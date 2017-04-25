What You Should Know About Tencent

Following my earlier article Tencent Is An Underestimated Growth Giant, a few questions have been raised and I have found some of them to represent the typical concern of U.S. investors. I would like to address all those in this article and reiterate my long recommendation for Tencent ( OTCPK:TCEHY)

Overview of Tencent - 5 must-knows:

1. Tencent is unarguably one of the top 2 technology companies in China (the other one is Alibaba). Alternatively, "BAT" represents the top 3 in China: Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent (the order does not matter here)

2. Tencent owns a dominant social platform in China - WeChat, Moments, Mobile QQ, QQ and Q-Zone, world 3 rd MAU, 90%+ penetration, user stickiness 3x of Facebook (as measured by daily average time spent). Its success is not a coincidence but because Tencent has 18 years expertise in instant messengers (initial launch of PC based QQ was in 1999). Tencent essentially turned its messenger assets into the foundation of its diverse eco-system. In contrast many of their peers such as ICQ, MSN do not exist anymore

3. Tencent is the world No.1 leader in games and it owns 100% of Riot Games and 84.3% of Supercell. China is experiencing explosive growth in Mobile games, e-Sports and live streaming

4. Tencent has a lot of stories of victory. For example, In 2014 Chinese New Year Tencent had a well-known terrific campaign against Alipay that its red packets stole significant market shares from Alipay overnight.

5. Tencent founder Pony Ma is relatively down-to-earth, not as vocal as Jack Ma (founder of BABA). This might be part of the reason that BABA is more widely recognized in US. However, I wanted to point out that Pony Ma did great in attracting, developing and using talents. A couple of pieces of evidence support my opinion:

Most of his founding team members are still at Tencent, serving with titles as CxO (except Qing Li, who is currently an angel investor).

Martin Lau, President of Tencent, MD, who used to work at McKinsey and Goldman, was hired by Pony after the IPO of Tencent. Pony spent a whole year assessing Martin Lau before appointing him as President, and subsequently delegated him to lead significant transformation for Tencent. Over this period, Tencent shares price rose from HKD 6 to HKD 200.

Tencent's hiring bar is extremely high. Its M&A team and strategy team are considered the very top exit places for bankers and consultants.

Tencent's investment in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

A quick recap on this event: according to Tesla's SEC filings, Tencent purchased 8.1675 million Tesla shares (accounting for 5% of Telsa shares) with $1.778 billion through its subsidiary on Mar. 17 2017. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO mentioned in his Twitter that "Glad to have Tencent as an investor and advisor to Tesla."

Source: company filings

Although this is the first high-profile entry that Tencent made into the Auto industry, Tencent has been investing in new energy vehicles for a while. According to the announcement of Hexie Auto, Tencent had attempted an investment Joint Venture that is focused on Internet Intelligent Auto investment platform with 30% shares.

On Mar. 1 2016, Tencent and Foxconn co-invested in Future Mobility, which was formed in Hongkong. According to the plan of Future Mobility, the phase 1 target is to produce 150,000 autonomous automobiles, which I think is extremely aggressive. Comparing with Tencent's previous efforts in this area, investing in Telsa might prove to be a realistic and short-cut move.

From Tesla's perspective, China is undoubtedly an attractive market. However, through comparing the consumer economics of Tesla Model 3 and domestic product such as BYD EV300, you will find the competition a bit tougher. Tesla Model 3, as an imported car, the end user price is about Rmb350,000. In contrast, EV300, although its pricing is similar to Tesla, is Rmb250,000, but the end user price is as low as Rmb160,000 because of lower tax, subsidy by China government. To buy Tesla Model 3, end users will have to effectively pay 2.3x of BYD EV300, although both are originally priced at the same level. Admittedly some customers may still prefer Model 3 given Tesla's brand. However, profit maximization will required Tesla to be thoughtful about this. A bold idea might be a new joint venture of Tesla and Future Mobility.

