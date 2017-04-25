The Dust Bowl Of Our Dreams: Trump's Plans Will Be Blown Away By The Debt Crisis

A Dust Storm Hits a Southwestern Farm Community

The Dust Bowl severely impacted parts of Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Oklahoma during the 1930s. The northern Plains were also affected, but less severely. During episodes of maximum drought, at least 27 states experienced severe drought conditions. By 1934 some 35 million acres of formerly cultivated land was destroyed for future production, and some 100 million acres had seen most or all of its topsoil lost, forcing hundreds of thousands of family farms into bankruptcy (Depression Maps). The destruction extended both the severity and length of the Great Depression. Hundreds of thousands were forced to abandon their farms, with many migrating to other states like California, a story that was famously told by John Steinbeck in his novel, The Grapes of Wrath. The drought's impact was made worse by poor agricultural practices that caused much more severe loss of topsoil than had ever been seen before.

The Dust Bowl years can serve as a sort of metaphor for the state of affairs we may be facing economically in the coming months and years. Poor management of the government's budget and the economy, and the resulting massive growth in our debt obligations over many years, have combined to produce an absolutely stupendous amount of US debt relative to GDP (Chart 1). This federal debt load is projected to rise as high as 150% of GDP by 2047 (Chart 2). This huge increase in debt has been sustained for many years by the money illusion (Shafir et al., 1997), or people's natural tendency to think about nominal rather than real monetary value (e.g., Chart 3). But ultimately under a fiat currency system, this growth of federal debt and deficit spending over time has led and must continue to lead inevitably to a long-term decline in the real value of the US dollar (Chart 4). Note that if we add in the simply astounding amount of unfunded federal liabilities, estimated by Vance Ginn of Forbes at about $127 trillion (Ginn, 2014), the money illusion will have to do some pretty heroic work to keep things going. I don't believe it will continue to work forever, any more than I believe that, by analogy, the moribund Japanese economy is going to somehow save the Japanese people from a forced devaluation some day, due to the combined impacts of their enormously damaging debt situation and their demographic crisis, going forward. We are headed to approximately the same place, but with about a two decade or so lag.

Unfortunately, I believe that all of this debt is likely to severely limit President Trump's options in re-invigorating growth for the US economy (Chart 5). He has in effect metaphorically inherited the Dust Bowl era's long-accumulated problems. Just as poor farming practices like over-plowing and over-grazing made the droughts of the Great Depression transform into the Dust Bowl, I believe that the US debt situation will exacerbate the recent demographic and productivity declines in the US, which will lead to persistent underperformance by the US economy over time. This will tend to make Mr. Trump's solutions either ineffective or actually counter-productive. In other words, even though the markets have priced in a completely benign scenario based on the expected boost from Trump's planned tax cuts, deregulation, and other stimulus measures, the proposals being discussed do not appear to address a permanent resolution of our debt problems, poor productivity growth, or weak economic growth. Any attempt to put this kind of long-term solution on the table by Mr. Trump or the Republican conservatives in Congress will be fiercely opposed by special interests and their lackeys amongst (presumably) all of the other members of Congress, including many Republicans. The assumption appears to be that growth will take care of it in a more perfect union, but in reality, even the best outcome expected under the Trump Administration's stimulus plans would only delay the onset of economic stagnation or decline, not prevent it.

Simple math sheds a little light on this. If we have $127 trillion of unfunded liabilities, and we assume we need to see this decline over time in order to get things going on growth, and we assume we can grow the economy at 3% per year for 10 years, and we somehow could tax 100% of that growth, we've only gained about $6.5 trillion against the bogey. If we instead achieve an astounding 4% GDP growth for 10 years, and we again could somehow tax 100% of that growth, we've only gained about $9.1 trillion against the bogey. Spending cuts, on the other hand, have much bigger and more immediate impacts, if any real cuts could actually be passed. All this is assuming that the bogey is static, but of course it won't be. A recession, which is now fairly likely to occur as we reach the end of the credit cycle, and whose possibility is never included in CBO projections, would cause another major increase in the federal debt. The business cycle is called a cycle for a reason, so the CBO's assumption that recessions will never occur is a rather heroic assumption, one that is over-simplified and counter-productive. What Mr. Trump and his administration will likely face within his first term, in my opinion, is a rapidly growing debt pile so unprecedented in scope, that it simply will not be tamed by any kind of standard legislative incrementalism. Something much bigger will have to be proposed to avoid the Dust Bowl scenario mentioned above.

