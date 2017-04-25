Metso Corporation's (MXTOF) CEO Matti Kahkonen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Metso Corporation (OTC:MXTOF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2017 6:00 AM ET

Executives

Juha Rouhiainen - IR

Matti Kahkonen - President and CEO

Eeva Sipila - CFO

Analysts

Jonathan Hanks - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Wilson - JPMorgan

Max Yates - Credit Suisse

Manu Rimpela - Nordea

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Ben Maslen - Morgan Stanley

Michael Kaloghiros - Bank of America

Lars Brorson - Barclays

Juha Rouhiainen

Good afternoon or good morning ladies and gentlemen. I'm Juha from Metso's Investor Relations and I want to welcome you all to this conference call where we discuss our First Quarter 2017 Results. The presentation will be first presented by our President and CEO, Matti Kahkonen; and CFO, Eeva Sipila, after which we will have time to take your questions.

With these remarks, we'll be ready to start and I'll hand over to Matti. Go ahead please.

Matti Kahkonen

Thank you, Juha. And welcome behalf of me as well, pleasure to have you here and as normal let's start from the safety topic which is priority for me it's all the time, not only from our won point of you but also from customer's point of view, we see this as a license to operate and there are times in a way and development is more fast and better and times when we are a bit flat, but we continue to work on this. This topic to make that the real the deep culture in the company and to get even better levels.

But that's something which is there all the time and want to start from that. But okay, let's go to the first quarter 2017, we had a good quarter but very much according to the expectations, so that what we saw and we will come back to those comments that we did in early February when describing the early part of this year. So all those topics and issues went very much according to their expectations. And from that point of view Q1 was sort of business as usual without any surprises.

And it was a good quarter, but even more important it is that it created a good platform to go forward and I see and feel that one phase of Metso has now just about ending, a new one is starting, so from sort of - from restructuring phase into the profitable growth mode and phase and it's not only about the market what I'm talking about, it's also about our own internal activities and where we are and this goes hand in hand very nicely.

But I said that the overall the market activity improved, we indicated that happened and we'll come back to that a bit later. Orders exceeded sales, which is I said a good starting point when building up the rest of the year and also of course when going later on to the 2018. Profitability improving going to the right direction, there were some mix issues or some raw material issues which had a small impact to the profitability, but overall if you look at the Q1 profitability, so it was most probably the better than for many years in a way that so to start for the year or so was a good one.

And they're based on this, therefore we also upgraded our outlook overall and we'll come back to that later on. But we're looking at order; of course the 11% growth as such is good, positive book to bill. But even more the way how did it come in a way that we didn't have any big or large orders in a way, even in the flow control it was mostly day to day services type of things. And so the mix of the orders received was positive, and I was pleased about that particular piece about that and services orders grew 15%.

Mining exactly 15 of flow - roughly 12% and aggregate 8% and you remember one comment we made about aggregate services in the fourth quarter, it was not yet growing, but as expected that's a little late cycle going back to the capital and it started to come in line in closer expectation of first quarter overall. So very pleased about that and pipeline overall looks fairly good and obviously that reflected also into the outlook what we upgraded to a certain extent.

Sales growth turned to the positive, very much according to our expectation, sometimes a bit difficult to say how is the timing of the bigger project, but there are always some of that and most of the growth came in capital and projects side than services of flow side. So that had a little bit of mix impact to the profitability overall and this profitability 10.2 percentage points as said that if you go back, you need to go back many years before we will see that level of double-digit first quarter profitability.

And one issue I want to address that was this raw material price increases had a roughly about 1 percentage point impact to the profitability and while we have been increasing our prices, typically it takes some time before the price increases start to have a bigger impact and this we have seen in recent years many times that there is a certain time lag between the raw material price increases and our own price increases and hope that and trust that some of the raw material price increase is going to stabilize and at the same time to our own price increases will start to kick in so that would be good for the profitability for the quarters to come.

Then when looking at the short-them outlook for 2017 based on those topics what I mentioned, we upgrade it at the mining services obviously. We indicated this already after the - in early February that we saw improvement already last year third quarter, fourth quarter it started from the big mining countries and continued to early part of this year, ended up to be 15% order intake growth and the market can be described to be good or instead of satisfactory.

On the equipment side, we wanted to keep that still weak; with the same comments what we did concerning the flow control in February that we will come back to these issues after the second quarter. There are activities and there are let's say not in a big project without still. There are couple of those bigger projects that have been per year and one of those bigger ones roughly let's say 100 million, we are quite advanced and might be that it is something that we will see to be booked in the second quarter, but sometimes it's a bit difficult to estimate the timing, it looks good.

So that part of the mining equipment business is about the same as earlier. Yes there are more discussions and sort of a smaller project pipeline is somewhat stronger, but we didn't yet want to change these from the week. We are a bit cautions from that point of view as we did with the flow control and promise to come back from this topic after the second quarter that do we have enough evidence and facts based on that that we could change that also from weak to the satisfactory.

