established a strong reputation among consumers for its high efficacy (small dosage and short amount of time required for the drug to take effect), ease of use (pills dissolve under the tongue), and the lack of known side effects. The product is very affordable, costing only RMB0.22 per pill, with the patient consuming on average 4-6 pills three times a day.

This means that a patient should not have to spend more than RMB120 or $18 per month on Su Xiao Jiu Xin pills. In addition, the Su Xiao Jiu Xin Pill product is reimbursable as it is covered by national medical insurance service system. The Su Xiao Jiu Xin Pill product is exclusively produced by Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical.

It is also noteworthy that its other key products, Niu Huang Jiang Ya Pill and Niu Huang Jiang Ya Capsule are used to treat hypertension. This makes Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical a good proxy for the growth in the Chinese cardiovascular drug market.

Near-Term Headwinds In China Pharmaceutical Industry Offers Buying Opportunities

Based on its share price of $0.98, Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical is valued by the market at 13.3 times trailing P/E and 12.3 times forward FY2017 P/E. In comparison, its China- and Hong Kong-listed peers trade at an average of 26 times trailing P/E and 22 times forward FY2017 P/E. Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's A-share [600329:CH] are trading at 34.9 times and 30.7 times trailing P/E and forward FY2017 P/E respectively.

Its share price (Singapore-listed shares) of $0.98 (denominated in U.S. dollar) is at a significant 71% discount to its A-share [600329:CH] at RMB19.31, based on 1 RMB:0.15 US$ exchange rate. While the fact that most investors can't trade in the China A-share market to carry out arbitrage, the current discount between the Singapore-listed Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical shares and the A-shares is still too wide.

Symbol Stock Trailing P/E Forward FY17 P/E HKG:1681 Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. 14.7 10.1 HKG:2877 China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. 10.9 11.9 HKG:1558 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmactcl Co. Ltd. 17.9 14.1 HKG:570 China Traditional Chinese Med Hldg. Co. Ltd. 18.1 15.2 HKG:460 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. 17.5 15.3 HKG:2633 Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd. 19.0 16.5 HKG:2196 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) 21.7 18.7 SHE:000423 Dong-E-E-Jiao Co. Ltd. 23.6 20.3 HKG:1666 Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. 25.0 22.0 HKG:1177 Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited 24.4 22.0 SHE:300497 Jiangxi Fuxiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 36.7 23.0 SHA:600566 Hubei Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 29.6 23.5 SHE:002317 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharm Co. Ltd. 24.9 23.8 HKG:1093 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd 30.8 24.3 SHA:600750 Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 29.5 24.3 SHE:002433 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 32.6 24.5 SHA:603139 Shaanxi Kanghui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 24.0 27.5 SHE:002411 JiangSu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co. 30.7 28.2 SHE:300039 Shanghai Kaibao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 28.4 29.4 SHA:600329 Tianjin Zhongxin Phrmctl Gp Cp Ltd. 34.9 30.7 HKG:1349 Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharm. Co. 37.2 31.9 SHA:600594 GuiZhou YiBai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 44.9 33.9

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's low valuation is also attributable to the near-term headwinds that the Chinese pharmaceutical industry faces. For FY2016, the company's revenue declined 13% YoY, which I attribute to the negative impact of China's drug price reform.

In April 2015, the Chinese government made several changes to the PRC Drug Administration Law, which included removing the power of administrative authorities to fix prices for a large proportion of drugs, giving public hospitals in certain cities the right to re-negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies without being bound by provincial bidding price levels, and intensifying investigation activities regarding price collusion and other similar activities among other amendments.

In mid-2016, another round of drug pricing reforms was announced, notably the cancellation of price mark-ups for 200 pilot cities by end 2016 and the increase in the number of medicines in a national drug price negotiation pilot program.

A Boston Consulting Group commentary highlighted the impact of these changes: The "tendering process (the process of choosing drug suppliers for public health-care institutions), which is already managed by the provinces (provincial governments), has become more intense; decisions are increasingly based on price." It is likely that Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical has seen the prices of its "second-tier" products suffer from more intense competition in the tendering process, which has led to a decrease in its top line.

I see some silver linings here amidst all the gloom in the industry. Firstly, Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical is likely to capitalize on this opportunity to optimize and strengthen its product portfolio by weeding out lower-margin products with limited pricing power.

