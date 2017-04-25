Intel Coffee Lake: Will It Make A Difference?

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is due to release a new line of CPUs dubbed Coffee Lake. The tech community has been eagerly awaiting the launch to see whether Intel's new line-up can counter AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) widely popular Ryzen chips and curb the latter's growth in the x86 microprocessor segment. Although the new chips haven't been officially detailed yet, we do have some new information that sheds light on what's to come for Intel shareholders. Coffee Lake is an interesting step forward by Intel, but its negatives seem to outweigh the positives.

(Image Source)

Costing Impediment

A report by WCCftech confirms that Coffee Lake SKUs would house six physical cores and would target the mainstream desktop market. It's an increase from Intel's currently mainstream dual/quad core chips and outlines the chipzilla's product strategy - Intel is moving to increase its average performance in the mainstream desktop market and looking to compete with AMD on the basis of performance rather than just price.

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have been seen performing neck-to-neck with similarly spec'd Intel offerings. So, the new Coffee Lake chips are being brought in to boost Intel's competitiveness. It's essentially an attempt by Intel to plug the gaps in its product portfolio. By offering 6-core desktop chips to the mainstream market, Intel is basically trying to minimize the threat posed by hexa-core, mid-range, Ryzen-5 chips.

But I want to ask an important question - where would these extra two cores in the 6-core Coffee Lake SKUs come from? They wouldn't magically appear on the CPU from thin air. And Intel can't print these cores on its dies without any downsides. Well, Intel would have to make room on its die to accommodate the extra two cores. This can be done by either of the three ways:

Reduce the core size to accommodate more cores, or

Reduce the iGPU size on the die to accommodate an extra core, or

Increase its die size to accommodate six cores.

Fact of the matter is Intel has been laser focused on enhancing its iGPU and calculations-per-core performance for more than a decade now. So, it's highly unlikely that Intel would suddenly buck the trend and under-power its chips in any of the two areas. This just wouldn't align with Intel's product strategy.

A more plausible option would be to increase its die size in order to accommodate the two additional cores. Basically, we increase the die area (more transistors) to add new features or cores at the silicon level, without compromising on the chip's performance per core. And I believe this is what's going to happen in the case of Coffee Lake chips. However, the problem with this approach is that while expanding the die size adds to the chip's performance, it also inflates IC fabrication costs.

This theory is corroborated by speculative reports floating in the rumorverse. Benchlife reports that Coffee Lake chips could have around 18% bigger dies. Since silicon wafer cost is one, among many determinants of the overall IC fabrication costs, I estimate that hexa-core Coffee Lake chips would cost around 5%-15% more than an average quad-core Skylake i5 SKU. But that's not all.

Performance comes at a price?

Next thing to note here is that Coffee Lake chips reportedly won't have hyper-threading capabilities. Intel probably didn't want its budget range 6Core/12Thread Coffee Lake chips to cannibalize the sales of its more profitable 4C/8T i7 chips. But the move doesn't make much sense from an operational standpoint.

You see, removing hyper-threading from Coffee Lake chips adds two more sides to the story. First, AMD's Ryzen chips have been competing fiercely with similarly spec'd Intel offerings. So, I'm not sure how Intel's 6 Core/6 Thread chips would defend their turf against Ryzen 5's 6 Core/12 Thread chips in multi-threaded applications (SKU - Ryzen 5 1600 at $219).

(Source)

But more importantly, the lack of hyper threading capabilities would limit Intel's pricing power. Its newest hexa-core SKUs would be positioned around a mid-range quad core SKU in terms of performance and I believe Intel would be forced to price its entry level Coffee Lake SKUs at around $250-$300. Intel would basically have a chip that costs 5%-15% more, but sells for approximately the same price as a quad core chip.

Therefore, I suspect the Coffee Lake line-up would lead to a contraction of margins. Since Intel currently has 100-plus SKUs in production right now, a few low-margin Coffee Lake chips won't have any noticeable impact on the chipzilla's overall profitability, or on its fabrication costs for that matter. However, this could be the beginning of a long-term trend where Intel is forced to introduce competitive products, but at shrunken margins, to prevent AMD's similarly spec'd Ryzen offerings from gaining any material market share in the x86 microprocessor segment.

If it's indeed the beginning of a trend, then Intel might slash the prices of its dual and quad core chips and introduce a line of low-margin i6 CPUs going forward. Or alternatively, in a bid to keep its production lines streamlined, Intel might also consider entirely chopping off the quad core line-up to eventually replace the discontinued SKUs with hexa-core chips at the similar price points. Both approaches would allow Intel to compete better with AMD in terms of performance-per-dollar metrics. But like a double-edged sword, it would also bring along a margin compression in the chipzilla's desktop computing group.

What lies ahead

We would have to wait and see how Coffee Lake fares against AMD's Ryzen 5 in terms of performance to declare a clear winner. But from a financial standpoint, it does look like Intel's newest chips would have lower margins. I believe this is something that Intel would have to indulge in from now onwards to keep the growth of AMD's market share in check.