Aggregate side no changes, I said that the service is also came aligned with the our expectations so that grew at 8% and the pipeline looks good in a way that I expect the aggregate business will be a good year for our aggregate business 2017. On the flow control side, as you remember the last year it was sort of a twofold, the first half was good and the second half was not that good and it went quite low levels. It started to improve in December, it continued into January and then we commented that let's have a look on the first whole - whole first quarter and to see how that goes and the same continued all the way down in the first quarter and from that point of view.

Both ensure we see some equipment, we upgraded our outlook from satisfactory to good, particularly in the service side, the growth was good and continues to be good. Equipping the project as I said that we didn't book any large orders not in the flow control either in the first quarter, but the pipeline for the second quarter looks good and promising in a way and more probably we are going to book more bigger project, a bigger project in flow control obviously there are not tens of millions, there are more like a three, four, five million. Some a little bit bigger ones but the pipeline for equipment for flow control looks good for the second quarter.

As always in a way in the flow control business that we see related to the third and fourth quarter, at this point of the time in a year it's always a little bit unclear in a way but that's not untypical it's a normal situation. But there were good reasons that why did we upgrade both the equipment and services to be good. So that gives us confidence also that how the things seem to be looking right now for the rest of the year. And before Eeva will go into the numbers, we just wanted to highlight some of the topics in a quarter.

Our digital program proceeded as you know we started to put more effort on this topic mid of the last year even though we have been working on these topics for many, many years and those programs are proceeding well. And we will elaborate and address and talk about those more in the coming capital market days in early June.

The other big event in the first quarter was CONEXPO in mid-March. We launched quite a few new products in a way so it's very successful show, very successful, and good feedback from our customers and also customers we're confirming to good sentiment in our aggregate, obviously, it was quite a few North American customers, it was in Las Vegas in US, but confirming what we see in the numbers and that made us feel more confident also for the whole year.

And I said that those are some of the innovation technologies we launched and our slogan next is now, which actually fits to the whole Metso right now quite well, that is what I said that I see that one phase is over and the second phase is starting and we could say the next is, next is now. Then we invested into the screening media manufacturing capacity obviously because of the demand so that we have been doing this sort of a capacity increases and that we did in the particular and this is now for the services obviously.

And the growth, we continue many initiatives, but to try and expand particularly in flow control and also partly in the aggregate side that continued well. And I would say that partly the growth numbers orders received numbers are because of the market, but as much they are because of our own initiatives and so we have a good set of initiatives and actions in our management agenda to go forward and I trust that they will pay off quite nicely in the quarters to come. But okay, this was in nutshell the Q1 and I said very pleased about the overall, always things to be improved and we will improve, but very much as we expect.

Okay, Eeva please.

Eeva Sipila

Thank you, Matti, good morning, good afternoon to everyone on my behalf as well. The improved activity and order intake is visible in both of our segments with minerals showing 560 million of order intake for the quarter implying 1.14 book to bill ratio. And flow control was at 173 million of orders for the quarter and coming to a 1.09 book to bill ratio. And I would also note that neither segment really had any major project orders, so the outcome in both of the segments is very much driven by services and day-to-day. Services orders as such grew 15% and really strongest growth was in mining services and in-house. Sales in the quarter were very much driven by mining and aggregates equipment growth.

Moving to Slide 12, here I would highlight the difference in the mix in orders and sales clearly stronger services in orders whereas the deliveries in the quarter were not really reflecting that speed and the sales deliveries were very much reflecting rather the improved order intake late last year on the equipment side. Now this meant that despite 8% sales growth, our EBITDA margin was negatively affected by the weaker mix compared to both a year ago or sequentially. Also within services, the margin in the quarter was suppressed by raw material costs that have increased specifically rubber and this increase has happened at a speed that we have not been able to follow with our pricing. However, as Matti already noted, so we are catching up on this. And overall we are focused on improving margins in both minerals equipment and services.

Continuing to flow control, where we clearly had a strong quarter. All of the 7% sales growth came from services, which had a positive impact on the mix and there's also supportive of the EBITDA margin, which ended up at 15.6% for the quarter. At the same time we are also pleased with a good operational performance in the segment that obviously as well contributed to the margin. As we see, activity in oil and gas projects improving, we are expecting the mix in orders and thereafter sales to balance out somewhat during the year. Overall, at Metso, we can say that margins were rather stable, we had less adjustment items in the quarter at 2.7 million compared to the last quarter of 2016. But it was more than the 0.9 million that we had a year back and that obviously impacts the comparison in these numbers obviously on the slide which include the adjustments.

Now gross margin obviously was impacted by the mix and raw material comments I made earlier. On the SG&A, details of our efficiency programs proceeded with a further reduction of more than 100 persons in the quarter. Our cash flow from operations was at the same level as a year ago, we did see some increase in net working capital due to the sales growth having an impact on all accounts receivable. And also in inventory we had some mainly seasonal ramp up.

Our debt at the end of the quarter was minus 63 million, good note perhaps that this is before the dividend payment. The dividend payment only took place in early April. And my final slide is on the backlog, so following strong order intake growth, our backlog at the end of the quarter was 1.4 billion. Of this we expect some 1.2 billion to be delivered this year. Now as always, this is not exact science but based on the delivery schedules at hand currently. Overall we are satisfied with our order backlog mix, which consists of more services and also we have a better equipment margin profile there than we've had previously. So a good start for the year as Matti said.

