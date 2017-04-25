Capella Education's (CPLA) CEO Kevin Gilligan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 09:00 am ET

Executives

Heide Erickson - Director, IR

Kevin Gilligan - Chairman and CEO

Steve Polacek - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Peter Appert - Piper Jaffray

Ken Wang - First Analysis

Operator

Good morning. My name is Savannah and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Capella Education Company First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note this call may be recorded. Thank you. And Heide Erickson, Director of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Heide Erickson

Thank you, Savannah, and good morning everyone. Welcome to our first quarter conference call. Kevin Gilligan, Capella's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Polacek, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer are here with us to discuss first quarter results.

Please note that this call may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, the company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, and are subject to uncertainties and risks, including those identified in the company's first quarter news release.

These and other factors are discussed in the company's recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the company's future 8-K and prior 10-Qs and 10-Ks. All filings and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information presented in this call are available for viewing on our website at capellaeducation.com. Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Gilligan. Kevin?

Kevin Gilligan

Thank you Heide and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I'm pleased to report that we're starting 2017 with a solid first quarter performance. We met the first quarter operating goals we laid out for you during our last earnings release and continue to advance our strategy of delivering the most direct path between learning and employment. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and remain focused on delivering our 2017 goals of achieving annual new and total enrolment growth. Revenue growth of 3% to 5% and operating margins roughly similar to fiscal year 2016 levels.

Before Steve provides you with additional detail on our first quarter performance I'd like to give you an update on our job-ready skills segment and our progress towards achieving annual new enrolment growth in our post-secondary segment. Across both segments, our strategy is to provide the most direct path between learning and employment and be known for our academic quality and learn to focus. The most direct path means there is no waste to time, effort or money in obtaining a post-secondary degree or job-ready 21st Century skills that are in high demand by employers. This strategy is driving our investments in the job-ready skills and post-secondary markets and we believe positions us for long-term sustainable growth.

We are in the development phase and our job-ready skills offerings and we're working on scaling opportunities and building the business model. During the first quarter, DevMountain moved into a larger facility in Dallas and Hackbright moved into an additional facility in San Francisco allowing them to enroll more cohorts. In addition, we continued our work with RightSkill, our product offering and partnership with CareerBuilder to efficiently bridge the growing talent gap in the United States. We're making steady progress as we're working through business model variations to drive efficient candidate sourcing, up scaling and placement. The momentum with employers continues to build and we're optimistic about the long-term opportunity.

The primary driver of our performance in the near-term is our post-secondary offerings. I'd like to focus my comments today on our efforts to achieve our goal of annual new enrolment growth given that quarterly results can be volatile. There are three initiatives I'd like to call out, first our marketing investments. Second, our efforts to deeper relationship with employers and finally the expansion of our FlexPath offerings. Our marketing strategy is to create demand by increasing awareness and consideration of Capella in our target markets and then to capture that demand to a personalized prospect experience that illustrates our differentiation. This strategy is proven to be effective as we've seen increases in brand awareness lead to annual new enrolment growth in three of the last four years despite challenging market conditions. We're confident in this strategy and over the last two quarters, we've increased our marketing investment to drive brand awareness to even higher levels as a means to drive the next cycle of new enrolment growth. We're pleased with the early brand building results and expect this investment to begin contributing to new enrolment growth in the second half of the year.

We're also focused on building our brand with employers and are increasingly changing our conversations as we work to further strengthen and articulate our differentiation in this channel. Over the last several quarters, we've been making investments to deepen our relationships and to develop new offerings that would help employers attract and retain talent to drive their success. These investments included the development in limited introduction of our WORKFORCE EDGE program in 2016. Through the WORKFORCE EDGE an employee can earn a degree with low to no out-of-pocket cost if he or she leverages employer tuition reimbursement. Our goal for 2017 is for WORKFORCE EDGE to be a more significant contributor to new enrolment growth which we believe is very realistic.

Other investments include increasing our employer facing staff. While it takes time to further develop our relationship with employers, we believe this channel continue to be an important driver of high quality new enrolment growth for Capella. In the near term, the expansion of our FlexPath offering has significant potential to contribute to new enrolment growth and to further drive our differentiation including with employers. As you know, very few institutions in the country have current approval offered direct assessment programs like FlexPath, direct assessment programs breakaway from the credit hour system and allow learners to obtain their degrees based on the authentically assess demonstration of competencies as opposed to the accumulation of credit hours. This is a hugely important innovation for working adult professionals who bring significant work experience and competencies into the course room. FlexPath provides them with an unprecedented level to flexibility, speed and affordability, while mastering new competencies that improve their employment outcomes.