Well then, what about Speaker Paul Ryan's budget plan from last year? This was shown elsewhere (Chart 6) to eventually balance the budget and gradually remove the debt overhang over the next 23 years, mainly through spending cuts. However, what Ryan asked the CBO to model involved a whole series of heroic assumptions about future tax and budget policies, which CBO was instructed to use as a baseline. His plan, called "A Better Way," thus appears on the revenue side to have assumed that all income from alimony, retirement plan benefits or payments, unemployment compensation, and Social Security benefits would be labeled as nontaxable income going forward (Annette Nellen, 2016). Ryan's plan also explicitly assumed that the standard tax deduction would rise to $24,000 for married filing jointly taxpayers; that only 50% of investment income would be taxable; that the alternative minimum tax (NYSE:AMT) would be repealed; that the estate tax and the generation-skipping taxes would be repealed; that the corporate tax rate would be a flat 20%; and that the ACA (Obamacare) would be repealed. Having recently witnessed the political debacle involving the failure of the Republicans to repeal the ACA, I think it's presently unrealistic to assume that most of these heroic baseline tax changes under the Ryan plan will become law.

With respect to cuts on the spending side of the budget, Ryan's plan assumed (Joe Albero, 2016) savings of $2.5 trillion over 10 years due to the elimination of such line items as the subsidy for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the subsidy for the Amtrak system. There would also be deep cuts to federal travel and vehicle procurement budgets, certain Energy Dept. grants to the states, the New Starts transit program budget, the High Speed Rail Grants, programs under the National and Community Services Act, the US AID program, the DOE Applied Research program, the Presidential Campaign Fund, and the costs of adherence to the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931. So the "Better Way" plan to balance the budget seems pretty far-fetched, given the many entrenched special interest groups from both parties that will likely fight (and already have) all of these tax changes and budget cuts.

I have a much simpler idea: let's just cut corporate taxes to say, a 15% flat rate; simplify and cut individual tax rates; but then also completely eliminate all corporate and other special interest tax preference items. How important are these? Try this on for size: Annette Nellen (2016) has estimated that such tax preference items totaled $1.4 trillion in 2016. This is equivalent to about 75% of the total federal revenue now generated by the federal income tax. Good luck getting such a "simple" idea as eliminating tax preference items approved though: The entire budget is based on the care and feeding of special interest groups.

OK, then what about President Trump's more recent proposals to stimulate growth through new tax reform, deregulation, infrastructure spending, healthcare reform, etc.? As I have discussed elsewhere, infrastructure spending may or may not help, but will likely take two years or more to have an impact even if it works. President Trump's tax reforms are still too nebulous to evaluate so far, except to say that the underlying assumptions now being discussed within the administration are unlikely to be widely accepted, given the atmosphere in Washington.

Of course that could change as circumstances change; i.e., a recession would probably help focus even some of the weaker minds in Congress. It is interesting to note that the Trump deregulation push has already begun via presidential orders, and could conceivably provide a strong burst of stimulus over time. It is also possible that the Republicans will somehow pull the fat out of the fire and pass healthcare legislation that will solve problems rather than creating them. But there is little evidence to date that such a thing is actually going to happen.

If this week's attempt to pass a temporary budget fix (that once again kicks the can down the road with another "short-term" debt limit extension) actually comes to pass, it will only happen because nothing substantial has been done by Congress once again. "Regular order" budgets are still beyond our reach, even under the recently ascendant Republicans. The debt problems are so enormous and the fools in control of both parties in Congress are so incompetent that together they pretty much guarantee continued gridlock on this issue. What's needed (if anyone wants to bring federal spending under control) is for voters to express their strong desire for solutions (not very likely given the number of handouts available), or for events to transpire that focus the minds of the political class, as I've already mentioned. I will put my money on the Dust Bowl scenario, which may take years to transpire but will have the benefit of shredding the voting public's illusions. Only then will politicians potentially rethink their spending plans.

In the meantime, the market continues to act like a gambling addict, constantly raising the ante in each new hand, and also raising their collective bets while pursuing ever-increasing risk. Presumably this is meant to provide the way to cancel their collective debts and continue to live the good life. This doubling up on risk will continue until it stops. When it stops, the losses will rival those of other famous crashes in 1987, 2000, and 2008. Investing in a gold fund like I-Shares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) may be in order for all investors, but perhaps one-third or one-half positions should be held for now, pending the results of near-term central bank decisions, and prospects for recession in the next twelve months. Also, for those discounting a possible recession, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (MUTF:OTCRX), the AQR Long/Short Equity Fund (MUTF:QLENX), and the AQR Managed Futures Fund (MUTF:AQMNX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a market dip associated with deteriorating economic data. Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected market dip should hold some intermediate to long Treasuries, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: the I-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), the Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BIV), the PIMCO Total Return Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND), and the DoubleLine SPDR Total Return Tactical Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:TOTL) are likely candidates in that event.

