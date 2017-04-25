T-Mobile: Verizon Wishes They Had First Quarter Earnings Like T-Mobile

T-mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) reported mixed first quarter earnings on the 24th with a beat in EPS and a slight miss on revenue. TMUS reported an EPS of $0.38 (adj) beating analyst expectations of $0.35. Revenue was reported to be $9.6 billion dollars falling slightly short of analyst expectations of $9.62 billion dollars. TMUS also reported total net customer additions of 1.1 million customers versus analyst expectations of 1.2 million customers for this quarter. In my opinion, this quarter was still extremely strong even if revenue did fall below analyst expectations.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) shareholders wish they had the same earnings which TMUS reported. In my earlier article comparing VZ and TMUS, I mentioned how TMUS was a better buy. After comparing the first quarter earnings by both companies which were reported, my conviction remains that TMUS is simply the better company. If we look at the numbers TMUS comes out on top. TMUS is currently the industry leader in total number of customers added clocking in at 1.1 million for this quarter, The 16th consecutive quarter where they have added over a million customers. TMUS also posted that they had 798,000 postpaid net additions with themselves calculating that they captured around 250 percent of the growth for the industry. VZ did not even have postpaid customer additions, they had a net loss of over 307,000 postpaid customers. Total revenue for TMUS increased by 11 percent this quarter while VZ reported a 5.1 percent decline in quarterly revenue in their first quarter report. TMUS even raised yearly guidance, branded postpaid net additions increased from 2.4-3.4 million to 2.8-3.5 million for the yearly outlook of 2017. Them raising guidance is indicative that management is confident in their postpaid net additions for the year and that they will be able to continue to steal customers from VZ.

TMUS data by YCharts

Not only is TMUS stealing customers from VZ and other carriers, but they are retaining them as well. Churn (customer defections) was reported to be 1.18 percent vs analyst expectations of 1.27 percent. Their loyalty program and strong deals has driven down churn very well dropping the rate far below analyst expectations.

TMUS also recently spent 8 billion dollars in a low band spectrum auction capturing around 45 percent of the spectrum offered. They increased their overall spectrum coverage by around 39 percent. Now TMUS has around 3x as much low band spectrum per postpaid customer as VZ. This spectrum covers every single inch of the United States, it will help allow them to become even to be even more competitive against VZ and other carriers for customers. It also sets up a strong foundation for the upcoming 5G cycle upgrade which is expected.

There is also speculation about potential mergers in the industry. It has been over a year since carrier companies were allowed to talk about mergers because of the spectrum auction. Carriers were banned from talking to each other about mergers during the spectrum due to regulatory laws; the merger ban will be lifted on the 27th. TMUS has said that they are open to talks about potential mergers to help accelerate growth and provide a better experience to customers. With TMUS as the industry leader in growth, I imagine that they have leverage in any sort of merger deal if it happens.

I think that it is wise to load up on TMUS on any potential dips from the first quarter earnings which was due to the slight revenue miss. If you dig deeper beyond the revenue miss, you will see that TMUS probably has the best potential for growth in the industry. With their stock trading near all time highs, I expect some sort of pullback within the coming days. However, my long term view on TMUS remains unchanged, I think that they have an amazing potential for growth and first quarter results reflects this potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMUS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.