And with that I hand back to you Juha.

Juha Rouhiainen

Thanks Matti and Eeva. Operator now we are ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Jonathan Hanks with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Hanks

Just on the flow control margins, I think in 4Q you said, we should think about 14% for the full year with upside for the oil and gas downstream continuing to normalize. It looks like the orders there were pretty good probably a little bit better than you're expecting. Should be read than thinking about kind of the 15% margin for the full year?

Matti Kahkonen

Hello Jonathan, so good question overall, and I said that flow control was performing strongly in the first quarter and the order mix was good supporting the overall profitability and earlier we were sort of not really guiding any margin levels or ranges to any businesses, but obviously after this what we saw was coming in a way that there's potentially a room for improvement in a way that - but I wouldn't go back to those levels what we saw in 2015 when we were on a 17%, 18% level. So that was a, the demand was still much - it was clearly better than it is today. But obviously we are on a safer side what we commented earlier with this 14%, 15% margin level.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we now move to Andrew Wilson with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Andrew Wilson

Just a couple questions for me, I guess just to follow up on then on Jonathan's question there, just trying to understand a little bit better than in terms of, if you still sort of talking about a kind of 14%, 15% margin for flow for the full year. Can you just kind of I guess help us a little bit on the Q1, just what was so exceptionally strong that doesn't leave you wanting to commit to I guess a stronger margin for the year because it feels like the dynamics have improved probably compared to where you were previously.

Matti Kahkonen

Good question thanks for that. So overall the mix was good for the first quarter and the growth came from the services side day to day that of business in the flow where of course the drop through margins are very, very strong and good one. So that was supporting the first quarter, but it was otherwise it was a business as usual in a way but the mix mostly impacting that most probably the best.

And the one thing obviously what we did and continued and it was having an impact that we took a good care of our cost base also in flow last year. And we haven't released that yet, so that from that point of view it was supporting the good cost control for the first quarter. And obviously as I said to Jonathan already that it gives a good basis for going forward for this year so that obviously we are more confident for the whole year than in the end of the last year when we saw the big drop in the demand.

Andrew Wilson

[indiscernible] just on the mineral side, obviously you called the raw materials and kind of pricing dynamics which makes a lot of sense. In terms of how that flows through the rest of the year, you're confident that the price rises are going to stick to be totally offsetting those raw material headwinds maybe by kind of Q3 and Q4, just that we don't see this 100 basis point come back as you go through the year.

Matti Kahkonen

Still the market is competitive in a way so that it's not that easy overall that just informed price increases, but let's put that way that it's more it's easier today because as saw the raw material prices going up already last year and if the sentiment is there so. We feel that with those increases what we have done and we obviously it's not the sort of a one-time effort, so we continue to do those way, we can do and also testing the market particularly in the services that how does it, how sticky it is and it will mitigate for sure, how much that's a bit difficult to get to say depends also that whether this raw material price increase will stabilize what we expect that will and at the same time the price increase is mitigating those what we have seen.

So in a longer term I don't know it is the two quarters or three quarters, but I would guess that yes, it will take care of that but it's a very difficult to say exactly the second or third or fourth quarter. And then depends also that if the demand is good, obviously there are better choices to increase the prices. But at least it is supporting the margin development for the rest of the year.

Eeva Sipila

I can add here that with an improved activity throughout the services offering, so we're also seeing now better order intake in some of the areas that where the order intake didn't earlier improve and some of those are typically less raw material sensitive. So that mix we now have coming in through the order intake will also kind of help compensate part of the impact in this first quarter the deliveries were there was quite a lot of wear part type of deliveries and they're obviously that impact is more direct.

Andrew Wilson

Kind of just following back on your earlier comments around the backlog and just thinking on the minerals as the whole for the margins for the full year. Have we - obviously mix was a big impact in Q1, have we got another quarter or two where that mix is maybe quite difficult because the margins on some of the OE work is probably not as good as those margins you're taking on work at the moment, therefore we should expect the margin to improve as we kind of go from Q1 to Q4, is that a fair assumption.

Eeva Sipila

Well, I would say that the order to delivery lead times in services are not necessarily very long, I mean some of that comes in a matter of months, but then obviously some of the sort of more engineered services well, it's more sort of six months or similar order to deliver a lead time. So I would expect us to see an improvement in the mix, i.e., services sales starting to grow already in second quarter. But yes, you can also expect that it will be a sort of trend continuing in the next quarters.

Andrew Wilson

And the pricing on the OE orders that you're taking now is better than it was this time last year or they're not really being much changed?

Eeva Sipila

Well, in the areas where these raw materials are - increases are there then obviously prices are higher than - but it is in the sort of a margin that's the most relevant. I would say that we are satisfied with the development of the margins in the order backlog, but as also Matti was saying it's of course it's still a competitive market and there is no easy wins out there, so it is a sort of continuous focus that is needed on that.

Matti Kahkonen

Fortunately, if you compare a year ago or today, there are better chances for the price increases. Look at the year ago, it was not really much possible and of course with those few pickup projects, so that's very difficult to say any pricing power in dollars because they only saw a few of those so that they are as heavily competed as earlier but the smaller the project more the services or components or products more there is a room for pricing improvement. But as I said still marketplace is competitive, but we are satisfied and pleased what we have done and what we see in that respect and trust that it will support also the margin for us to go.