During the first quarter of 2017, we received approval from the Department of Education for our FlexPath Masters of Health and Administration which is now eligible for Federal financial aid funds. In addition, we received approval from the higher learning commission our creditor [ph] to offer a FlexPath Masters of Science and Nursing and a Masters of Education program. This will be our first FlexPath Masters level program in Nursing and our first FlexPath Degree program in education. The Department of Education is currently reviewing these two programs for eligibility for Federal financial aid. Learners will be able to start their FlexPath Masters in Nursing and in Education beginning in early July but initially may not have access to Federal financial aid.

Total FlexPath enrolment during the first quarter was 14% of our Bachelors and Masters total enrolment. As we continue to introduce new programs and as the market awareness of these unique offering increases FlexPath will become an increasingly important part of our portfolio. Our work with employers and perspective learners give us confidence that our programs and value proposition are highly differentiated. The market demand for company-base learning, flexible degrees and the direct assessment of learning is increasing, this plays to our strengths. In addition, we have a strong reputation for academic quality and a history of regulatory compliance that has given us the space to be an innovator in education and to offer innovative programs that uniquely meet the needs of adult working professionals. Our goal is to position Capella Education Company for long-term sustainable growth while delivering short-term results.

We believe that we have the portfolio, the management team, the investment discipline and the right strategy in place to achieve this goal. I'll now hand the call over to Steve.

Steve Polacek

Thank you Kevin. For the first quarter 2017, results were in line or at the high end of our expectations. Revenue to enrolment and new enrolment were within our expectations and the operating margin was slightly above our expectations. The overall performance led to strong bottom line results with diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.94 an increase of 9% over the prior year's first quarter results. Consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company increased by 6% and our operating margin was 15.7% the same as prior year's first quarter.

A year-over-year revenue increase for the quarter was primarily due to the strong performance of our post-secondary segment consisting primarily of Capella University. In addition, in the first quarter of this year, we had a more substantial revenue in our job-ready skill segment due to the acquisitions of Hackbright and DevMountain which weren't completed until the second quarter of last year.

Consolidating operating margins are the result of strong performance in our post-secondary segment and overall remain flat year-over-year even as we absorb the investments in our job-ready skill segment. For Capella University, new enrolment was up 3.6% and total enrolment growth increased 0.8% compared to first quarter 2016. Total enrolment grew less than new enrolment even though we had another rolling four quarters of early cohort persistence improvements of approximately 5%. This reflects the lack of annual new enrolment growth in 2016 in a very high number of graduating learners. Graduating learners grew year-over-year in a low double-digit percentage range in fiscal 2016 and are expected to grow year-over-year at a similar rate in 2017.

We also achieved a new milestone for FlexPath, our 1,000th graduate. A successful learner is our best brand building asset. This is what every educational institution is striving for. The early cohort persistence metric measures the four quarter moving average new cohort persistent rate calculated from the learners first quarter to the start of their fourth quarter. We had very strong improvements last year and although we continue to work on further improving early cohort persistent, we believe their improvements will begin to moderate given the 22% improvement we have achieved over the last five years.

According [ph] to enrolment growth continues to be volatile. In the first quarter 2017, new enrolment in our Bachelors program was particularly strong. Our FlexPath offering continues to perform well and was the primary contributor to new enrolment growth. In addition, the interest for our healthcare related program remains robust. Revenue growth for Capella University was stronger than total enrolment growth primarily due to higher revenue per learner relating to learners selecting course materials made available to support their academic needs and due to an increase of average courses per learner. The additional cost related to the course material is reflected in increased instructional cost and services expenses.

The operating margin for our post-secondary segment for first quarter 2017 was 18.5% compared to 16.8% in 2016. In our job-ready skill segment we continue to execute our plan of driving long-term accelerated growth. This requires investments and time to mature our job-ready skill offerings. Moving now to some additional consolidated Capella Education Company metrics. Bad debt expense for the quarter was 2.2% of revenue, up 40 basis points compared to the first quarter of last year. Depreciation and amortization expenses were slightly below 2016 levels. The tax rate for the first quarter was 36.9%. This is below the expected annual tax rate of 38% to 38.5% primarily due to the change of accounting standards for employee share based compensation effective January 2017 whereby excess tax benefits or deficiencies are now included as a component of income tax expense. This quarter the accounting standard was favorable resulting in lower tax expenses.

Moving to the consolidated cash flow and balance sheet. From a cash flow perspective we generated $16.2 million in operating cash flow from continuing operations during the quarter ending the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $172 million up $9.5 million compared to year-end 2016. During the quarter, we paid a cash dividend of $0.41 a share or $4.7 million, did not repurchase any of our shares. Our outstanding share repurchase authorization at the end of the first quarter was $30.4 million. We will continue to be thoughtful and opportunistic as we execute future share repurchases.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $5.8 million or about 5% of revenue. Before I discuss our expectations for the second quarter of 2017. I'd like to point out some unusual patterns that occurred in the prior year that impact our year-over-year comparisons. First related to our job-ready skills and second in our post-secondary segment. In our job-ready skill segment, we completed the acquisitions of Hackbright and DevMountain during the second quarter of 2016. Therefore, we had no revenue or expenses related to the acquisitions in the first quarter.

