A Year In The Life Of Online Retail

According to Moody's, the number of distressed retailers is at its highest level since the Great Depression.

Surveying the retail landscape over the last year, it is clear that online retail is rapidly gaining share, while traditional brick-and-mortar retailers continue to struggle.

One of the driving forces behind the growth of ecommerce is the attractive benefits it offers retailers, the end consumer, and society as a whole.

Retailer Consumer Society Lower costs associated with not having a physical presence Enhanced product selection Less traffic and crowds Automated inventory management No geographic sourcing boundaries Price competition and democratization of selection Customer analytics Competitive pricing, virtual auctions Expanded access to rural areas Unlimited geographic presence Convenience of shopping from home, office, or mobile device 24/7/365 Shopping and delivery access for housebound consumers Open for business 24/7/365 Time savings for consumer, one-stop shopping Facilitated delivery of public services such as education and healthcare Reduced advertising and marketing costs Customer reviews and social input Global in scope Scalability, fewer employees Delivery options Eco-friendly

Despite its tremendous growth over the last few years in the U.S., ecommerce sales still only represent 8.3% of total retail sales, which leaves a lot of room to grow.

Globally ecommerce is growing at an even more rapid pace, with forecasted year-over-year percentage growth of 22.9% in 2017 according to market research firm eMarketer. They project ecommerce sales will eclipse $4 trillion by 2020.

While in the U.S. online retail sales comprise only 8.3% of total retail sales, other large ecommerce markets such as the United Kingdom and China have a much higher proportion of online-to-total retail sales. Besides, the U.S., here are some of the other top global markets for ecommerce.

China- China is the world's biggest ecommerce market led by companies such as Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), namely Taobao, Alibaba.com, Tmall, and others. With a 35% annual growth rate, China's ecommerce market is also one of the fastest growing. Its $340 billion in sales represents 15.9% of total retail sales.

United Kingdom- Despite its small size, the United Kingdom is a big player in the area of ecommerce, securing third position with $99 billion in annual sales. Amazon UK (NASDAQ:AMZN), Argos, and Play.com are some the U.K.'s biggest ecommerce sites and the country also has one of the highest ecommerce sales percentages at 14.5% of total retail sales.

Japan- Japan, the fourth largest ecommerce player in the world, is the leading mcommerce player. Rakuten is Japan's leading ecommerce platform. Annual online sales are $79 billion, which is 5.4% of total retail sales.

Germany- Germany is Europe's second largest ecommerce market behind the U.K. And like the U.K., Amazon has a good foothold on the market in Germany. eBay has a large presence there as well. Annual online sales are $73 billion or 8.4% of total retail sales.

The chart below forecasts the percent of online sales for 2017 in select countries around the globe. With perhaps the exception of China, global online retail penetration rates are still quite low as a percentage of total sales, suggesting this global retail phenomenon still has enormous potential for future global growth.

Investment Case

The rapid growth and expansion of retail ecommerce has led many to proclaim "the mall is dead." It's no surprise that the mall has moved online. Relative to traditional retail, online shopping offers a wider selection of merchandise, better prices, and greater convenience.

Explicit exposure to ecommerce retail may provide investors with access to superior growth characteristics than traditional brick-and-mortar retail holding. A universe of global online retail stocks, as represented by the EQM Online Retail Index, exhibits better long-term earnings estimates and sales growth characteristics relative to traditional retail indices and the market as a whole. The EQM Online Retail has been licensed to the Amplify ETFs for the Amplify Online Retai ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY).

Growth Characteristic EQM Online Retail Index S&P Select Retail Index S&P 500 Index F12M Earnings Growth 99.1% ‐20.1% 23.7% F12M Long Term Growth 17.2% 7.4% 7.3% F12M Sales Growth 12.4% 4.3% 7.9%

And, given the continued expansion of internet and mobile penetration and the introduction of new technological innovations that will further enhance the online shopping experience, online shopping should continue to grow globally at a superior rate.

Over the past year, the bifurcation in retail between the brick-and-mortar traditional retailers, " the bricks" and online retailers, " the clicks," has been quite pronounced. U.S. retail bankruptcies skyrocketed in 2016, with the number of large-liability retail Chapter 11 filings (>$250 million in liabilities) nearly doubling. By the end of the first quarter of 2017, there were seven more bankruptcy files and more than 3,500 store closings with rumors of more filings and closures to come.

1Q 2017 Retail Store Closures # Bankruptcy Details Payless Shoes 1,000 Y Radio Shack (NYSE:RSH) 552 Y The Limited 250 Closed all stores Jan 9 2017 Family Christian 240 Wet Seal (NASDAQ:WTSL) 171 Y Closed all stores Jan 26 Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) 160 J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) 138 Starting April 2017 Chicos (NYSE:CHS) 120 BCBG Max Azria 120 Y Early Spring Kmart 108 Spring American Apparel (OTCPK:APPCQ) 104 Y Closed all stores Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) 100 hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) 88 Y CVS (NYSE:CVS) 70 Macy's (NYSE:M) 63 Early Spring Guess (NYSE:GES) 60 Gander Mountain 60 Y Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) 60 As leases expire in 2017 American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) 50 150 over 3 years Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) 42 Spring Eastern Mountain 35 TOTAL 3,591

According to credit rating agency Moody's, the number of distressed U.S. retailers is at the highest level since the Great Depression. Over the past six years, exacerbated by slowing sales and financial engineering, the number of retailers in the lowest credit tier has tripled, making up just over 13% of Moody's rated retail portfolio. To make matters worse, $3.7 billion of that public debt issuance is maturing over the next 5 years, suggesting that there is more trouble for brick-and-mortar and mall-based retailers ahead.

Conclusion

Traditional brick-and-mortar stores are not entirely going to disappear, but online commerce will become an increasingly bigger piece of the pie. In fact, Amazon has been building a brick-and-mortar presence and has even explored acquiring Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) to expand its presence in grocery. In the future, physical stores will become smaller in footprint, more specialized, customer-service oriented, and online integrated.

Only retailers that can adapt to the digital disruption of retail and integrate online sales into its business model will survive. Those that cannot adapt, as is often the case in retail, will die. For more on the "Investment Case for Online Retail", download the free white paper.

Disclosure