Operator

Thank you. And we now move to Max Yates with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Max Yates

Just the first last question will be around the mineral services, could you give a little bit of color around what was driving a very strong mining services number within the overall services and have you actually seen sort of equipment rebuilds, starting to already accelerate in the quarter, I think we previously talked about that being a sort of second half '17 tend, but I wonder whether perhaps given that raw materials prices we've already seen some of that started now.

Matti Kahkonen

Good question, and yes, you are right that what we communicated that whole last year that we were expecting this rebuilds and sort of engineered service solutions to come into the market and they to an extent that they came. Q1 we started to see more of that type of for activity and demand. It didn't get out of the hands in a way, but clearly improvement, but at the same time obviously there was a good development particularly in the spare parts and whatever was already referring earlier that from mix point of view that was a positive news and they are perhaps a little bit less raw material sensitive in that respect so that gives a good basis going forward.

And overall as I said that we already sometime ago obviously not only last quarters, but early last year and a bit earlier already, we started to put a lot of emphasis on the different type of growth initiatives and those are paying off in a way that we see that the targets were crazy but we are exceeding our own plans in many of those growth initiatives and those are not only coming from the market.

So I don't believe that the mining services market grew 15% in Q1, it was less but our growth was higher than the market growth and that came from our own competitiveness and would build on that in that respect that thing and the work what we have done during the last three or four years in a way to improve the cost structure is not only of course in SG&A and COGS but also in the product level in a way that it is giving advantage when going forward and it is reflected in the order intake as well the improved competitiveness.

Max Yates

Say you think that's more market share gains and customers restocking?

Matti Kahkonen

I don't see that it's so much the restocking in a way that it was. I think we were successful in the marketplace.

Max Yates

And just the second one would be, could you give us an update, obviously it's a big harder this quarter because of wear parts margins coming under a bit of pressure, but just give us an update where the mining OE profitability has not to obviously to the some of the orders from last year started to slow through the P&L.

Eeva Sipila

Yeah, we're not satisfied yet though with where we are, so work continues. The volume leverage gave obviously some improvement, but I said it's not on the level where we wanted to be this year, so work continues.

Max Yates

It's sort of low-single digit, fair assumption to where we are in Q1?

Eeva Sipila

I wouldn't sort of assume much for it, not even that much.

Max Yates

And just the final one would be around sort of M&A strategy, obviously you've talked a little bit and more about doing M&A and perhaps more in the minerals then we've heard previously. Could you just give us an update on sort of where you are with the pipeline, how are you seeing valuation and sort of any regional opportunities you see. Thank you.

Matti Kahkonen

Good question and obviously that's been on the agenda for a long time, but obviously I cannot go into any particularly cases or the opportunities, but overall it seems to be that a bit more opportunities and the case is right now available and there are more activity, let's put it that way and obviously we are seriously running for those and looking at those and working hard on those. And from that point of view, on my mind it looks more promising than a year ago for example. And then the cases are across the board in a way and there are smaller ones and there are some a little bit bigger ones regional ones and some of those are technological product type of things. So that the mix is quite board but it looks like that there a bit more activity and the case is available.

Max Yates

And these opportunities are across both sort of minerals and flow controllers, is that the right way to think about it?

Matti Kahkonen

Yeah it is the right way to look at it and hear it in that way so that there are opportunities in both businesses, minerals and the flow and we're looking at the both in a way so that's the agenda.

Operator

Thank you. The next question will come from Manu Rimpela with Nordea. Please go ahead.

Manu Rimpela

Maybe just a follow up on the last question. On the M&A front, so you've been talking about the potential of using our own shares as a tool. So is it still something that you're considering and can you maybe just help to a bit more understand how you think around the balance sheet because you are already at the next cash position and M&A and then what drove potential own shares.

Matti Kahkonen

Thanks Manu, good question and obviously we all see that we have an excessive cashing up in the balance sheet and that's the way it's going to be right now. But the idea is to spend that money really to the growth in [indiscernible] so that once again we are not considering right now any share buybacks or any extra dividends or anything like that that we will stick to the strategy what we have created to ourselves and go along with that one. Then the question is are we willing to use our shares or not? It depends on the case. If there's a case that it is feasible and can be done and should be done, so absolutely. That is the one possibility, but it's got to be looked at case by case. Obviously, in the smaller ones, it will be that we would use our own cash resources for that and not considering the share type of thing in a way. But if the deal would be big enough and otherwise, it would be feasible for the case, so that yes, we are open for it.

Manu Rimpela

Just a quick follow-up on that. When you think about the scope for M&As, I mean obviously if you are considering using own shares, I mean has it increased over the last couple of years or are you willing to consider some really transformative acquisitions or do you see that your sweet spot is more in the kind of mid-size acquisitions, which are easier to integrate as well, maybe the thoughts around that as well please.

