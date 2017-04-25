CSX: Don't Get Run Over

Recall that I first got behind CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) back in April of 2015 with a buy call as its rail network connects every major city in the eastern United States and connects to over 200 short-line railroads and more than 70 ports. Hard to believe it has been two years since that call, but there will always demand for its reach. The call has finally paid off with the stock now above $50. Unfortunately, I had recommended the stock at $32.92 and it went nowhere for a long while. In fact it dropped 30% from that mark, but now has rebounded nicely. Of course, performance still matters. The stock is up on expectations, but we need supportive data. I want to point out that I liked it as a long-term bet because it was improving efficiencies and delivering results at the time. To be clear, like any other equity the stock price will rise and fall, but the name has escaped bear territory, and is in a solid bull mode. That is a plus. There is hope for the economy with a changing of the guard in Washington that is pro-business. It is also important that you understand the company was somewhat unfairly tied to oil but the correlation with oil pricing seems to have weakened in the few quarters. In this column I want to follow up on my call to see if my buy rating still holds water. CSX just announced Q1 results so let us discuss.

It was a strong quarter for the company, which has translated to new positive momentum for the name. Of course, we have to examine expectations in the face of reality. That said, the company reported top and bottom lines that beat consensus estimates. Some may say the estimates were too conservative, but I disagree. In many circles this type of report is being considered as expected, but the Street and yours truly, disagree. Market sentiment is driven by expectations of the market makers. Both see better days ahead for the name. Of course, there is much more to these reports than the top and bottom line, but top line with revenue came in at $2.87 billion, which was up 9.5% year-over-year. The rise in revenues is a positive, considering we have seen many quarters of falling year-over-year revenues over the last few years. Further, CSX saw Q1 2017 net earnings of $362 million, up from the $356 million last year. This translates to $0.39 per share this quarter (up from $0.37 last year).

Of course we must examine the sales figures to have a better context for the headline numbers. There were some pockets of growth for the company. I will add that CSX was helped by a more favorable pricing environment versus last year. There also was a volume growth across most markets, and an extremely positive mix. While coal shipments remain a concern, there is hope however that the new administration in the U.S. will be more friendly to clean coal, but that remains to be seen. I was pleased that the company saw efficiency savings of $123 million, however expenses were up 13% thanks to a $173 million restructuring charge. Commenting on the quarter, Hunter Harrison, president and CEO stated:

"I am pleased to join the CSX team and working together we are going to make this company the best North American railroad, capable of consistently meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers and our shareholders. As the business environment continues to improve and we implement Precision Scheduled Railroading, CSX will realize these objectives while driving volume growth and achieving a new level of financial performance."

Looking forward, CSX is making adjustments throughout the company to improve asset utilization, achieve greater operations efficiency and reduce its cost structure. That is key. While this was a strong quarter there is much work to be done. For two years, the company has been struggling to get it together and deliver solid performance, but the company is most definitely on the upswing. There are ongoing concerns with the name such as low commodity prices which may impact volumes. It stands to reason that the more material CSX has to transport, the more it can effectively price. I will say that paradoxically, lower fuel prices have correlated with a lower share price for CSX, but the decline in fuel prices has been a tremendous catalyst for the company in terms of expenses. Couple that with the CSX of Tomorrow initiative, as well as the new Precision Railroading and the company has a recipe for a great year here in 2017. The cycle has just begun to ramp up, but until there is a rebound in commodity prices, expect more of the same sideways action. Don't get run over chasing the name higher. Let it come back before initiation a long-term position.

