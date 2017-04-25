Biogen Jumps On Q1 Results: Analysis

The launch of Spinraza was strong; on the conference call, analysts appeared unable to predict the degree of its commercial success.

Earnings were up 8-9% after adjustments to non-GAAP results, as were sales after adjusting for the spinoff of Bioverativ.

Introduction

One of the world's very first important biotechs, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), has reported a strong quarter that includes one month of results from Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) and $45 MM from a one-time payment to BIIB from Italy. Adjusting for both of these, revenues grew about 6% yoy. Of that, the Spinraza launch accounted for about 2% of the growth, meaning that like-to-like revenue growth was about 4% yoy. With Spinraza beginning its life cycle, that could make BIIB an exciting stock, if the rest of the company were growing and the pipeline were robust.

The article attempts to lay out a fair assessment of a number of strengths and weaknesses of BIIB, so that readers may gain a greater understanding of the company. I'm not long the stock, but individuals cannot own them all, and over time, I've noted before and continue to note that BIIB has consistently found ways to win. That's a good history for a stock that is trading well below the market P/E.

Review of GAAP, non-GAAP earnings

GAAP EPS were $3.46, brought down by $1.22 by an amortization charge related to the deal with and large cash payment to Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP). So, I'd be comfortable adjusting that up to $4.68 to think about these sorts of charges running off sooner rather than later. Beyond that, though, balance sheets are balance sheets, cash flows are cash flows, and earnings are defined using generally accepted accounting principles. BIIB is spending $300 MM to in-license a product candidate from BMS (NYSE:BMY) in Q2, potentially for two different CNS diseases. Isn't that really an operating expense just as much as the R&D money that BIIB will then spend to try to turn that possible earning asset into an earning asset? Sure, it is. So, I'll look at $4.68 and ask how much growth or lack of such BIIB has.

Let's start with the major asset, Spinraza. This may have had product revenues of about $40 MM in Q1, almost all from patients who had not previously been enrolled in studies. All but $1 MM of this was from the U.S. That's a stronger start than BIIB had guided for. In addition, BIIB has a current press release that's good for Spinraza's chances for greater coverage of later onset, or type 2, SMA; and for use in presymptomatic infants who are genetically identified as highly likely to manifest the life-threatening symptoms of SMA.

Spinraza always looked like a great idea to me, and now, it looks like a great product. Profit margins should be extraordinary except for the royalties to Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS), which when the drug has ramped up sound as though they will be around 15%.

Interestingly, in the conference call, BIIB, to some degree, dumped on Spinraza's long-term prospects by saying good things about the AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) candidate for gene therapy for SMA. BIIB has initiated a similar program of its own. BIIB also laid out the possibility for combined treatment with Spinraza plus gene therapy. It's interesting, and the science here is far from settled.

Analysts asked all sorts of questions to try to help them model where Spinraza is going commercially and how fast. Management was appropriately unhelpful. So, you and I can guess.

The entirety of the rest of the product line was pretty weak, though. Tysabri had a mild uptick in product revenues, putting aside the catch-up payment out of Italy. Interferons are on the decline, with profitability worsened by a new payment stream on Avonex out of BIIB to another company. Avonex is shrinking faster than Plegridy, the longer-acting version of Avonex, is growing. At $2.6 B in combined annualized revenues, with these products declining 3% yoy, my guess is that this product line is in significant and irreversible decline. How fast and to what terminal level is difficult to guess at, but these were cash cows, and the milk is drying up.

There is good and bad news on Tecfidera. The bad news is that sales were "only" $968 MM in the quarter, essentially unchanged from one year ago. Inventory destocking in the US hurt sales, and that's a bit of a red flag for me. That's because either BIIB was stuffing the channel previously, or wholesalers are seeing less structural demand for this key drug.

The good news on Tec is that, as I read the 10-K, royalty payments are going to cease soon, so its profitability will be substantially enhanced. With the recent twin wins on the patenting issues, Tec may have a full 11 years of big sales and high profits ahead. No mention of a once-daily version of Tec occurred; it may not be technically possible to create one.

Tysabri is doing well; however, management said that the launch of Ocrevus by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is likely to materially harm Tysabri's sales. I would note that it also may materially stop Zinbryta, a joint product of BIIB and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), from becoming an important product. It's very early days for Ocrevus, and in those times, it's still possible for a serious side effect to occur that was not seen in clinical trials. BIIB does, however, expect Ocrevus to harm BIIB more than it helps BIIB. As a reminder, BIIB receives roughly 20% royalties on U.S. sales of Ocrevus but only about 3% royalties on ex-U.S. sales.