Matti Kahkonen

Good point and good question overall that I don't know, has it increased or not increased in a way, but what I have been following up with a great interest and all of us at the same time that and there's no clear answer this way or that way, but what and if there is any consolidation going to take place, so that what is the way how it's going to happen and for that point of view, we have all the time communicated that we are keen on that and looking at that and to see that if that would be possible to go into that thing in a way.

But that's been there all the time, but mostly commented already in some way in February or after the third quarter last year that this year, next year, we'll - on my mind, it will show and prove the case in a way whether it happens or not and we will either see it or not after that, it would be a bit more difficult because one good, I've seen in a way that there is a sort of a bit of the better year from, at least from the mining capital point of view that that funnel is somewhere next year, '18, '19 that the product business could start to come back a little bit the bigger ways and then on my mind, it might be a bit too late already.

Manu Rimpela

Okay. Then just a quick question on the services order momentum, so I mean how do you think about the momentum, obviously we saw a pretty significant increase, especially in the minerals orders compared to Q4. And I think it is the right way to look at it that if we continue to see a good momentum, so we should see a Q-on-Q increases in terms of services rather than think about it as a year-on-year growth business.

Matti Kahkonen

It's been a good momentum and the market and the pipeline assets in a way the demand point of view, it looks good in a way, but obviously it cannot grow 15% every quarter on a sequence basis, so that that most probably would be leading to the very difficult and then too high growth in a way, but it's a good momentum coming on there and I would not like to start to get any growth percentages, but there's a need for that type of services.

And as I said from the mix point of view also, the machines are getting older and there will be more rebuilds and obviously that type of things at least on a quarterly basis or based on a sort of a couple of quarters, it can still have a fairly big impact even in the growth rates, but that's too difficult to speculate about the timing of those. But we see a solid demand and what we saw in Q1 seems to be that the couple of weeks after that in April, the same type of sentiment has happened and they can place in the marketplace, but more in a way that we should not think in those that the second quarter would be 15% higher than the first quarter.

And then once again 15% more, but that's more on a sort of a year-on-year basis to look at that and then also remembering that it has happened quite a few times in a way that the second half of the year is a bit lower from a demand point of view than the first half of the year. Last year was an exception to that rule, I must say that in mining that all the quarters were very flat basically. But that sort of pattern has been there, it's not a huge difference in a way, it's only single digit numbers if you look at historically to H1 and H2 order intake.

Manu Rimpela

Okay. Thank you. And the final question just, would you be able to split the order intake in services in Q1, just to understand that was the growth mainly coming from these bigger projects or how strong growth did you see in the spare and wear parts?

Eeva Sipila

Well, of course sort of a starting point, starting points vary a bit as well, but it was still the sort of biggest growth was in the spares and partly in the wears. However, as Matti was referring to the engineered services and rebuilds, so that also had a nice growth number, but not quite on the same levels. So we do see the kind of focus on productivity and production rates. That momentum is clearly supporting the need for spares and wears.

Matti Kahkonen

That's a good news in a way, particularly to spares. Okay. Thanks.

Operator

We will move to the next question from Klas Bergelind with Citi. Please go ahead.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Matti and Eeva. It's Klas on Citi. Can I just come back to services? I'm not sure what you said there on pricing in services. Your service volumes are now improving than your pricing power should improve. But it seems like it's simply the pricing will be slow to recover. Could you please clarify what you said there, Eeva going into the second half?

Eeva Sipila

Okay. Yeah. Sorry. So yes, what I tried to say was definitely that as we continue to see activity developing positively that that will have a positive impact on our ability to price and the price increases we have been implementing, we would expect them to start to come through. But what - I believe I was at the same time cautioning a bit that of course there is still the sort of the market is competitive and there are some limits to the speed.

So there, also depended a bit of what they were referring to as well that assuming that raw material prices stabilize, then of course it's easier to catch them up and that we don't quite have that visibility yet into the second half, but based on kind of where we are now, so yes, we would expect the implementation to proceed as prices look to improve. Sorry about being so unclear.

Klas Bergelind

Yeah. Just order for the growth there, the growth there in mining services, I think if adjusted for currency was up 10%, right. It was not up 15% like-for-like, just to get it right. Was it 10% without currency?

Eeva Sipila

Yes. We were talking, I think the other number was with or without the currency impact, so the same. So yes 10 like for like.

Klas Bergelind

So this is interesting, right? So is most of the growth is coming from the spares and wears and we are still waiting for this kickback on the rebuilds where you've had miners pushing activity to the right and obviously if spares and wears are continuing at this high level, then obviously you can have quite a nice acceleration in the service business in mining, maybe to 20% plus in the second half, if rebuilds come back.

Matti Kahkonen

Yeah. You said it that if that comes back, so that's the point. And as I said already earlier that these rebuilds and engineered orders type of things, [indiscernible] and then partly it came back even though the growth rates were higher in the space. So, yes, you are right, but we said it so many times last year also that these rebuilds will come back. They came back and I believe that they will be there.

How strong that business will be? It's too early to say because the visibility on that is not like a big project in the CapEx side, but it's still a different type of decision when they do the rebuild decision on the OpEx, CapEx side in a way and then from that point of view, I would not like to yet to confirm that in more than that, what we saw in the first quarter. But yes, you are right that if that would restart the takeoff, so then it would be supporting our mining services volumes and obviously the margin development as well.