In the second quarter 2016, we had partial revenue in operating expenses and also incurred one-time transaction related expenses. Starting in the third quarter of 2017, year-over-year comparisons are reflective of the actual progress we were making in this segment. For our post-secondary segment 2016 had an unusual operating performance pattern. If you look back at our historical performance our fourth quarter typically has been our highest revenue and operating margin quarter for the year, due to the seasonality as more learners go back to school in the fall.

In 2016, while the revenue patterns were consistent the operating margin in the second quarter was the highest of the year due to the timing of investment in expense recognition [ph]. We expect that in 2017, our investment expense pattern in our post-secondary segment will more closely follow historical patterns including our lowest operating margins in the third quarter due to seasonal investments ahead of fall new learner starts and highest revenue and operating margin performance of the year in the fourth quarter.

Our consolidated annual goals remain unchanged and we continue to pursue revenue growth of 3% to 5% and operating margins roughly similar to fiscal year 2016 levels. Let me emphasize that while we have a detailed plan in place. We will take advantage of opportunities and make the necessary investment adjustments to drive long-term performance. With at its background, let me walk you through our second quarter 2017 expectations. We expect consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company to be up 2.5% to 3.5% year-over-year and operating margins for the second quarter to about 13.5% and 14.5% of revenue compared to 16.9% for the same period last year.

Operating income in the second quarter is expect to decline year-over-year primarily due to the difference in timing and investments in 2017 compared to the prior year that I discussed earlier related to our post-secondary segment. For the second quarter, we expect our job-ready skill segment operating performance to be similar to first quarter 2017. We continue to invest and build the market opportunity in this segment and are making steady progress.

Shifting now to a discussion of revenue drivers in our post-secondary segment. Total enrolment for Capella University in the second quarter is expected to be down about 1% year-over-year. This was primarily due to new enrolment growth that is expected to be down in the low single-digit percentage range compared to the second quarter of 2016 as well as strong graduation rates offset by expected continued strong persistence. New enrolment growth fluctuations in this environment are to be expected and we therefore look at this metrical with several quarters.

Revenue growth for Capella University is expected to be stronger than total enrolment growth primary due to higher revenue per learner relating to learners selecting course materials made available to support their academic needs. On a consolidated basis, our tax rate for the second quarter is estimated to be 40% to 41%. The tax rate is more difficult to estimate and higher than historical levels due to the change of accounting standards for employee share based compensation. This accounting change is expected to increase our tax expense way up to $600,000 primarily due to stock options granted in 2010, which are set to expire, if not exercised.

In future quarters, the same accounting standard change may result in a decrease or an increase in tax expense and therefore result in quarterly tax rate volatility. The actual impact on our tax expenses relates to this accounting change will be difficult to predict the stock price volatility. However, we believe that on an annual basis an overall tax rate of 38% to 38.5% even with the accounting change is a reasonable assumption.

In closing, we're making investments to deliver the most direct path between learning and employment through Degree programs and through our job-ready skills offerings. We are managing expenses thoughtfully and have a strong balance sheet and financial foundation to support our investments as we're expanding and differentiating Capella across our portfolio to drive long-term sustainable growth. We'll now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] we can take our first question from Peter Appert with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Steven in for Peter. How should we think about the momentum in the skill-ready business specifically from revenues standpoint and earnings implication, in the next few years?

Kevin Gilligan

Good morning, Steven. This is Kevin, thanks for the question. So I guess I would start off by saying that as we learn more about this market space, we see a huge need in a tremendous market opportunity and I would say, if you're an education company you want to grow, you need to be investing in this space because it's where the demand and the future is going to come from. At the same time, it is new space and it really requires the hard work of new business development and figuring out, what right business models are to take advantage of the opportunity. So it's going to take some time, but I would say the long-term potential is very exciting.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Kevin Gilligan

You're welcome.

Operator

We can take our next question from Corey Greendale with First Analysis. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Ken Wang

This is Ken Wang on for Corey. First of all congratulations on a very strong open to the year.

Kevin Gilligan

Thank you.

Ken Wang

So just wondering, for DevMountain and Hackbright, any additional color you can give on sort of the competitive environment, if there is change in behaviour you're seeing from competitors and any commentary on any regulatory changes that you're seeing there.

