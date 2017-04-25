National Oilwell Varco's Turnaround Story Could Take A Tragic Turn

If revenue falls then EBITDA margins could get hit, and the turnaround story could take a tragic turn.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) reports quarterly earnings April 27th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.67 billion and EPS of -$0.21. The revenue estimate implies a 1% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

North America Will Be a Stalwart Again

Animal spirits are back in the oil patch and shale oil plays are drilling again. The U.S. rig count just hit a two year high, and is up over 25% since the end of Q4 2016. The increased drilling activity should bode well for National Oilwell's short cycle businesses.

Last quarter Completion, Production saw a double-digit increase in revenue, while Wellbore Technologies revenue was up 1%. Rig Aftermarket even saw a sequential increase for the first time in two years; drillers had been using spare parts from oil rigs instead of buying parts in the aftermarket. Q4 was illustrative of just how white hot North America land rigs had become.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) reported a 6% sequential increase in revenue from North America. Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) revenue from the region rose by double-digits. I expect National Oilwell's land drilling segments, and Rig Aftermarket to have another strong showing this quarter.

Rig Systems Could Be Disastrous

Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production make up 78% of the company's segment revenues (prior to eliminations). If revenue from these segments increase this quarter, and total revenue falls by 1% then that implies revenue growth from Rig Systems could be disastrous. Rig Systems revenue was down 9% last quarter; it has declined each quarter for the past two years.

The segment sells land rigs, offshore drilling equipment and components. Capex is not expected to return to the offshore market until oil prices remain above $60 for a protracted period; offshore drilling might not be economical at current oil prices. If that is the case then Rig Systems could stymie the company for the rest of 2017.

Impact on EBITDA Margins

In my opinion, management make some major missteps by repurchasing shares in 2015 when it should have been squirreling away capital that capital. In Q2 2016 the company had to cut the dividend to stem cash burn. Management has since slashed costs and done a yeoman's job of steering the company through the downturn. Q4 2016 EBITDA margin rebounded to 6% from 4% in Q3. National Oilwell's EBITDA is highly sensitive to revenue growth; every incremental dollar in revenue is brought on at an EBITDA margin of over 70%. That type of operating leverage is tremendous.

The opposite could also be true. If revenue falls then EBITDA margins could be hit hard. If Q1 revenue falls as expected then National Oilwell's turnaround story could take a negative twist.

Takeaway

Offshore could upend NOV this quarter. I rate the stock a hold until we receive further guidance from management.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NOV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.