Klas Bergelind

And because Matti you have said previously that the insourcing risk in mining services is quite low, while you don't see the risk of the miners taking service work in-house. Is this more a question of time because you can't push the rebuilds to the right forever, correct?

Matti Kahkonen

Yes. And those services - mining services or aggregate services, particularly mining services applies to the floor as well, but mining services, the business what we are doing is a fairly difficult to sort of insourcing away. When we talk about the wears and spares or that type of things, of course, they can in-source the field services, but that the field services as such is so small to modify our business that I don't see that having any material impact. And then particularly in the rebuilds where the customers really need the OEMs technology and process knowledge, it is mission impossible to go to such a local player and ask for the rebuild to be done in a complex mining environment.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. My final one is on flow control. You have to understand when you say that quotation activity is improving on the project business. Your business is not at early cycle in oil and gas versus some of your peers, where do you see this improvement or do you really think this is sustainable or is it just pent-up demand, which might again rollover?

Matti Kahkonen

Most probably there are a couple of topics in a way that, one of course is always the timing in a way that some of those projects could have been taking place in Q1, making that even stronger than it was right now. But some of those could have been taken already Q1. So there's a timing issue. Some of that most probably is coming from the fact that the latter half of the last year has to be remembered from July to November and even the same, but from the project point of view, it was a very low activity in a way and some of those sort of carryover from there.

But then we see also that there are some new projects coming up in a way and those at least now looks like that quite a few of those could be time wise take place in Q2, but some of those will slip to the Q3 anyhow. But it should be supporting the flow order intake already in Q2 quite nicely.

Operator

The next question will come from Ben Maslen with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Ben Maslen

Thank you. Good afternoon, Matti, Eeva, Juha. Few questions please. Firstly Matti, just the price increases you've put through, particularly on wears and spares, I mean, just how big are they, are we talking a few percent or is it bigger than that on the kind of fairly raw material heavy products?

Matti Kahkonen

Typically, they are single digit numbers, so that I can't very easily remember any double digit, but the point is that it could be 1% one week and after two weeks or six weeks, it could be another 2% or 3%. So always in a way, it's more like a process and so it's a multiple increase. But that's one single increase. So no, it's never ever even close to 10%. It is a couple of percentage points, but then depends on the reaction from the market. You continue that and that's what I said many times in a way to sort of testing the customers and testing the market also, where is the limit in a way and sometimes you have to even decrease your prices, if you go too far away with the increases.

Ben Maslen

Okay. Just kind of gradual process. Now, I'm just wondering how customers behaved once the market kind of inflected from deflation to inflation, do you get customers planning to buy a little bit more ahead of price increases to the restocking point earlier, but I guess you're saying the price increases are not big enough for that really?

Matti Kahkonen

No. That's what I'm saying in a way that they are not triggering that type of things that we don't see that the customers would be buying because of, they are expecting the used price increases in second or third quarter. No, that's not the case at all.

Ben Maslen

Okay. Thanks. And then Eeva if I could, just so we can understand the mix moves in the flow business, which obviously can change quite a lot quarter-by-quarter. Can you give us a sense just the margin differential between services equipment and then the larger projects that you expect to come in going forward, is there a big difference?

Eeva Sipila

There is a sizable difference, yes. Not, I would say very similar to in that sense flow or minerals, big projects get a lot of attention very open tendering typically versus than the day to day nature of the services. So that is why I would just wanted to make the point before you get overly excited about as such good margin number for the Q1.

Ben Maslen

Great. In absolute terms, can you give us any sense as to what are the margins on projects, equipment and services?

Eeva Sipila

Well, very difficult. I mean project margins, there is no one project margin, I mean in services, I mean we've earlier commented on the Metso level service and no reason to divert from that comment and then the projects really vary at the end of the day, of course, also depending on our execution capability. I mean that's usually is one impact that unfortunately sometimes has a say as well.

So as such, you can have a very good project and then obviously you can be very - down to very low single digit margins as well and that depends on really a multi-multitude of factors. Of course, we try our best to improve our capabilities on the execution in a way not to make that difference too big, but of course it's also a question then of securing an installed base which you can then provide services to. So it is kind of the - both sides of the coin are needed to grow the business than in the long term.

Ben Maslen

Yeah. Makes sense. Thanks. And then just on, housekeeping, I mean financial net for the quarter was around - was EUR10 million. Is that the right quarterly run rate we should assume going forward? I think consensus for the full year is near 30. This would suggest near 40 and then tax is 30%, still the right number. Thank you.

Eeva Sipila

Yeah. On the tax, I would say that sort of roughly 30% is the best guidance I can give us as of today and then on the financial expenses, well, it is maybe good to note that we have - whilst we have a strong cash position, it doesn't really in today's market yield anything to the contrary is that there is obviously - it starts to be a cost involved and then the debt position as such is pretty unchanged due to the maturity structure.

We don't really have any debt maturing this year. So then using a similar interest rate for that obviously makes - it makes sense for the coming quarters as well. What maybe is then the moving element is then obviously kind of certain other sort of hedging related cost, which can be a few million here and there, but in that sense, I think this sort of first quarter is very lean line with last year's total.