Steve Polacek

This is Steve. So related to DevMountain and Hackbright, obviously there are a lot of immersive software engineering, coding, boot camps that have come about in the last four or five years or so, so it is becoming an increasingly competitive environment. What's really key and important from a growth perspective is differentiation of your product offerings and the reason we acquired both Hackbright and DevMountain were two-fold. One was, the quality of their program offerings we were very, very impressed with their outcomes that they have to for the learners that go through particular programs and the employment outcomes that they achieve and second is related to the differentiation of their product offerings. With Hackbright being one of the few and probably really the - one of the few sort of software engineering schools that are exclusively for women and clearly has a very differentiated value proposition in changing the role ratio in technology that is surely needed and DevMountain is a very high quality affordable set of offering.

So even though it's competitive we believe we have two properties that are very, very solid in their sort of growth potential. Now having said that, as we us - and others that are in this particular space, a lot of models are evolving and they're changing whether how they go to market, how they work with employers, the infrastructure that you need and that is something that we've been focusing it on and investing in both of those institutions and we feel very good about the progress that we're making, it's probably a little bit uneven at times but I think that's just a nature of a start-up as we're looking at the business model. But as far as our going in proposition, we love this space and as Kevin said, if you're going to be an education company today you really need to get into, some of our broader offerings and we're really happy with what we've got including with our RightSkill offering. This is also part of our job-ready skills offerings.

Kevin Gilligan

So I'll just add - because you asked about the regulatory environment. So I think the key to sustainability in this emerging segment is demonstrating that you can deliver high quality learning that results in great employment outcomes that's really the key to building this new category and so regulators are rightfully concerned at coding boot camps are marketing in a responsible way and delivering on the promise of both high quality learning and good employment outcomes and to that and we support that, we think there should be a high standard and to support that, we've joined the council on integrity and results reporting and working with other coding boot camps in order to issue outcome based reports to try to create set of standards and thresholds that all schools would report on and strive to meet. I'll say it's the first step, it's not perfect but it's a step in the right direction. So I think you'll see the regulatory focus on quality and outcomes.

Ken Wang

That's very helpful. Thank you. Congrats.

Kevin Gilligan

You're welcome. Thank you Ken.

Operator

And we can take our next question from Jeff Silber with BMO. Please go ahead your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

It's Henry Chen [ph] calling for Jeff. I just had question on the severability in the new enrolment start for 2Q, just can you add more color on driving that change from positive growth?

Kevin Gilligan

Henry, this is Kevin. Thanks for the question. I'll take it. I would say, we believe that the second quarter outlook really reflects volatility more than anything else as oppose to significant change in the demand environment or any competitive activity. We had very nice momentum in Q1, but we experience softness in April, which is reflected in our Q2 guidance. We continue to monitor the market and are excusing [ph] very closely and as we have in the past, we'll make adjustments if we see the opportunity to increase marketing and efficiencies or we see the opportunity to capture more growth we'll certainly take that and at the same time, if it turns out there is a change to the market environment it's necessary to respond, we'll do that as well.

In the meantime, what I would say is we've got a lot of great things in the pipeline for the second half of the year and we expect that they will contribute to new enrolment growth in the second half of the year and we remain committed to our goal of annual new enrolment for 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, okay. That's very helpful and just a follow-on to that. I know you mentioned that there is initiatives that could drive new enrolment in the second half. Is some of that the employer facing staff and is that, that represent sort of change in how you market you product or the type of enrolment [technical difficulty]?

Kevin Gilligan

Yes, so I would say there are three significant things that can help contribute to new enrolment in the second half of the year. the first would be, we've been investing increasing brand awareness up funnel, we started that process in the fourth quarter of last year and continued it into the first quarter of this year and we expect as that and we've seen positive impact on our brand awareness in our target markets. We expect it, we'll start to see some contribution from that in the second quarter. We see an opportunity capture more market opportunity through FlexPath not just with the existing FlexPath programs but the new ones that we talked about today and then lastly, we see the opportunity increase our penetration with employers and when it comes to employers, what I would say is that it's - going to increasingly be a driver of future growth and not just for new enrolment but really a revenue driver across our portfolio, as we have discussions with employers and talk about their big challenges around attracting and retaining talent and close [indiscernible] skills gap. We're seeing a strong interest in our competency based learning capabilities and our assessment capabilities and ways that we can package those to help solve problems and so on a Degree basis, we've got our WORKFORCE EDGE which is really aimed to giving employers a more compelling value proposition and our job-ready skills portfolio is really aimed at trying to close the skills gap and so we're pretty excited about the potential. I think we're well positioned to take advantage of it.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That's really helpful. Thanks so much.

Kevin Gilligan

You're welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Kevin Gilligan

It sounds like there aren't any more questions. So I just want to thank everyone for joining us this morning and I hope that you can tell from our comments that, we're very pleased with our start to the year and that we remained very focused on delivering our annual goals for 2017. If you do have any additional questions. I'd ask that you please contact Heide Erickson for follow-up. Thanks again and have a great day.

Operator

This does conclude today's program. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at any time and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.