Tencent's equity investments

First of all, I wanted to point out that, in recent years Tencent has been through a transformation from a very much product-focused company to investment focused since Martin Lau came on board. Therefore, in the past three years Tencent M&A team did a great amount of investments, which is indeed unparalleled among all Venture Capitals. Below is the sector breakdown of Tencent investments. Yes, Tencent is everywhere.

Source: 36kr

Tenent's investment strategy is to buy a small stake, allowing the invested companies continue their businesses as they want and choosing to be a strategic partner to help them growth. It had numerous great investments in a variety of category leaders in China, which I am not going to detail because those companies do not look familiar to US investors. However below is Tencent's US investments which are all very successful.

Tesla: $1.8 billion investment, 5% of Tesla shares

Snapchat: $80 million, Series B

Lyft: $680 million, Series E

Riot： $0.6 billion, 100% own by Tencent

SuperCell: $8.6 billion

WeChat differentiation from other message apps

People who have never used WeChat might find it a bit hard to understand what is special about WeChat comparing with other popular messengers in U.S. tI hope the following charts can be helpful. WeChat MAU is 889 million, right after Facebook and Whatsapp. Please note the comparison here is that Facebook and Whatsapp have users worldwide while Tencent's users that are mostly concentrated in China. Tencent owns both WeChat (the mobile native application) and mobile QQ (mobile version of the classical QQ) and each of them target different demographics. Mobile QQ is an entertainment-centered messenger that attracts the younger generation. WeChat is a widely recognized and relatively professional app that appeals to a variety of entities including enterprises, schools, banks, celebrities, and the general public. It goes beyond communication, and it is a super tool that offers a variety of life service and produces enormous content each and every day.

Monthly Active Users of Mobile Messengers, Source: Statista

WeChat's life service is expanding to every angle of our life. The following chart shows the top 10 activities used by WeChat users. WeChat is a powerful payment tool that supports P2P payment, mobile payments (both online and offline) and bill payments. WeChat is not an early mover in payments, and it does not possess an established e-commerce business. It had been thought impossible to compete with AliPay. However, the famous "red packet" campaign in 2014 stole 8 million users overnight and, more importantly, Tencent did not incur any marketing expense in this campaign. Till 2016, WePay has 600 million payments users and accounts for 38.3% market share in China, which tripled within one year and significantly closed the gap with AliPay. This is not the only success, but it is a vivid story that can showcase how brilliant Tencent is. In addition, WeChat reading penetrated 35.8% of WeChat users and WeChat sports users account for 1/4 of WeChat users.

Source: Statista

Because of the comprehensive life service WeChat provides, the user stickiness and user engagement of WeChat are unparalleled. The following chart shows the average amount of time spent on WeChat per day. Over half of its users spent more than one hour on WeChat every day. In contrast, the average amount of time spent on Facebook is ~ 22 minutes.

Source: Statista

In terms of frequency, I personally was shocked by the fact that 36% of WeChat users open it over 36 times on a daily basis. Of course we should think about the pros and cons together. However, the user stickiness and user engagement are indeed exceptionally strong.

Source: 2016 WeChat user report

Investment Risks:

There might be a lot to worry about Tencent. However I wanted to assure investors that the following might not be necessarily concerned.

Execution: Tencent has a great management team. Execution issues are possible, but unlikely.

So far I did not see any issue related to financial disclosure.

Different from what I mentioned above, below is what I am personally concerned about if investing in Tencent:

Social implication of games: Tecent's gaming business is its cash cow. However the gaming business is always a bit controversial as it absorbs a lot of time spending from kids and other loyal players.

Social pressure of WeChat: WeChat is so popular that some social norms have been formed. Some loyal users feel a bit frustrated when facing this kind of social pressure of WeChat.

In a nutshell, Tencent did an awesome job in uncovering human's needs in terms of entertainment and social life. However, its monetization is not without any costs.

