Nash Interest Strong Despite Latest Recruitment Delay

The Nash rush is still going strong, if data from the recent European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) meeting are anything to go by. But the perils of being in such a hot segment have been demonstrated by Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF), the latest company to have problems enrolling patients into a pivotal study.

Genfit said this morning that recruitment into the first stage of its Resolve-It study of elafibranor would be delayed by around four to six months, partly because of the increasing number of trials now being carried out in Nash. If patients are so hard to come by this raises questions about whether the Nash market is as big as forecast - particularly after the same problem hit Intercept's (NASDAQ:ICPT) Ocaliva a couple of months ago (Intercept strikes at the heart of the Nash problem, February 13, 2017).

Genfit's share price on the Euronext exchange was down as much as 2% this morning, with investors not convinced by the company's claim that the delay was mainly down to its "desire to ensure enrollment quality", including a balance of ethnicities.

Elafibranor now risks falling behind other Nash (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) candidates including Ocaliva, which is still expected to become the most valuable Nash therapy by 2022, according to EvaluatePharma. However, Intercept's project has seen its sellside consensus forecast fall in recent months.



Top Nash drugs in 2022 Project Company Mechanism Status 2022e Nash sales ($m) Ocaliva Intercept Pharmaceuticals Farnesoid X receptor (NYSEARCA:FXR) agonist Phase III 970 SHP626 Shire Apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) inhibitor Phase II 71 Selonsertib Gilead Sciences Apoptosis signal-regulating kinase-1 (ASK-1) inhibitor Phase III 62 Aramchol Galmed Pharmaceuticals Fatty acid bile acid conjugate Phase II 31 Source: EvaluatePharma

Moreover, there appear to be no fewer than 43 agents in phase II and III for Nash, according to EvaluatePharma. One way of setting an asset apart in such a crowded space could be by targeting a different mechanism of action - something that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and NGM Bio are attempting with their respective projects BMS-986036 and NGM282. The groups separately presented promising phase II data at late-breaker sessions at EASL on Saturday.

Regulating metabolism

The projects are both versions of human fibroblast growth factors (FGFs) designed to regulate metabolism: BMS-986036, licensed from Ambrx and also known as ARX618, is a pegylated analogue of FGF21, while NGM282 is an engineered variant of FGF19. They appear to be the only FGFs in development for Nash, according to EvaluatePharma.

Both trials met their primary endpoint of reduction in liver fat versus placebo. This was measured using MRI, avoiding the need for regular liver biopsies - something that might put patients off enrolling into other Nash studies. They also showed significant improvement in other biomarkers, including those measuring fibrosis and liver injury.

Presumably both of these assets will now need to prove their worth in larger phase III trials, but if successful they could find a niche within Nash - if bullish estimates about the scale of the disorder turn out to be correct.

Rivals looking at other novel mechanisms include Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), which presented early data at EASL with its acetyl-coA carboxylase (ACC) inhibitor GS-0976, acquired from Nimbus last year. The results came from just 10 patients in an open-label trial, so will need to be confirmed, but Gilead already has a phase II trial under way with a primary completion date of June 2017, according to Clinicaltrials.gov.

However, the delays with Genfit and Intercept's projects suggest that companies might end up battling for a piece of a smaller pie than expected - and given how crowded a space this has become there might not end up being much to go around.

Though the scale and Nash involvement of a player like Gilead might be one reason for smaller firms' difficulties in recruiting patients, if the market is not as big as some are forecasting then Gilead stands to lose more than most.