Ben Maslen

Okay. So that's the right kind of run rate?

Eeva Sipila

I would say that as said based on really the sort of big moving elements, which would be the sort of yield on or no yield on cash and then the interest on that position and the rest is then a bit more difficult to predict how it goes in every quarter.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question will come from Michael Kaloghiros with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Michael Kaloghiros

Yeah. Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. My first question on flow control. I think that last time we spoke and when you came to London, Matti, you were talking about kind of like 50 million per month of orders for flow control, Q1 showed a bit of an improvement, but yes, that's on a sequential basis, March was a bit stronger than maybe Jan and Feb. Can you just elaborate given your market outlook now being a bit more positive for project, what we should expect as of monthly run rate going into Q2 and later part of the year please?

Matti Kahkonen

Yeah. That's question. I've said that the first quarter 170 million plus, I remember the order intake for the flow, it consisted of mainly on the services day to day and small projects on a couple of those that, the bigger ones as we talked a year ago, Q1, they were close to 20 million, 2 project in March, close to 20 million, and those were meeting from this Q1. The pipeline as such, I said earlier that it looks okay from the project business point of view and there will be more of that work orders to come at least in the second quarter and some of that could go to the third quarter and then the visibility is less clear clearly in a way by the end of the year as it is always at this point of the time.

So there's no - you cannot really read anything out of that, but we will return on that - revert on that in the second quarter numbers, but obviously overall there has been a better activity in the marketplace after the very, very low second half of the last year and it was bouncing back already started in December and that's continued and we see that activity still going on and it is in line with the overall customer activities if you look at what's happening in either in the petrochemical or refineries.

So, but one thing that also the last year was a very low year for the pulp and paper projects are now there are not on the level of 2015, but there are some of those and we have seen some of those coming, so that will be the positive for this year, but not the booming pulp and paper, but better than the last year and oil and gas, overall, the early part of the last year was still quite okay. I still remember so that from that point of view, now, we most probably see more like that sort of activity in the marketplace for second and third quarters.

Michael Kaloghiros

Okay. But if I look at your margin in Q1, 15.6, I think historically Q1 has been the low in terms of margin for the year and your guidance of 14%, 15%, it's difficult to understand how margin could go down to the 14%, 15% corridor for the full year if Q1, 15.6 and that you are saying a decent market environment unless not really pricing on the OE is really, really bad and you're bidding there in order to secure those orders that will provide services in the long term?

Matti Kahkonen

Yeah. In a way that once I said, the 14% to 15% still coming back to that that it wasn't really a guidance. I only illustrated that it used to be 17%, 18% and then because of the certain demand pictures and the lower volumes, we were heading to the level of 14%, 15% overall. And yes, you are right, Q1 was the strongest start for the year.

And that gives a basis for the for the improvement for the whole year and we will see how the other quarters will go, but there are good elements and good things in looking at the backlog and the order mix in a way, which is supporting, let's say, supporting the better margin than let's say on a level of 14%, so that - but I'm not giving the guidance or forecast that it will go only up from the Q1, but as said that there are good chances and opportunities for the further improvement for the - from that, let's say, the earlier level where the demand was so low that we ended up sort of 13%, 14%, 15% level in the end of the last year, but looks better from that point of view.

Michael Kaloghiros

Okay. Good. Moving towards, you did 386 of mineral strategies in Q1. If I look back in the years expecting some of the disposals or the restatement, kind of like you were making 400 million a quarter in 2014 and 2015. I mean, obviously the output at market has gone up, but just trying to understand what the kind of like cyclicality in services, I mean or how much services orders set we should see on a normalized basis in your operations in your services. 400 or what we should think I mean in the next couple of years in terms of mineral services that kind of like improvement that good environment goes on?

Matti Kahkonen

It's a good question. Obviously, everything depends on the marketplace. Those, let's say the good years in a way where we're heading into the 400 million level, so obviously the demand was clearly better. And it came of course also from the rebuilds point of view and that's the driver. The mix is a big issue in a way that - as there were some discussions already earlier that if there is - this development would continue that the rebuilds would come back more strongly than earlier.

Of course, then the order intake would go up, it can go up quite nicely in a way to support the growth and then we could get back to those sort of levels, but then normally the wears and spares are not jumping 20% or 30% or 40% over the quarter or they are - even though the first quarter was a good quarter for - even from the spares and wears point of view, but I would not like to give any particular number, is it the 480 or 400, so 380 or 400, but anyhow it looks that there is a good momentum to go forward and the one cyclicality is that normally the second half of the year is somewhat lower from the demand point of view than the first half of the year, even though the last year was the exception from that point of view.

But there's a small - it's not the double digit number in a way that if you look at the service orders throughout the year as you know, where you might find out that they're a couple of percentage points lower in the second half, but that's the only sort of a seasonality that we typically see. The wears and spares are driven by the production and then of course our own competitiveness availability that both things are supporting.

And as I said that I believe that we were growing faster than the market, but then the rebuilds are much more depending on the customer situation that, do they have to fund every sources to make those, but every day, Metsoans are getting one day older and the pressures are increasing for the rebuilds and that we started to see early part of this year. Let's see how it goes on. I am not willing to yet give any forecast for the whole year. I'm going to come back on the topic after the second quarter.

