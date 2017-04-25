Dubai And The Globalization Of Blockchain Technology - And FinTech

Dubai plans to be a hub of world trade and knows that information systems must be integral to such globalization setting a standard for others to follow.

Dubai has very aggressive plans to have 100 percent of applicable government services and transactions on blockchain by 2020 and bring along the private sector to work within the system.

Information technology continues to spread throughout the world, even as populist governments and politicians argue that nations just need to focus on their own country.

Recently, I posted an article relating to a conference on Financial Technology (FinTech) held at MIT. In that post, I discussed the advancement of technology in the United States financial system and reported on how far behind many experts believe the American financial system is in introducing technology to the US economic system.

An interesting thread running through many of the sessions at the conference was the mention of Dubai as a leader in the advancement of blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology uses a digital ledger system to efficiently share and track information related to contracts and transactions. The records of the system are permanent, verifiable, and secure. Blockchain is the technology used to support the digital currency bitcoin.

It was surprising to me to see an article by Nikhil Lohade in the Wall Street Journal on the efforts being made to turn Dubai into a blockchain center.

Mr. Lohade quotes the group chief information officer at Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, Ali Saywani:

"The aim is to replace paper-based contracts with smart contracts that will help reduce complex documentation for the tracking, shipping and movement of goods." "We have a very clear objective to make Dubai the capital of the blockchain industry," says Aisha Bin Bishr, director general of Smart Dubai, a government office tasked with facilitating innovation in the emirate. "By 2020, we'll have 100 percent of applicable government services and transactions happen on blockchain."

Mr. Lohade writes "Trade is Dubai's biggest business. It has used its ports and free zones to become a major import-export hub, connecting markets in Asia with those in Africa, Europe, and beyond."

Information is so important, and information is what the blockchain technology is all about. And, you can see just in this last quote, the importance of information is all kinds of networking interactions, supply chains, shipping, and data mining. One can add on to this financial services and record-keeping.

But, note, as I mentioned in the post I cited above, what is happening here is the attempt to build a public sector-private sector collaboration, something that will benefit all parties, that moves everyone along the curve to adoption of the new technology.

"In March, Smart Dubai kicked off a citywide effort to implement blockchain. Over the coming months, it will conduct workshops with key government, semigovernment and private organizations to identify and prioritize the services that can be most enhanced by blockchain. It also will educate the public and private sectors about the technology's potential." "Following these workshops, Smart Dubai expects the public and private sectors to collaborate and start rolling out blockchain pilot projects this year. It also plans to build a shared platform-Blockchain as a Service-for Dubai government entities to use for implementing their projects." "The Department of Economic Development, a government agency, is usually the first stop for any company planning to do business in Dubai. Its role includes facilitating the setting up of businesses, issuance of commercial licenses, protecting the rights of businesses and consumers, and promoting enterprise and trade in Dubai.'' "The department, to start with, is working on shifting entire business registration and licensing services to blockchain."

First takeaway from all of this. Information is important, and the spread of information is vital to the transformation of the modern world. The spread of this information is valuable and will find a way to continue to spread even if governments and other bodies attempt to contain its spread.

When one thinks of the spread of information, one thought does not go initially to the Middle East, or to Dubai. One generally will think of the hubs of information technology like the United States or some other advanced nation.

Yet, if there is a chance for advantages to be gained, someone, somewhere is going to jump on the opportunity and move.

Mr. Lohade presents the fact that regulatory uncertainty is a problem in the development of blockchain, especially for the financial services industry. But, as we have seen historically, if there is opportunity, people will move to circumvent regulation or avoid regulation. Information continues to spread.

A second takeaway is that information works best and spreads best within networks. Here, we see Dubai building networks - not only internally between public sector and private sector interests, but also sees itself as the hub of worldwide trade, a position that can build networks throughout the world. Globalization rests upon the back of the spread of information. It always has…and it always will.

Takeaway number three, and this was stressed in the MIT conference, there is so much data out in the world, and more and more of it is being collected every day. Data are valuable. But, as we have seen, to optimize the value of this information, it needs to be collected, shared, and examined. There is information on customers, information on transactions, information on how information is used, information of the weather, information on almost anything you can think of.

There are almost unlimited and unknown uses for the data that exist.

In order for information to be used as fully as possible in networks that include more and more participants, one must build a system that is fully trustworthy and as secure as possible. Trust is the ultimate factor that must exist if people are to share information and use the information to its fullest. Information in the blockchain must be verifiable.

Furthermore, the information in the blockchain must be secure. The issue of cybersecurity is a vital one and must be fully dealt with in any effort to build a massive data source, accessible to the world.

Finally, note that very little has been said above related to banking and financial services. As I stated in my review of the MIT conference, the financial industry is trailing behind other areas in its use of information technology. This is interesting in the fact that no other industry is so information based as is the financial industry.

But, as we have seen, this does not restrict the spread of information. And, since Emirates NBD, the largest bank in Dubai, is an integral member of the blockchain effort there, it can be expected that finance will move forward, at least a little bit, given the government's effort to make blockchain technology ubiquitous in that part of the world.

In this respect, others are going to have to copy what Dubai is attempting in order to stay competitive in the world. As a consequence, globalization will continue to expand regardless of populist efforts for nations to remain "local."

