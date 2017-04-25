Fear And Greed Explorations: Continued Consolidation

I think probability favors consolidation between the 120.5 and 123.18 range, but I remain bullish overall as long as the GLD is above 120.

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current gold trend and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

"All through time, people have basically acted and reacted the same way in the market as a result of: greed, fear, ignorance, and hope. That is why the numerical formations and patterns recur on a constant basis." - Legendary speculator Jesse Livermore

Opening Thoughts

Last week I stated that the GLD (NYSEARCA: GLD) had formed a short-term top and was likely going to pullback and consolidate, which turned out to be correct. This was not the common view because analysts were looking towards the French election and the beating of war drums to power gold higher. I stated why I thought these narratives would fail to lead to appreciation over the week, which you can view here. I bring up the past week's action because I think too many novice gold speculators go wrong by thinking about events like the French election in a orthodox manner. You should always be highly critical of a narrative/theme/event being able to push gold higher or else you will get far too many false positive buy signals. Essentially, novice speculators get into a pattern where they become a hammer and everything to them is a nail. Being more critical involves moving beyond the sort of simplistic reasoning that is often advanced by the talking heads. A way to move beyond simplistic reasoning is by imagining how other market participants are viewing a given factor, and by trying to determine to what extent the market has already accounted for that factor.

It's always nice to have an idea on how particular factors are likely to affect gold over the short-term, but you will die poor if you think that you have the ability to consistently predict how a given phenomenon will impact the gold market. A good short-term speculator does not bet on his theories because it's impossible to be right consistently given the complexity of markets and due to how markets fundamentally work over the short-term . The idea that a good short-term speculator is someone who can predict the short-term is wrong. A good short term speculator is simply someone who has the ability to determine situations where probability favors appreciation, and only proceeds to act if they are receiving a good reward to risk ratio.

Below I have provided a chart and a summarization of what I said in my last 4 articles. I think this helps to illustrate how an understanding of narratives, the COT report, and technicals can be of value. These three factors can give you an idea on what the prevailing sentiment is like and where it is likely to go. Sentiment is key because, as Benjamin Graham would say, the market is a ballot-box over the short-run and a scale over the long-run.

I stated that the GLD was at a critical inflection point and that you should wait for a clear break. I once again stated that the GLD was at a critical inflection point and that you should wait for a clear break. I stated that a massive cup and handle has been completed, which is extremely bullish, but I said to wait for the break out. I bought the SLV (NYSEARCA: SLV) @ 17.07 the morning that the GLD gapped up. I stated that probability favors a short-term pullback and consolidation. I sold my SLV position @ 17.50. The SLV is currently below 17.

(A look at volatility in the GLD over the past year. (Standard deviation on top and the ATR on bottom))

(A look at the correlation between the GLD and the SLV over the past year. (Red = 10 day correlation, Blue = 20 day correlation, and Green = 60 day correlation) - (essentially you have half a month's correlation, a 1 month correlation, and a 3 month correlation.))

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding 5 years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past 5 years and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past 5 years.

The prior reading had commercial producers/users in the 31st percentile and speculators in the 65th percentile. The current reading has commercial producers/users in the 30th percentile and speculators in the 68th percentile. These are middle of the road readings, so they are not highly useful. Essentially, both commercial producers/users and speculators are saying that gold is neither particularly cheap nor expensive.

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis

(The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - Tenkan-sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou span = grey)

Overall, all three factors that I look for when determining if prices are likely to appreciate are currently in place. The trend is bullish with the price above the Kumo. The Kumo is the green cloud area on the chart shown above. Furthermore, the Tenkan-sen, the fast-moving average, is above the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average. Also, the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, is confirming the trend with it currently being above the price of 26 periods past.

Support/Resistance

Next level of major resistance - 123.18

Major support - 114.89

Minor support - 116.45

Moving Averages

((The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - moving averages: red = 5 days, orange = 9 days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days)

The chart depicts the bulls in control with the current price being above 5 of the 7 critical moving averages. The price is currently only below the 5 and 9 day moving averages. The moving averages analysis is used as a check on my Ichimoku analysis because it provides further context and I sometimes find contradictions. Both forms of technical analysis suggest that we are still in an uptrend. However, the short-term moving averages and the fact the price has slipped below the Tenken-sen suggests that the GLD is not outright bullish and is thus likely to consolidate. We have hard support at 120 and hard resistance at 123.18. I think the GLD likely builds out this range before it moves higher.

5-day moving average support: 122.06

9-day moving average support: 122.04

13-day moving average support: 121.24

20-day moving average support: 120.51

50-day moving average support: 118.59

125-day moving average support: 116.22

200-day moving average resistance: 119.85

MACD & RSI Provided for Further Context

MACD: Both the base line and the signal line are above zero, but the signal line has converged with the base line which suggests a bearish crossover is imminent. Bearish crossovers that take place when both lines are above zero suggests a pullback in the uptrend, not a full-scale reversal.

RSI: Is currently at 59.33. This is a high reading but implies that the GLD is not overbought. The GLD looks to be cooling down after posting a very overbought reading of 73 last week. The RSI has only been higher than that level once over the past 12 months.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the GLD is consolidating after a short-term pullback in an uptrend. I will be watching the US Dollar Index very closely this week. The US Dollar index is below the all-important 100 level and is currently sitting at 99.123. Monday was a strong day for equities, the results out of France were "market friendly", and Trump is talking about fiscal policy. A risk on week is in the cards. Good luck.

