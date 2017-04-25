SPY: 20% Upside And 60% Downside? A Honest Look At Today's Market Risk-Reward

What comes first? The chicken or the egg?

Does Consumer Confidence rise when stocks rise or do stocks rise when Consumer Confidence rises?

For April, Consumer Confidence decreased 4.6 points to 120.30 from 124.9 last month. Expectations were for 123.1. Last month was also revised lower from 125.6 to 124.9, a net loss of 5.3 points.

Consumer Confidence still sits very close to record highs for all of history and barely off the highs for this cycle.

Source: Conference Board

The question is, what do we learn from Consumer Confidence?

Do high readings indicate a willingness to spend and therefore higher corporate profits and thus, higher stock prices? Or are higher readings for Consumer Confidence (CC) simply a lagging and reactionary indicator to stock prices? The correlation between CC and the S&P 500 is 96% which begs the question, is it the chicken or the egg?

Consumer Confidence Vs. Real Aggregate Wage Growth:

What explains the massive divergence in wages and confidence in an otherwise tightly correlated data series? (Given the 96% correlation the divergence can be read as the S&P 500 as well as confidence)

These graphs indicate that Consumer Confidence tracks the S&P 500 price more than real wage growth. Given that only ~10%-15% of Americans own stocks, if wage growth is falling, why is confidence going up? The only answer is a reactionary or lagging response to a rise in the stock market which provides no marginal information to the next direction of stock prices.

It is also worth noting that Consumer Confidence peaks just months prior to the start of recessions.

Should cyclically high readings of consumer confidence be reason to get excited or worried?

Since 1977, the average cycle peak in CC is 114.7. The average cycle trough since 1977 is 47.6.

Current readings are already above the average cycle peak which alone should cause investors to pause. If that is not enough, let's look at a risk-reward.

As indicated above, the correlation between the SPY and Consumer Confidence is very tight, >90%.

Given such a tight correlation we can more or less predict the S&P 500 price with different consumer confidence numbers.

I reiterate we are already above the average cycle high. If you believe that consumer confidence will return to the 2000 peak, the highest level ever recorded, we can input that number into the formula above to roughly estimate the price of the S&P 500 given the >90% correlation to the Consumer Confidence index.

The 2000 cycle peak (highest ever) was 144.70. Plugging this into the equation in the scatter plot above, that imputes a price for the S&P 500 of 2923.5, 20% upside from current levels. At some point, not making a timing call, consumer confidence will fall. Using the average cycle trough as a benchmark (47.6), that imputes an S&P 500 price of roughly 1090, nearly 60% downside.

I always prefer to look at risk-reward because the market can always rise more or fall more than anyone expects. Sure, the based on this analysis, the S&P 500 can potentially have 20% upside, fuel for the bulls, but at levels above average cycle highs, a simple mean reversion gives you 3-1 downside to upside.

I prefer not to make investments with 3-1 downside to upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.