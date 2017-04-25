Singapore Riding The Crest Of A Trading Wave

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment.

The national accounts can be summarized in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is located and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.



The chart shows that private credit creation is growing, but the growth rate has flattened off over the last few years after a parabolic rise from 2009 to 2013.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The chart indicates that the stock market is trending upwards and looking to make a fourth attempt to meet and exceed the all-time high set in 2008 at the peak of the GFC boom-bust.

The chart below shows GDP.



The chart shows that GDP has risen very strongly from 2002 until 2013. GDP now looks to be rolling over declining. Not good.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply.

The chart shows that the money supply has been steadily increasing with the expanding economy. A bullish chart. As soon as one sees an expanding money supply, one thinks, what about inflation? Especially when one sees GDP in decline.

The chart below shows inflation. Inflation is trending upwards but is still very low.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions and for that you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population.



The chart shows that the population has been steadily expanding in a healthy shallow parabolic curve upwards. This means more people to make, buy and sell things too.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals a steady growth in the number of employed persons making things and with pay packets to spend to buy them with.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons, and this is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is steady at a relatively low 2%. 2% is a level that occurs when people are moving between jobs, and there is virtually no unemployed. An enviable position for any land to be in, if the official numbers can be believed.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows.

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 129.7% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP % 62.1% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME % 151%

(Sources: World Bank and Trading Economics)

Private debt has grave implications for aggregate demand if there is too much of it. The problem is that as some stage, generally considered to be 150% of one's income; the debt servicing costs become a drag on general consumption. A phenomenon that Economist Professor Michael Hudson has coined "debt deflation." A situation where debt service payments reduce income purchasing power for real goods and services and the real economy declines. This may explain the rollover in GDP.

The price of accommodation is falling from a high nouveau as the chart below shows. House prices have risen by a multiple of 14 since 1976.

Most people in Singapore own their home as the chart below shows.



This is one of the highest home ownership levels in the world. Despite the high home prices the government has programs to help people achieve home ownership, and this high level of home ownership goes some way to explain the high private debt levels. A high private debt level is normally associated with high home ownership levels and the mortgage that goes with it. A population loaded with debt and afraid to lose its job is a docile population not likely to strike or make trouble.

The bottom line is the private sector is growing but appears to be decelerating and going into decline.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports and also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows current account is both positive and trending upwards.

Important for external sector results is the currency exchange rate, and this is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the currency has been trading is a steady range between 120 to 140 for the last ten years. At present, there is a trend to strength, and historically the currency has been getting stronger since 1988.

Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. A steady exchange rate is important for overseas investors as one does not want to suffer losses through a sudden exchange rate rise or fall. Singapore looks to be steady in its trading range, and more than likely will start a "saw tooth" move back to the lower end of its trading range over the next years.

As an exporting land, Singapore has an incentive for a lower exchange rate to make its goods cheaper for international buyers. A government does this by suppressing domestic demand for imports via taxation and encouraging high private debt levels with home ownership schemes for very expensive houses.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows the government is adding to the private sector and that the net add is in a declining trend measured from 1995. The government is now running a surplus and draining money out of the private sector and destroying financial assets and helping the economy to decline. They may also explain the rollover in GDP.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are relatively moderate, and sometimes the government declares tax holidays in some years which are very popular.

As a net exporter (unstated) economic policy is to promote international competitiveness with low taxes for export companies and high labor taxes to suppress internal demand for imports. This policy mode tends to stop the exchange rising but also stops the standard of living and well-being rising as well. Such a policy setting benefits business owners at the expense of the rest of the population.

The relatively high social security rates in Singapore function as a tax. They make the official tax rates look low at 22% for personal income tax and 17% for companies. Social Security payments are income that cannot be spent now, they are a 37% reduction of aggregate demand and help to suppress the demand for imports and keep the exchange rate down to facilitate international trade.

Singapore is a currency sovereign and does not need to tax or borrow money from the private sector to fund itself as it is the source of the money. Draining the private sector of taxes, or borrowing from it is akin to putting seawater back into the sea. Public taxation policy is locked into a now obsolete gold standard mentality that has not applied internationally since 1971.

Singapore prides itself on funneling public money into its sovereign wealth fund which on the surface sounds good. The fundamental problem is that a currency sovereign does not need income as it is the source of the currency unit, it creates money when it spends by marking up the recipient's bank account for goods and services rendered. The value of the currency unit that it spends is backed by the economy. Further, the income flows from dividends and capital gains earned by the sovereign wealth fund flow to the government, who does not need the money as it is the source of the money, and are lost to the private sector. It comes back to the analogy of putting seawater back into the sea. The sovereign wealth fund is really a financial black hole as far as the private sector is concerned.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 0.7% 19.8% -1.3% 19.2%

(Source: Trading Economic and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is the second best scorecard on the planet regarding overall flows. One can see though that private sector credit creation is weak and that the government sector is a drain. The external sector alone supports the private sector. The government is a bigger drain on the economy than it appears in the official figures because the earnings from the sovereign wealth fund are not included as losses to the private sector when in fact they are.

One can see from the table that every year nearly 20% of GDP, in additional income, flows into the private sector and increases the value of all financial assets located there. This includes the stock market. This is one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present and is a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector.

Investment access to Singapore when one is not there is limited to one ETF.

(NYSEARCA:EWS) iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

The next country on the list is Switzerland.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.