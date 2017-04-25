Science Fiction

Double feature

Doctor X will build a creature

- Richard O'Brien, "Science Fiction/Double Feature"

Amazon Threatened By Kroger, Wal-Mart, And Costco?

Seeking Alpha contributor DoctoRx's pseudonym always reminds us of the eponymous lyric from the opening number of The Rocky Horror Picture Show ("Science Fiction/Double Feature"; see screen capture below), but in the case of his recent article on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - "Threats to Amazon From Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Costco" - the connection seems fitting.

The "creature" our DoctoRx has built is a thesis that Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are viable competitors to Amazon.

It's worth reading DoctoRx's article in full, but essentially, his thesis is that Amazon needs bricks and mortar to be successful as a retailer (as evidenced by its recent experiments with concept stores), and that the bricks and mortar retailers DoctoRx mentions are viable competitors in that space, and may become so online as well.

We're skeptical, first, because of how Amazon shares have performed via those competitors since Amazon went public 20 years ago.

If Amazon's a bubble, it's taking a long time to pop.

Another reason we're skeptical is that we don't believe Amazon will scale up in bricks and mortar retail unless and until it finds a viable niche. Maybe one of Amazon's viable niches will be piggybacking on the retail space of Kroger competitor 7-Eleven?

One thing seems clear: the number of viable niches in bricks and mortar retail seems to be shrinking. Costco, Wal-Mart and Kroger likely occupy relatively safe niches. If you want a pint of half-and-half late at night, driving to your local Kroger makes sense. If you want Kirkland brand mouthwash (DoctoRx noted the success of Costco's in-house brand) and don't want to pay a 466% mark-up to a third-party on Amazon (Costco, wisely, doesn't sell its heavy-but-cheap mouthwash online), you've got to go to Costco. Similarly, if you want to buy groceries or one of the many items Costco doesn't carry, there's your local Wal-Mart. Beyond that, bricks and mortar looks pretty grim, particularly in the U.S.

Our acquaintance Dr. Emanuel Derman, the renowned financial engineer and Amazon author, has, in his spare time, been documenting the vacant retail spaces in his neighborhood, the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

In response to one of his tweets of bricks and mortar retail despair, Joe Zhou shared a chart that ought to be more concerning to shareholders of Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Costco than to Amazon shareholders. The U.S. would appear to have a surfeit of bricks and mortar retail.

Other Risks To Amazon

In our view, the two main risks for Amazon shareholders are a broad market correction (or worse) that would suck down Amazon along with other stocks, and political risk. We have no indication either is an immediate risk, but when the New York Times is recycling anti-monopoly cartoons from the trust-busting era in an article about Amazon and the other FANGs, it's something to bear in mind.

Our Site Is Still Bullish On Amazon

Although no longer one of our site's top names, as it was in August of 2015, in January of last year (Einhorn Shorted Amazon - You Shouldn't), and for much of the time in between, the Portfolio Armor website is currently moderately bullish on Amazon, estimating a potential return for it of 12% over the next six months (for an explanation of how the site calculates potential returns, which doesn't involve valuation, see the section titled "Calculating A Potential Return For Amazon" here). Our site was also bullish on Amazon last month, and Like DoctoRx, it was bullish on Amazon in December, including it in this hedged portfolio we tweeted at the time.

In Case We're Wrong

In case we're wrong, and Amazon gets knocked down to a double-digit P/E over the next several months due to competition from Kroger, Wal-Mart, and Costco, here's a way you can limit your downside risk while staying long. We used the Portfolio Armor iOS app to pull up this optimal collar. But if you're a DIY-type you can find optimal hedges without the app using the method described here.

This hedge is designed for investors unwilling to risk declines greater than 12%. You can use a different decline threshold if you have a different risk tolerance, but of course your hedging cost may vary. We capped this one at our site's potential return estimate for Amazon.

As of Monday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 200 shares of Amazon against a greater-than-12% decline by late October, while not capping your possible upside at less than 12%.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg was $4,070, or 2.24% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was higher, $4,280, or 2.36% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $210 when opening it, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades at the worst ends of the spreads.