Michael Kaloghiros

Okay. I understand. Quick question on the services side in minerals, because my understanding is like OE's probably not back to kind of like breakeven levels in Q1, so mineral services probably rather than 13%, 14% margin, which is below the guidance that you used to give, like 16%, 19% for mineral services, I mean what is going to get you back to that ranges, if that range is still correct or is the market environment changed that make that achieving those kind of 16%, 19% margin in the mineral services more difficult [indiscernible].

Matti Kahkonen

I have one clarification that we haven't ever given any guidance for the mineral services or flow services. As a separate, we have only talked about the Metso services, including all the services in flow control and minerals, mining in aggregate, so that there, we have been saying that somewhere between 17% and 19%, the first - and I still believe it's longer-term, the right number in a way. In the first quarter, there was raw material impact, particularly in the mineral services impacting the number as I said in my presentation that on a group level, about one percentage point impact from the higher raw material prices. So that was impacting, but we haven't really and we don't want to give mineral service any ranges of the floor, but sometime ago, we gave sort of a ballpark number for the Metso services.

Michael Kaloghiros

Okay. And the 100 bps impact from raw materials on mineral services or minerals as a whole, just to try get an understanding?

Eeva Sipila

That was on Metso, the Metso services, at a Metso level.

Matti Kahkonen

Metso services is including all the services and the flow control and mineral services.

Michael Kaloghiros

Right. Okay. Good and thank you. And last one just on minerals equipment orders outlook, you obviously haven't changed the outlook for minerals equipment, I mean, mining equipment, excuse me, but you, in your comment Matti, in the release, you also said that discussions are a bit better, I also know a bit more Metso specific, is there now like kind of big orders in the pipeline that were not there like few months ago or it's more your expectations going to the end of the year that some of these orders will come in by the end of that period?

Matti Kahkonen

Overall, the market outlook, what we most probably said a year ago that in mining, OE business in a big project, not talking about the large project, more than 50 million, 60 million, 70 million and above we communicate last year that there are a few of those, still the same case for this year and one of those good take place in second quarter, roughly 100 million. So that and the outlook is still the same that most probably, there is one or two per year that type of orders and from that point of view, no change in a way.

And then the smaller project activities with a little bit more activity there and then we said that there's some optimism in the negotiations, but didn't want to get to change the outlook from week to satisfactory and only promise that we will revert and return on that topic and after the second quarter, after we have seen all these overall activities now moving on, but that said, the day is coming, every day closer in a way that it will be changed to the satisfactory. But when it's going to happen, so that's too early yet to say.

So from that point of view, we wanted to keep this as a week, but there are certain optimism and the activity, but the last big orders as such, we don't see more than early of those and but you are right in that respect that in current market situation, it happened already last year in a way that things are changing quite fast also that yes, we might know about any particular project right now, but in three months' time or six months' time, yes, we have got the order and obviously customers have their own projects in the drawing board, what they have been planning on doing and they have a capability to kick them off quite quickly and then for sure, there are and there is a project right now in a way that we are not aware of that right now and might be that the fourth quarter of this year, we will get the order.

Operator

Thank you. And we have one final question from Lars Brorson with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Lars Brorson

Yeah. Hi. As we had laid on the call, I just want to make sure I actually clarify what you were saying around raw material headwinds and prices on your mineral services business, I guess the volatility in input prices make it quite difficult, rubber is a key component for you and your mill line of business, rubber prices doubled in late-16, but of course it's rolled over quite hot in early '17. In that environment, I mean these price increases and negotiations you're having today, how are they versus the conversation you had in late '16, early '17, and maybe just to be specific, do you think the raw material headwinds are getting worse in Q2 or do you think they ease somewhat from what I understood from, a, that was 100 basis point or so for group services overall.

Eeva Sipila

Yeah. I think what we were saying earlier in the call was that we are currently expecting that the raw material headwind will stabilize. You're right in pointing out the significant increase in rubber and that's really been a bit of a headache for, as you say, mill lining business and that's - that catch up on our prices versus the sort of our costs catch up is ongoing and that was also discussed on the call that we expect that catch up to take place in - and hence the situation from a profitability point of view improve in our mineral services. But certainly, big rapid changes in one raw material are always a bit of a challenge.

And then come with that, so there's some type of delay. But as such the overall activity level, which you see reflected in the order intake growth is obviously a more benign environment to discuss price increases and that I think we also mentioned earlier in the call that compared to a year ago, the situation is obviously more - better one for those type of conversations. But we're continuously monitoring it and I believe Matti also mentioned that in that sense pushing the market to really make sure that we're kind of on top of what it can take.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time.

Matti Kahkonen

All right. Everybody, thanks for the questions. And before we go, let me point out the slide 17 in our presentation, which discusses our forthcoming Capital Markets Day, which will be held at the Hilton Helsinki Airport Hotel on June 1. There's a little bit of information about the program on the slide and more can be found on our website as well as registration details. So we hope to see many of you in Helsinki June 1. Until that, we say goodbye. Thank you.

Juha Rouhiainen

Thank you.

Eeva Sipila

Thank you.