Secondly, not all of the regulatory changes are negative. In February 2017, it was announced that the revised National Reimbursement Drug List increased the number of reimbursable medicines covered by basic medical insurance schemes from 2,151 to 2,535. This is aligned with the government's price reforms with respect to making healthcare more affordable in China. Recall earlier that about half of the drugs in Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's portfolio was not reimbursable prior to this new regulatory update. This should boost demand for some of the "second-tier" drugs in the company's portfolio.

Last but not least, the long-term growth prospects for the Chinese pharmaceutical industry are intact. According to research by the International Trade Administration, the market size of the Chinese pharmaceutical market is expected to grow from $108 billion in 2015 to $167 billion by 2020 representing a 9.1% CAGR, driven by growing per capita incomes and an aging population. In fact, the proportion of the elderly population in China is expected to double to 20% by 2037, according to a February 2017 Forbes article, which quotes data from the United Nations.

Furthermore, the company has delivered a decent financial performance in the past year, despite the challenging environment. It managed to grow its core earnings by 3% YoY for FY2016, as strong contribution from associated-companies helped to offset the decrease in revenue. Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical also managed to expand its gross margin by 260 basis points to 31.5% in FY2016, which reflects the pricing power of its top products. The company's FY2016 dividend of RMB0.25 was also 67% higher than FY2015's RMB0.15 paid out.

Delisting Is Potential Catalyst

In the past 12 months, there have been a couple of actual and planned delistings by dual-listed companies.

In February 2017, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) disclosed that it plans to delist from the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and it "expects higher trading liquidity over time with a sole listing on NASDAQ versus remaining dual listed." In January 2017, dual-listed Asiamet Resources Limited announced it will delist from the TSX Venture Exchange due to "minimal trading activity," but retain its listing on the London's Alternative Investment Market.

In November 2016, Intueri Education Group made an application to the Australian Stock Exchange to delist its shares and retained its listing status in New Zealand, it added that it "considers the current trading volumes and the benefits of listing do not warrant the costs of maintaining an ASX listing." In May 2016, the Financial Times reported that Dalian Wanda plans to privatize Hong Kong-listed Dalian Wanda Commercial properties and offered an explanation for the delisting and privatization of many Chinese dual-listed companies in the article:

The desire to delist is being driven by the higher valuations on offer in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies are on average this year a third more expensive on the mainland than in Hong Kong. Except for the very biggest companies such as Alibaba, US-listed Chinese groups have also struggled to win attention from analysts and investors.

Among Singapore-listed companies, China New Town Development completed the delisting of its Singapore shares this year and retained its listing status on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Wei Wei, Chairman of China New Town Development, explained the rationale for the delisting in an event in Hong Kong in March 2017:

The voluntary delisting from SGX-ST of China New Town means the Company is now exclusively listed on one exchange in Hong Kong. This move underscores our confidence in the future development of Hong Kong's capital market and helps us lower operational costs and enhance profitability. The delisting has also received the endorsement from the shareholders and positive feedback from the capital market. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and our investors for their interest and support which have provided stronger backing as well as a boost for the Company's development.

All of the above suggests that Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical is likely to follow in the footsteps of China New Town Development and its other formerly dual-listed peers. Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical is only covered by a single broker in Singapore, and as highlighted above, the Singapore shares of Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical trade at a significant discount to the Shanghai-listed Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical.

In addition, delisting will also result in cost savings in the areas of compliance and general administration. Therefore, the potential delisting of Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical, in the form of a buyout offer for existing shareholders, could be a potential catalyst for the stock.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of $1.32 for Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical by applying a 14 times P/E multiple to my estimated FY2019 EPS of RMB0.63.

I forecast Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical's top line to grow by a three-year CAGR of 6% from RMB 6,179 million in FY2016 to RMB 7,360 million in FY2019. The revenue CAGR is lower than the industry's forecasted CAGR, as I factor in some revenue loss from the streamlining of the company's current drug portfolio. I expect the company's net profit margin to improve by 50 basis points from 6.1% in FY2016 to 6.6% in FY2019, reflecting the improved pricing power of a stronger portfolio. This results in a FY2019 EPS of RMB0.63.

My target price implies a 35% upside to the company's share price of $0.98 as of April 24, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical are price cuts for products (particularly those non-exclusive ones with less pricing power), the development of new competing products by its peers, and the increase in the cost of raw Chinese medicinal materials.