More broadly, next-generation oral drugs such as ozanimod from Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) are expected to come to market relatively soon, along with an interesting and novel drug for secondary progressive MS from Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

I have to think that BIIB's MS franchise is likely to decline in inflation-adjusted terms and, possibly, in nominal terms.

There are two other growth drivers here. One is the royalty stream from Roche. I do not know if that has an ending date, or if it runs as long as the products run; these products are Rituxan, Gazyva, and Ocrevus. This is a great source of revenue as it's all pre-tax profit.

The other is the biosimilar program, such as Benepali. An alert analyst noted the increase in the cost of goods sold this quarter vs. Q1 2016. The answer was that the combination of higher sales from the biosimilar program hurt COGS, as these have notably lower margins; plus the payments now due on Avonex, which will hurt yoy comparisons in Q2 as well.

It looks as though the question for marketed products is whether the growing profit stream from Spinraza plus the improved profitability from Tecfidera will outweigh the harm Ocrevus does to BIIB along with the deterioration in margins, and probably sales, in the interferon franchise. If I had to guess, I would guess at slow net profit growth ahead, but looking out a few years, Tec sales just might decline, and at nearly $4 B annualized, that could be a big problem. In other words, Tec, interferons, and Tysabri are far more at risk than Spinraza can salvage.

With no net cash and marketable securities and only about $3.7 B in tangible equity, BIIB needs to be a strong earner to justify its roughly $63 B market cap.

It may be up to the pipeline to swing the difference.

Pipeline a high-risk proposition

The company is focusing a lot of firepower on Alzheimer's disease, or AD. Except for a Phase 3 study by Roche on Gazyva, the only compounds that BIIB has in Phase 3 are "adu," the antibody for amyloid reduction for AD and a BACE inhibitor. However, the Street has soured on the amyloid hypothesis due to the Lilly (NYSE:LLY) failure of an anti-amyloid antibody in a second Phase 3 study and the failure of a BACE inhibitor in Phase 3 more recently. Thus, I view these twin Phase 3 studies as extremely high risk, given that Phase 3 is supposed to follow proof of concept in Phase 2. BIIB argues that adu is superior to all other drugs going after amyloid, including the LLY antibody solanezumab. All eyes on adu!

I'm an empiricist and point to the limited Phase 1/2 program this drug underwent before being rushed into Phase 3 with several unanswered questions about brain swelling, other dosing issues, and so on.

Other AD candidates are being evaluated in the pipeline. One of the parts of BIIB's pipeline that irks me is that two drugs that had unimpressive Phase 2 studies continue under study. These are Tysabri for acute ischemic stroke and the anti-LINGO compound, opicinumab. The company also announced unimpressive results on a different Phase 2 drug, BIIB074, for a rare disease.

Summary - thoughts on BIIB's investment characteristics

As I write this, BIIB is at $290, up 4.6% on the day. Counting the BIVV value (2 shares of BIIB turned into 1 share of BIVV), the combined stocks have been in a mild uptrend lately.

Looking forward, on a sum-of-the-parts basis, if I look at Spinraza as averaging $2 B per year for 12 years, which is a wild guess, that would be $24 B in lifetime revenues. Subtracting royalties to IONS, SG&A, taxes, and costs of providing the drug to the uninsured might yield $12 B. Again, guessing that price increases on this very expensive drug may be hard to come by, some discounting for present value may be needed, so again, as a complete guess, maybe this one product is worth $10 B right now. But peak sales might be much higher and may run strong for longer.

Tecfidera is another wild card. I believe its profitability is rising, but I have to fear that it will fade as several newer drugs come in and others of Tec's class go generic.

Overall, when I go down the list of BIIB's several different earnings assets, I do not get to $63 B.

Given its non-diversified late-stage pipeline, my personal preference for non-dividend-paying biotechs has been first Celgene and then, Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) on dips.

While BIIB clearly has lots of ways to reward shareholders, overall, I see it with an aging product line with one hot, important new drug and a risky but high-potential pipeline. As has usually been the case, I'm more favorably inclined toward BIIB than not, but I'm not a mutual fund or ETF, so I'm not long the stock right now. BIIB is a biotech, is dependent on a flow of new products, pays no dividend, and may never pay one, so please be aware of risks if investing in this name.

