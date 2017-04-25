Accounting Adjustment Make Alphabet's Valuation Below Market, And Too Pessimistic

GOOGL P/E is actually 18x, not corporate average 20x, and with projected UAFRS-adjusted EPS growth to be above corporate averages, it appears undervalued.

After making the appropriate UAFRS adjustments, GOOGL Adjusted EPS for 2016 was $36.77, not $27.88, and adjusted EPS is likely to be stronger than forecasted EPS for Q1.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is expected to release Q1 2017 as-reported earnings of $7.37 per share on 4/27, representing 23% growth from $6.02 levels during the same period last year. Additionally, full-year EPS expectations are as optimistic, and are for 20% growth year-over-year, from $27.88 in 2016 to $33.41.

This would represent a continuation of growth seen in 2016, when EPS rose from $23.58, or an 18% growth rate over 2015 levels. That said, the firm has not seen related stock price gains, and since the beginning of 2016 GOOGL shares are only up 10%, compared to NASDAQ returns of 17% and S&P 500 returns of 15%. Concerns about valuations and the sustainability of growth have driven underperformance.

However, after making appropriate adjustments under Uniform Accounting Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), it is apparent that profitability is has actually been much stronger than as-reported metrics suggest, and still growing materially, which likely warrants a premium to current valuations.

Under UAFRS, Adjusted EPS (EPS') is expected to grow by 3% in Q1, to $8.84, and by 8% in the full year 2017, from $36.77 to $39.88, which is 20% greater than projected as-reported EPS. Moreover, this is following strong growth in 2016, when EPS' grew 18%, and strong profitability in 2015, with EPS' at $31.05.

After making the appropriate adjustments, it is apparent GOOGL has materially greater EPS' than investors may realize, and growth to support greater multiples, and this likely warrants further upside from current levels. To see a breakdown of the adjustments to as-reported accounting to get to UAFRS accounting, please see the table at the end of the article.

The quarterly results show a similar trend, with continued strength in EPS' that is not expected to change soon. As a result of greater-than-reported profitability, valuations are cheaper than corporate averages, and given that the firm is expected to continue growing EPS' steadily, further upside for GOOGL is likely justified.

UAFRS, Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards, call for removal of distortions from issues like the treatment of stock option expenses and R&D. Once removed, it is apparent that while EPS' growth will be slightly weaker than traditional EPS suggests, this is because EPS' is already significantly greater.

UAFRS vs. As-Reported EPS

Investors make major decisions about which companies to own based on quarterly company earnings, the most common metric mentioned in traditional corporate investment analysis.

However, more often than not, the earnings that companies report in any given quarter can swing wildly and lead investors to completely wrong conclusions, because GAAP and IFRS rules force management to report results in ways that are not representative of the real operating performance of the business.

While there is a case to be made that some management teams can use "creative accounting" to adjust numbers, the research would show that more often than not, the real problem is with the accounting rules themselves, not management's use of them.

Impact of Adjustments from GAAP to UAFRS

There are several adjustments required to make earnings representative of a firm's true cash flows. For GOOGL, the most material are related to R&D and stock option expenses.

GAAP and to a lesser extent IFRS (which allows for capitalization of a portion of R&D expense) treat R&D investments as expenses, when in actuality these are investments in a company's future operations. They may be good investments or bad investments, but hard to think of R&D as cost of goods sold.

In the case of R&D expense, this is often a multi-year investment in a firm's future offerings. Expensing R&D violates the basic matching rule of accounting, that expenses should be recognized in the period the related revenue is recognized. Expensing R&D can also dramatically increase earnings volatility, as the timing of R&D related to multi-year projects can create lumpy earnings volatility, distorting understanding of a company's real profitability.

Meanwhile, stock option expenses are treated as an operating expense to the company in accounting statements, when it is actually a way for the company to give employees an ownership stake in the company, it is a financing decision if you will. As such, this non-cash expense should be treated as dilution to equity holders and another claim against the Enterprise Value of the firm, as opposed to it being treated as an annual expense. This is especially true as, unless the company uses cash to buy shares (to suppress dilution for equity holders from the option grants being exercised), there is no cash impact on the company.

UAFRS-reporting adjusts for these traditional accounting distortions by treating all R&D as an investing cash flow and rebucketing stock option expenses into the enterprise value of the firm. These simple reclassifications remove a tremendous amount of accounting noise related to investment activities and improves investors understanding of the operating earnings of a business.

Below, we have included in tabular form, all of the adjustments required to get from Net Income to UAFRS Adjusted Earnings:

Stronger than reported, growing EPS' warrants a premium to current valuations

Not only are earnings greater than as-reported EPS suggests, but after making these adjustments, it becomes apparent that GOOGL is not trading at market average 20x levels right now. In reality, the firm is trading at an 18x UAFRS-adjusted P/E, which is below average. Considering analysts forecasts call for nearly 12% annualized UAFRS-EPS growth over the next several years, the company should be trading at a premium to the market, not a discount.

By using Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), investors see a cleaner picture that distorted GAAP and IFRS metrics cannot show. By standardizing financial reporting consistently across time and across companies, corporate performance and valuation metrics improve dramatically. Comparability of a company's earnings over time, trends in corporate profitability and comparability in earnings power and earnings growth across close competitors and different sectors becomes far more relevant and reliable.

To find out more about Alphabet Inc. and how their performance and market expectations compare to peers, click here to access the open beta of the Valens Research database.

Our Chief Investment Strategist, Joel Litman, chairs the Valens Equities and Credit Research Committees, which are responsible for this article. Professor Litman is a recognized global expert in advanced financial statement analysis, corporate performance, and valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.