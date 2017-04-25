Top 3 Reasons Not To Short AMD

The company expects to post its Q1 2017 earnings within a week's time (May 1, 2017, at 2 PM).

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) appears to be a short target for many reasons (e.g. overvalued). The following section of this article outlines why AMD is still not a short play yet.

Reason 1: Sentiment

Institutional ownership has gone up from 50% to 77% within a few months, which is a good sign. Institutions such as pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, commercial banks, and asset management firms generally purchase large blocks of a company's outstanding shares. This is significant because institutions tend to be more knowledgeable than the average investor. Institutional portfolio managers often meet personally with a company's top executives, and in many cases, the research they conduct is further supported by equity analysts - known as "buy side" analysts - who evaluate prospective companies and industries in great depth before making specific investment recommendations.

Source: GuruFocus

Reason 2: Growth

In Q4 2016 earnings, AMD's CEO stated that as they enter 2017, they are well positioned and on track to deliver their strongest set of high-performance computing and graphics products in more than a decade. The total market size of gaming, datacenter, and immersive platforms is $53 billion.

Source: AMD Q4 2016 Earnings Report

For the full year 2016, AMD generated $4.2 billion in revenue, a 7% increase from the previous year. According to Estimize, Wall Street expects AMD to post $4.7 billion in revenue for its full year 2017, which is an approximate increase of 12% compared to 2016.

Reason 3: High Short Interest

As of March 31, 2017, there were about 111 million shares sold short. As we can see from the below chart, the short interest percentage is about 14%. If AMD releases any positive news, short covering would push the share price higher.

Source: GuruFocus

Conclusion

Based on the price-to-book ratio of 30, AMD stock is likely overvalued. AMD is currently trading at 30 times what its assets could be sold for. According to stern.nyu.edu, the average P/B ratio in the semiconductor industry is about 3, making AMD's P/B a staggering difference. In comparison, AMD's competitor Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) trades at a P/B ratio of 2.62.

While AMD is not a short play yet, its stock has risen by 333% within a year ($3 - $13), making it appear as one.

